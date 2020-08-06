Moody's assigns Ba3 rating to DaVita's new unsecured notes

New York, August 06, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") announced today that it assigned
a Ba3 rating to DaVita Inc.'s ("DaVita") proposed senior unsecured
global notes due 2031. There is no change to DaVita's existing
ratings, including its Ba2 Corporate Family Rating (CFR),
Ba2-PD Probability of Default Rating, Ba1 senior secured
rating, and Ba3 unsecured rating. There is also no change
to the stable outlook.
Proceeds from the new notes will be used along with existing cash to repay
DaVita's senior unsecured global notes due 2025, including accrued
interest and fees and expenses. Moody's views the transaction as
a credit positive, as it will modestly reduce DaVita's annual interest
expense and lengthen its maturity profile.
Ratings assigned:
DaVita Inc.
Senior unsecured global notes due 2031 at Ba3 (LGD5)
RATINGS RATIONALE
DaVita Inc.'s Ba2 CFR is constrained by the company's moderately
high financial leverage -- pro forma debt/EBITDA is approximately
4.1 times as of June 30, 2020 -- and its heavy reliance
on commercially insured dialysis patients for the vast majority of profits
and free cash flow. DaVita will continually be challenged to maintain
a sufficiently large commercially insured end stage renal disease (ESRD)
patient population to sustain its profitability. ESRD patients
automatically convert to Medicare after a maximum of 33 months on dialysis.
DaVita is reimbursed by Medicare at a fraction of what it earns from commercial
payors. The CFR also reflects the company's near total reliance
on the ESRD market which makes the company vulnerable to potential unfavorable
market developments. These include further slowing in the growth
of ESRD patient volumes and uncertainties regarding the availability of
charitable premium assistance for dialysis patients. DaVita also
faces uncertainties around the potential implementation of new payment
models designed to accelerate penetration into the home dialysis setting
and increase the supply of healthy kidneys for transplant. Finally,
Moody's expects the COVID-19 pandemic to have a modestly
negative impact on DaVita's operating performance, due largely to
incremental operating costs and some modest headwinds to volume growth.
The Ba2 CFR is supported by the company's considerable scale and extensive
network of dialysis outpatient clinics across 46 US states. It
is also supported by the recurring revenue stream attributed to dialysis,
as the treatment is critically important to patients who require treatment
three times per week indefinitely. The CFR also reflects DaVita's
strong free cash flow and very good liquidity.
The stable outlook reflects the underlying stability of DaVita's cash
flows, supported by continued growth in the population of people
needing dialysis, of about 2% per year.
Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under
its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public
health and safety. That said, Moody's believes the
related impact on Davita's treatment volumes and operating costs will
be modest. As a dialysis company, DaVita faces rising social
risk as it pertains to the significant disparity between the reimbursement
it receives for treating commercially insured patients and the amount
it receives for treating patients insured by Medicare. Caring for
dialysis patients is very costly, because they often suffer from
co-morbidities beyond end-stage renal disease. These
factors have induced various states to pursue legislation, that
if passed, could reduce DaVita's and other dialysis companies' profits.
Further, an executive order in mid-2019 aiming to increase
the supply of kidney transplants and shift more dialysis treatments into
the home setting could have mixed effects on dialysis companies.
If efforts to increase the supply of kidneys available for transplant
are successful, dialysis providers would be negatively impacted
by slower ESRD patient volume growth. Longer-term,
the Trump administration hopes to reduce the incidence of ESRD by 25%
by 2030. The executive order also aims to reduce the number of
people who receive dialysis treatment at dialysis centers and instead
have them treated in their homes. This element of the order could
be credit positive for DaVita, because reimbursement is comparable
across dialysis settings while the costs of in-home dialysis (primarily
peritoneal dialysis) are slightly less than those associated with hemodialysis
administered in the dialysis centers. Moody's expects mandatory
and voluntary kidney care models associated with the executive order to
go into effect in April 2021.
From a governance perspective, DaVita has generally exhibited aggressive
financial policies as evidenced by significant, and sometimes debt-funded,
share buybacks. However, since the beginning of the COVID-19
pandemic through July, the company has not completed any share repurchases.
DaVita also elected to return $250 million of grant funding received
from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES)
Act.
The SGL-1 Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating reflects Moody's expectation
that DaVita will maintain very good liquidity over the next 12 to 18 months
through its combination of cash, marketable securities and revolver
availability.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The ratings could be upgraded if DaVita sustains debt to EBITDA below
3.25 times while demonstrating discipline with respect to acquisitions
and shareholder returns.
The ratings could be downgraded if material rate reimbursement cuts are
implemented by either commercial insurers or Medicare. A downgrade
could also result if debt to EBITDA is sustained above 4.25 times
or demand for outpatient dialysis services slows.
DaVita, Inc., headquartered in Denver, CO,
is an independent provider of dialysis services primarily in the US for
patients suffering from end-stage renal disease (chronic kidney
failure). The company also provides home dialysis services,
inpatient dialysis services through contractual arrangements with hospitals,
laboratory services and other ancillary services. DaVita reported
$11.5 billion of revenues from continuing operations for
the LTM period ended June 30, 2020.
The principal methodology used in this rating was Business and Consumer
Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
