Moody's assigns Ba3 rating to Borets' proposed notes

London, 03 September 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") had today
assigned a Ba3 rating to Borets International Ltd's (Borets) proposed
6-year senior unsecured US dollar-denominated notes to be
issued by Borets Finance DAC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Borets
incorporated under the laws of Ireland, and guaranteed by the parent
company and some of its principal subsidiaries.
The company intends to use the net proceeds from the proposed senior unsecured
notes to repay outstanding borrowings under its existing senior unsecured
notes due in 2022 and some bank credit facilities as well as for general
corporate purposes.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The proposed notes will be issued by Borets Finance DAC, a financing
vehicle established solely for the purposes of notes issuance, and
guaranteed by Borets International and its principal operating subsidiaries,
which provided more than 80% of the group's reported EBITDA in
the 12 months ended 30 June 2020. The notes will be general unsecured
and unsubordinated obligations of Borets, ranking pari passu with
all of its other unsecured and unsubordinated indebtedness. Moody's
rates the notes at the same level as Borets' corporate family rating (CFR),
because the company has no debt obligations in its capital structure more
senior to the notes.
Borets' credit quality is supported by (1) the company's leading position
in the niche electric submersible pumps (ESPs) market, which is
a type of artificial lift system used in the oil industry; (2) its
developing international business, which provides revenue diversification;
(3) its relatively resilient rental business; (4) the greater resilience
of the Russian oilfield services market, compared with international
markets; and (5) the company's adherence to sound corporate governance
standards and its balanced financial policy.
However, the rating is constrained by (1) Borets' modest scale by
global standards; (2) its focus on a single product line; (3)
its considerable geographical and customer concentration; (4) the
deterioration in its operating and financial performance in 2019;
and (5) some currency mismatch between the company's mostly Russian-rouble-denominated
revenue and largely US dollar-denominated debt. The rating
also reflects Moody's expectation that Borets' operating performance and
credit metrics will be under pressure in 2020-21 amid the market
downturn in the global oilfield services industry before some revival
in 2022.
Governance considerations include Borets' concentrated private ownership
structure, which creates a risk of rapid changes in the company's
strategy and development plans, revisions to its financial policy
and an increase in shareholder payouts that could weaken the company's
credit quality. However, the owners' track record of a fairly
prudent approach towards the company's financial policies, relatively
developed corporate governance procedures for a private company and its
seven-member board of directors, with three independent directors,
partly mitigate the risks related to corporate governance and potential
excessive shareholder distributions.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Given the negative rating outlook and the company's scale of operations
and business profile, an upgrade of Borets' rating is unlikely.
Moody's could change the outlook to stable if the company were to reduce
its Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA below 3.5x on a sustainable
basis, market conditions were to stabilise and start to improve,
and the refinancing risk is timely resolved.
Moody's could downgrade Borets' rating if its (1) operating performance,
cash generation or market position were to weaken significantly,
(2) Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA were to rise above 4.0x
on a sustained basis, or (3) liquidity were to deteriorate.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in this rating was Global Oilfield Services
Industry Rating Methodology published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1062654.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
COMPANY PROFILE
Borets International Ltd, domiciled in the United Arab Emirates,
specialises in the design and manufacturing of ESPs (a type of artificial
lift systems for the oil industry) and the provision of related services,
including rental of equipment. Borets derives 60%-65%
of its revenue from Russia and actively exports its products to the Americas
and the Middle East. Borets has 11 manufacturing facilities,
predominantly in Russia, and a global service network. The
company is controlled by two individuals, who hold around 92%
of the company; the remaining 8% is treasury shares.
In the 12 months ended 30 June 2020, Borets generated $495
million in sales.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s)
and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Mikhail Shipilov
Asst Vice President - Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service Limited, Russian Branch
7th floor, Four Winds Plaza
21 1st Tverskaya-Yamskaya St.
Moscow 125047
Russia
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Denis Perevezentsev, CFA
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London E14 5FA
United Kingdom
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454