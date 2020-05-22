Moody's assigns Ba3 rating to Arch Resources' proposed secured tax-exempt bonds

New York, May 22, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") assigned a Ba3 rating to Arch Resources, Inc.'s ("Arch") proposed $53.09 million tax-exempt revenue bonds to be issued by the West Virginia Economic Development Authority. All other ratings are unchanged.

"The offering provides additional liquidity while Arch navigates a challenging market environment and funds major capital project," said Ben Nelson, Moody's Vice President -- Senior Credit Officer and lead analyst for Arch Resources, Inc.

Assignments:

..Issuer: West Virginia Economic Development Authority

....Senior Secured Revenue Bonds, Assigned Ba3 (LGD4)

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating remains subject to Moody's review of the final terms and conditions of the proposed offering.

Expected terms and conditions include: (i) same guarantors as Arch's existing senior secured debt; (ii) a mandatory tender after five years; and (iii) maturity after twenty-five years. The tax-exempt bonds are expected to rank pari passu with the company's existing first lien senior secured debt with relevant terms outlined in a new intercreditor agreement. Proceeds from the offering will be used to fund construction of certain facilities at the Leer South Mine Project in Barbour County, West Virginia. Completion of the $360-390 million project is expected to add 3 million tons of metallurgical coal production to help the company reach an annual met coal production capacity of about 9 million tons by 2022.

The Ba3 CFR reflects a diverse platform of eight coal mining assets in the United States capable of strong cash flow generation. Conservative financial policies, including low debt levels and good liquidity, have helped the company withstand difficult industry conditions. Operational risk is a constraint with meaningful concentration of earnings and cash flow at two specific mining sites: Black Thunder thermal coal mine in the Powder River Basin and Leer mining complex in Northern Appalachia. Credit quality is constrained more significantly by the inherent volatility of the global metallurgical coal industry, ongoing secular decline in the US thermal coal industry, and ESG factors. The rating also takes into consideration that some mining assets have less favorable operating prospects in the coming years and, therefore, could be subject to more significant reclamation-related spending over the rating horizon.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

The SGL-2 reflects our expectation for good liquidity to support operations over the next 12-18 months. Moody's expects that the company will burn cash in 2020 due to heavy expansionary capital spending on the Leer South mine project. The primary source of liquidity beyond internally-generated free cash flow is the company's cash balance combined with modest availability under an accounts receivables securitization facility and an unrated inventory-based revolving credit facility. The SGL rating does not incorporate certain one-time cash inflows expected by the company, including potential benefits from the CARES Act. The SGL rating also does not assume market access and, therefore, discounts the facilities based on the expectation that successful execution of a planned joint venture with Peabody Energy, which remains subject to regulatory approvals, will close and transfer collateral currently supporting these facilities to the new entity. However, as of 31 March 2020, the company reported $87 million of availability under these facilities, and, combined with balance sheet cash and cash equivalents of $234 million, has more than $320 million of available liquidity. The proposed offering increases liquidity to more than $370 million on a pro forma basis. The SGL rating could be downgraded to SGL-3 if available liquidity falls below $250 million.

Environmental, social, and governance factors are important factors influencing Arch's credit quality. The company is exposed to ESG issues typical for a company in the coal mining industry, including increasing global demand for renewable energy that is detrimental to demand for thermal coal, especially in the United States and Western Europe. From an environmental perspective, the coal mining sector is also viewed as: (i) very high risk for air pollution and carbon regulations; (ii) high risk for soil and water pollution, land use restrictions, and natural and man-made hazards; and (iii) moderate risk for water shortages. Social issues include factors such as community relations, operational track record, and health and safety issues associated with coal mining such as black lung disease. Through capital investment in the Leer South project, Arch Resources has been reducing exposure to thermal coal, which carries greater ESG-related risks, and increasing exposure to metallurgical coal, which carries lower ESG-related risks. Arch Resources sold its last thermal coal mine in Appalachia in December 2019 -- a surface mine called Coal-Mac -- and announced the intention to put its thermal coal mines in Colorado and the Powder River Basin region into a joint venture operated by Peabody Energy in June 2019. Governance-related risks are representative of a publicly traded coal company. However, while Arch returned more than $900 million of cash to shareholders since late 2017, the company has maintained a very modest net debt position ($129 million at 31 March 2020) and a good liquidity position comprised largely of balance sheet cash.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Mining published in September 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1089739. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

