Moody's assigns Ba3 rating to DaVita's new senior unsecured notes

New York, May 26, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") announced today that it assigned a Ba3 rating to DaVita Inc.'s ("DaVita") proposed senior unsecured global notes due 2030. There is no change to DaVita's existing ratings, including its Ba2 Corporate Family Rating (CFR), Ba2-PD Probability of Default Rating, Ba1 senior secured rating, and Ba3 unsecured rating. There is also no change to the stable outlook.

Proceeds from the new notes will be used along with existing cash to repay DaVita's senior unsecured global notes due 2024, including the associated call premium, accrued interest, and fees and expenses. Moody's views the transaction as a credit positive, as it will modestly reduce DaVita's annual interest expense and lengthen its maturity profile.

Ratings assigned:

DaVita Inc.

Senior unsecured global notes due 2030 at Ba3 (LGD5)

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Ba2 CFR is constrained by DaVita's moderately high financial leverage -- debt/EBITDA is approximately 4.2 times as of March 31, 2020 - and its heavy reliance on its commercially insured dialysis patients for the vast majority of its profits and free cash flow. DaVita will continually be challenged to maintain a sufficiently large commercially insured end stage renal disease (ESRD) patient population to sustain its profitability. ESRD patients automatically convert to Medicare after a maximum of 33 months on dialysis. DaVita is reimbursed by Medicare at a fraction of what it earns from commercial payors. The CFR also reflects the company's near total reliance on the ESRD market which makes the company vulnerable to potential unfavorable market developments. These include further slowing in the growth of ESRD patient volumes and uncertainties regarding the availability of charitable premium assistance for dialysis patients. DaVita also faces uncertainties around the potential implementation of new payment models designed to accelerate penetration into the home dialysis setting and stimulate the supply of healthy kidneys for transplant. Finally, Moody's expects the COVID-19 pandemic to have a fairly modest negative impact on DaVita's operating performance, due largely to modestly higher operating costs.

The Ba2 CFR is supported by the company's considerable scale and extensive network of dialysis outpatient clinics across 46 US states. The rating is also supported by the recurring revenue stream attributed to dialysis, as the treatment is critically important to patients who require treatment three times per week indefinitely. The Ba2 CFR also reflects DaVita's strong free cash flow and very good liquidity.

The stable outlook reflects the underlying stability of DaVita's cash flows, supported by continued growth in the population of people needing dialysis, albeit at a decelerated pace, of about 2% per year.

Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. That said, Moody's believes the related impact on Davita's treatment volumes and operating costs will be modest. As a dialysis company, DaVita faces rising social risk as it pertains to the significant disparity between the reimbursement it receives for treating commercially insured patients and the amount it receives for treating patients insured by Medicare. Caring for dialysis patients is very costly, because they often suffer from co-morbidities beyond end-stage renal disease. These factors have induced various states to pursue legislation, that if passed, could reduce DaVita's and other dialysis companies' profits.

Further, an executive order in mid-2019 aiming to increase the supply of kidney transplants and shift more dialysis treatments into the home setting could have mixed effects on dialysis companies. If efforts to increase the supply of kidneys available for transplant are successful, dialysis providers would be negatively impacted by slower ESRD patient volume growth. Longer-term, the Trump administration hopes to reduce the incidence of ESRD by 25% by 2030. The executive order also aims to reduce the number of people who receive dialysis treatment at dialysis centers and instead have them treated in their homes. This element of the order could be credit positive for DaVita, because reimbursement is comparable across dialysis settings while the costs of in-home dialysis (primarily peritoneal dialysis) are slightly less than those associated with hemodialysis administered in the dialysis centers.

From a governance perspective, DaVita has generally exhibited aggressive financial policies as evidenced by significant, and sometimes debt-funded, share buybacks. However, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the company has suspended its share repurchase program. Moody's expects that the company will also return $240 million of grant funding received from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

The SGL-1 Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating reflects Moody's expectation that DaVita will maintain very good liquidity over the next 12 to 18 months through its combination of cash, marketable securities and revolver availability.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if DaVita repays debt and/or grows earnings such that Moody's expects debt to EBITDA to be sustained below 3.25 times. A ratings upgrade would also require DaVita to remain disciplined with regards to acquisitions and shareholder returns.

The ratings could be downgraded if DaVita experiences material reimbursement cuts from either government or commercial insurers. A downgrade could also ensue if Moody's expects DaVita's debt to EBITDA to be sustained above 4.25 times.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

DaVita Inc., headquartered in Denver, CO, is a provider of dialysis services primarily in the US for patients suffering from end-stage renal disease (chronic kidney failure). The company also provides home dialysis services, inpatient dialysis services through contractual arrangements with hospitals, laboratory services and other ancillary services. DaVita reported $11.5 billion of revenues from continuing operations (which excludes DMG) for the LTM period ending March 31, 2020.

