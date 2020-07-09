Moody's assigns Ba3 rating to Carpenter's senior unsecured notes

New York, July 09, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") assigned
a Ba3 rating to Carpenter Technology Corporation's (Carpenter) new
senior unsecured notes. All other ratings remain unchanged,
including the speculative grade liquidity rating.
Proceeds from the new note issue will be used to refinance the 5.2%
senior unsecured notes due in July 2021 and for general corporate purposes.
"The new debt issue improves Carpenter's debt maturity profile
providing a better runway for improving performance as key markets slowly
recover" said Carol Cowan, Moody's Senior Vice President
and lead analyst for Carpenter. As there is no secured debt in
the company's capital structure the unsecured notes are rated at
the same level as the Ba3 Corporate Family Rating (CFR).
Assignments:
..Issuer: Carpenter Technology Corporation
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Assigned Ba3 (LGD4)
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global
economic outlook, low oil prices, and high asset price volatility
have created an unprecedented credit shock across a range of sectors and
regions. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under
our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public
health and safety.
More specifically, Carpenter's substantial exposure to the
aerospace and defense sector (roughly 59% of revenues excluding
surcharges and automotive roughly 6% of revenues net of surcharges
makes the company vulnerable to the material drop in build and production
rates across these industries in these unprecedented operating conditions.
Carpenters Ba3 CFR considers the company's strong position in the
specialty metals markets as a producer of high strength, high temperature,
corrosion resistant alloys. The company's, technological
capabilities, which allow it to provide necessary products such
as special alloys and titanium products for demanding end use industries
such as aerospace, oil & gas drilling - particularly
directional drilling - and medical applications are also acknowledged.
These attributes position the company to achieve stronger performance
in the markets served, although the duration of recovery time remains
uncertain and is expected to be extended in the aerospace and transportation
segments.
Carpenter participates in the following market segments: Aerospace
and Defense, Medical, Transportation, Energy,
and Industrial and Consumer. In the Aerospace and Defense segment,
with respect to product mix within that segment, approximately 40%
is engines, 20% fasteners, 30% structural and
10% defense although these percentages can fluctuate depending
on build rates.
As Carpenter has a June 30 fiscal year-end, its 2020 performance
will remain reasonable although the 4th quarter will be more materially
impacted on the production curtailments in aerospace, the ongoing
issues with and grounding of the Boeing 737 MAX and automotive (domestic
auto production curtailed from roughly mid-March to mid-May)
and ramp up will be slow in these industries. Additionally,
the postponement of elective surgeries in the recent months will impact
the company's sales to medical end markets in the near term although
this market is expected to show improving trends over the balance of calendar
2020. Carpenter's exiting of its Amega West oil and gas business
will remove this drain on earnings. Recovery in aerospace is expected
to be protracted over a period of several years.
Given that we expect EBITDA to fall significantly more than revenues given
the value added component in the aerospace and defense segment,
leverage, as measured by the debt/EBITDA ratio (including Moody's
standard adjustments for pension and leases) is expected to exceed 12x
in fiscal 2021 and remain above 5x in 2022. We have assumed EBITDA
of around adjusted $320 million in 2020. Adjusted EBITDA
for the three quarters to March 31, 2020 was $283 million.
In response to the coronavirus, the company has taken a number of
steps including a review of capital investments, which is expected
to improve cash flow by $50 million in fiscal 2021 and a 20%
reduction in global salaried positions among other actions. These
actions are expected to yield roughly $60/$70 million in
cost savings. Carpenter is expected to be modestly free cash flow
generative in 2020 and 2021 on working capital benefits and the reduction
of inventory.
The SGL-3 Speculative Grade Liquidity rating considers the company's
adequate liquidity profile. This was comprised of $93 million
in cash at March 31, 2020 and $224 million of availability
under its $400 million revolving credit facility (RCF) after considering
$170 million in borrowings and $5.9 million in Letters
of Credit issued. Given the expectation of free cash flow generation
in fiscal 2020, some level of repayment under the RCF is anticipated.
With the refinancing of the 5.2% notes due in July 2021,
Carpenter's next debt maturity is in March 2023.
The negative outlook contemplates that improvement in key end markets,
most importantly aerospace and defense, will be more protracted
than currently anticipated and that improving trends over the next 12
-- 18 months will be slow with risk to a more protracted recovery
time frame.
Carpenter, like others in the steel, specialty metals and
alloys industry are engaged in manufacturing processes that are energy
intensive and produce carbon dioxide and greenhouse gases. The
company, together with others in its industry faces numerous environmental
regulations and pressures to reduce greenhouse gas and air pollution emissions,
among a number of other sustainability issues and will likely incur costs
to meet increasingly stringent regulations. Carpenter, as
a US company, is subject to numerous regional, state and Federal
regulations, including but not limited to the Clean Air Act,
the Clean Water Act, the Comprehensive Environmental Responsible
Compensation & Liabilities Act (CERCLA). From a social perspective,
a portion of Carpenter's workforce is covered by various collective bargaining
agreements. From a governance perspective, the company has
evidenced a conservative and disciplined approach to its capital structure
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Moody's would consider an upgrade of Carpenter's credit ratings
if leverage (adjusted debt/EBITDA) improves, on a sustainable basis,
to below 3.5x, interest coverage, on a sustainable
basis (adjusted EBIT/Interest) increases to above 3x and an adjusted EBIT
margin to above 7% on a sustained basis. Expectations of
sustainable positive Moody's adjusted free cash generation is also
a prerequisite the ratings upgrade.
Carpenter's ratings could be downgraded if liquidity, measured
as cash plus revolver availability, evidences a material deterioration.
Expectations of significantly prolonged production rate cuts by the company's
key customers or an extended slump in the aerospace markets beyond what
is currently contemplated (approximately 2-3 years) could lead
to negative pressure on the ratings.Quantitatively, ratings
could be downgraded if the adjusted EBIT margin is expected to be sustained
below 5%, (Cash flow from operations less dividends)/debt
is sustained below 20% or free cash flow is negative.
Carpenter Technology Corporation, headquartered in Philadelphia,
PA, is a producer and distributor of specialty materials,
including stainless steel, titanium alloys and specialty alloys.
The company operates through two business segments: Specialty Alloys
Operations (SAO) and Performance Engineered Products (PEP), with
the SAO segment contributing the bulk of the revenues and earnings.
The company continues to focus on strategic investments in metal powder
solutions and additive manufacturing capability. Revenues for the
twelve months ended March 31, 2020 were $2.4 billion.
The principal methodology used in this rating was Steel Industry published
in September 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1074524.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s)
and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure
This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Carol Cowan
Senior Vice President
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Glenn B. Eckert
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653