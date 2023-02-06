Moody's assigns Ba3 rating to DWCM's proposed USD bond

Hong Kong, February 06, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Ba3 rating to the senior unsecured bond issued by Wanda Properties Global Co. Limited.

Wanda Properties Global Co. Limited is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Wanda Commercial Properties (HK) Co. Limited (Wanda HK). The bond is guaranteed by Wanda HK and supported by deeds of equity interest purchase undertakings and keepwell deeds between Dalian Wanda Commercial Management Group Co., Ltd. (DWCM), Wanda HK and the bond trustee.

The outlooks on the above companies are stable.

"The proposed bond will lengthen DWCM's and Wanda HK's debt maturity profile and will not have a material impact on their credit profile, since we expect the proceeds to be used to prefund its maturing debt," says Alfred Hui, a Moody's Analyst.

RATINGS RATIONALE

DWCM's Ba1 corporate family rating (CFR) reflects the company's strong brand and track record of developing and operating commercial properties in China. The rating also considers the company's adequate liquidity and sizable recurring lease and management fee income from its investment property portfolio, which provides the company with stable and recurring cash flow. The company's credit metrics also support its Ba1 CFR.

On the other hand, DWCM's Ba1 CFR is constrained by its exposure to lower-tier cities and execution risks related to its expansion plan amid fast-changing business conditions, as well as its private company status. Nevertheless, risks related to its corporate governance is partly tempered by the presence of an investment consortium including Tencent Holdings Limited (A1 stable) and other investors, which appoint representatives to DWCM's board of directors to balance the interests of shareholders, creditors and other stakeholders.

Moody's expects DWCM's operations will gradually recover in 2023, as the occupancy rate of its retail malls improve with the relaxation of China's COVID policies.

Accordingly, the company's adjusted net debt/EBITDA, will improve to 4.1x from an estimated level of 4.7x in 2022, while its EBITDA interest coverage will improve to 3.3x from 2.8x over the same period. These projected ratios continue to support DWCM's CFR at the Ba1 level.

Moody's expects DWCM's offshore funding costs will likely increase given currently high interest rates. However, the agency believes this will not materially impact the company's interest-servicing capability, considering its small exposure to offshore funding, which accounted for only an estimated 6% of its reported debt as of the end of September 2022.

DWCM's liquidity is adequate, underpinned by its large cash holdings of RMB34.8 billion, short-term investments of RMB46.8 billion as of 30 September 2022, and sizable and stable rental and management fee income. Moody's expects these cash resources to be sufficient to cover DWCM's maturing debt, committed capital expenditure for its portfolio of shopping malls, and potential repurchase obligation of the pre-IPO capital of its commercial property management arm over the next 12-18 months.

Wanda HK's Ba3 CFR incorporates the company's standalone credit profile plus a two-notch uplift based on Moody's expectation that the company will receive support from its parent, DWCM, when needed.

Moody's support assumption considers DWCM's 100% ownership of Wanda HK, the parent's full control of the company, and Wanda HK's role as DWCM's primary platform for offshore funding and investment.

Moody's expects DWCM to maintain its ability to provide support to Wanda HK when needed, as reflected by its Ba1 CFR and track record of providing timely funding support.

Wanda HK's standalone credit profile is constrained by its small operating scale, exposure to the seasonality and volatile operating conditions of its hotel business, weak credit metrics and thin equity base. These weaknesses are partially offset by the company's adequate liquidity and the parent's close control of the company.

Wanda HK's liquidity is weak, with sizable offshore bonds coming due over the next 12-18 months, including a USD400 million bond due in July 2023 and a USD600 million bond due in January 2024. The company issued a USD400 million offshore bond in January 2023, which partly tempers the refinancing risk. Moody's expects DWCM will also provide funding support to Wanda HK when needed.

In terms of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors, Moody's has considered DWCM's private company status with concentrated ownership by its ultimate shareholder, Mr. Wang Jianlin, who directly and indirectly owned a 53% equity stake in DWCM as of the end of 2021. Moody's has also considered DWCM's prudent financial strategy to control debt-funding needs when pursuing its business aspirations.

Moody's has also taken into account Wanda HK's private company status and low corporate transparency. However, DWCM's 100% ownership of the company and history of providing support to its subsidiary mitigate these risks.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

The stable rating outlook on DWCM reflects Moody's expectation that the company will maintain solid financial metrics to support its Ba1 CFR, and have sufficient cash resources to cover its operating and refinancing needs over the next 12-18 months.

The stable rating outlook on Wanda HK primarily reflects Moody's expectation that DWCM will continue to provide financial support to the company in times of stress, given the close linkage between the two companies.

Moody's could upgrade DWCM's Ba1 CFR if the company strengthens its corporate governance and disclosure standards like other publicly listed companies; achieves its business growth plan; and improves its financial metrics, with its adjusted net debt/EBITDA falling below 4.0x-4.5x and EBITDA/interest coverage increasing above 3.0x-3.5x on a sustained basis.

On the other hand, Moody's could downgrade DWCM's Ba1 CFR if the company's liquidity weakens; growth in its leasing and management income is slower than expected; or its credit metrics deteriorate.

Credit metrics indicative of negative rating pressure include adjusted net debt/EBITDA rising above 6.0x-6.5x and EBITDA/interest coverage falling below 2.0x on a sustained basis.

Additionally, any significant leakage of funds from DWCM or a substantial deterioration in the company's corporate governance and transparency could strain its rating.

Upward pressure on Wanda HK's CFR could develop if Wanda HK's standalone credit profile strengthens, DWCM's CFR is upgraded and Wanda HK's strategic and economic importance to the parent increases.

On the other hand, a downgrade of DWCM's CFR will result in a downgrade of Wanda HK's CFR and the ratings on its guaranteed bonds.

Furthermore, Wanda HK's rating could face downward pressure if the company's standalone credit profile deteriorates; DWCM reduces its ownership in the company; or its strategic and economic importance to DWCM declines.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Dalian Wanda Commercial Management Group Co., Ltd. (DWCM) develops and operates commercial properties in China. As of the end of 2021, it operated 417 retail malls in 214 Chinese cities.

As of 31 December 2021, the company was 44.31% owned by Dalian Wanda Group Co., Ltd. (Dalian Wanda Group), whose chairman, Wang Jianlin, also directly and indirectly owned a 53.25% stake in DWCM. Additionally, an investment consortium, led by Tencent Holdings Limited (A1 stable) and comprising JD.com, Inc. (Baa1 stable), Sunac China Holdings Limited and Suning Commerce Group Co., Ltd. (Suning), owned a 14.2% stake in the company.

Wanda Commercial Properties (HK) Co. Limited (Ba3 stable) is DWCM's primary offshore funding and investment platform. The company's main assets include a 65.04% equity interest in Hong Kong-listed Wanda Hotel Development Company Limited.

