Moody's assigns Ba3 rating to Dalian Wanda Commercial Management's proposed USD bond

Hong Kong, January 12, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Ba3 rating to the senior unsecured bond issued by Wanda Properties Global Co. Limited.

The rating outlook on Wanda Properties Global Co. Limited is stable.

The proposed bond is guaranteed by Wanda Commercial Properties (HK) Co. Limited (Wanda HK, Ba3 stable) and supported by deeds of equity interest purchase undertakings and keepwell deeds between Dalian Wanda Commercial Management Group Co., Ltd. (DWCM, Ba1 stable), Wanda HK and the bond trustee.

Wanda Properties Global Co. Limited is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Wanda HK, which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of DWCM.

"The proposed bond will lengthen DWCM and Wanda HK's debt maturity profile and will not have a material impact on their credit metrics, since DWCM will use the proceeds mainly to refinance offshore debt," says Alfred Hui, a Moody's Analyst.

RATINGS RATIONALE

DWCM's Ba1 corporate family rating (CFR) reflects its strong brand and track record of developing and operating commercial properties in China. The rating also considers the company's adequate liquidity and sizable, stable recurring leasing and management fee income and cash flow from its investment property portfolio.

On the other hand, DWCM's Ba1 CFR is constrained by its exposure to lower-tier cities and execution risks related to its expansion plan amid fast-changing business conditions, as well as its private company status. However, corporate governance risk associated with its private company status is tempered by the presence of an investment consortium including Tencent Holdings Limited (A1 stable) and other investors, who appoint their representatives to the board of directors to balance the interests of the shareholders, creditors and other stakeholders.

Moody's expects DWCM's operations to gradually recover in 2023, as the easing of COVID restriction measures in China is likely to support retail sales and in turn, DWCM's retail mall occupancy and rental incomes. Accordingly, DWCM's adjusted net debt/ EBITDA, will improve to 4.3x in 2023 from an estimated level of 4.7x in 2022, while its EBITDA interest coverage will improve to 3.2x from 2.8x over the same period. These projected ratios continue to support DWCM's Ba1 CFR.

DWCM's liquidity is adequate, underpinned by its large cash holdings of RMB34.8 billion and short-term investments of RMB46.8 billion as of 30 September 2022 with sizable and stable rental and management fee income. Moody's expects these cash resources to be sufficient to cover DWCM's maturing debt, committed capital expenditure (capex) for the company's portfolio of shopping malls and potential repurchase obligation of the pre-IPO capital of its commercial property management arm over the next 12-18 months.

Wanda HK's Ba3 CFR reflects the company's standalone credit profile plus a two-notch uplift based on Moody's expectation that the company will receive support from its parent DWCM in times of need.

Moody's expectation of support considers DWCM's 100% ownership of Wanda HK, the parent's full control over the company, Wanda HK's role as the primary platform for DWCM's offshore funding and investment, as well as DWCM's track record of providing timely funding support to Wanda HK.

Wanda HK's standalone credit profile is constrained by its small operating scale, exposure to the seasonality and volatile operating conditions of its hotel business, weak liquidity, weak credit metrics for its standalone credit profile and thin equity base. These weaknesses are mitigated by operational and funding supports from its parent.

In terms of environmental, social and governance factors, Moody's has considered DWCM's private company status with concentrated ownership by its ultimate shareholder, Mr. Wang Jianlin, who directly and indirectly owned a 53% equity stake in DWCM as of end of 2021. Moody's has also considered DWCM's prudent financial strategy to control debt funding needs when pursuing its business aspirations.

Moody's has also taken into account Wanda HK's private company status and low corporate transparency. However, DWCM's 100% ownership of the company and history of providing support to its subsidiary mitigate these risks.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

The stable rating outlook on DWCM reflects Moody's expectation that DWCM will maintain solid financial metrics that support its Ba1 CFR, and have sufficient cash resources to cover its operating and refinancing needs over the next 12-18 months.

The stable rating outlook on Wanda HK primarily reflects Moody's expectation that DWCM will continue to provide financial support to the company in times of stress, given the close linkages between the two companies.

Moody's could upgrade DWCM's Ba1 CFR if the company strengthens its corporate governance and disclosure standards in line with other publicly listed companies; achieves its business growth plan and maintains stable financial metrics and strong liquidity on a sustained basis.

On the other hand, DWCM's Ba1 CFR could be downgraded if the company's liquidity weakens, growth in leasing and management income is slower than Moody's expects or credit metrics deteriorate.

Credit metrics that would be indicative of negative rating pressure include adjusted net debt/EBITDA rising above 6.0x-6.5x and EBITDA/interest coverage falling below 2.0x on a sustained basis.

In addition, any significant leakage of funds from DWCM or a substantial deterioration in the company's corporate governance and transparency could strain its rating.

Upward pressure on Wanda HK's CFR could develop if Wanda HK's standalone credit profile strengthens, DWCM's CFR is upgraded and Wanda HK's strategic and economic importance to the parent increases.

On the other hand, a downgrade of DWCM's CFR will result in a downgrade of Wanda HK's CFR and the ratings of its guaranteed bonds.

Furthermore, Wanda HK's rating could face downward pressure if its standalone credit profile deteriorates, there is a reduction in the level of ownership by DWCM or the strategic and economic importance of the company to DWCM reduces.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Dalian Wanda Commercial Management Group Co., Ltd. (DWCM) develops and operates commercial properties in China. As of the end of March 2022, the company operated 420 retail malls in China, comprising 285 portfolio shopping malls.

As of 31 December 2021, the company was 44.31% owned by Dalian Wanda Group Co., Ltd. (Dalian Wanda Group). The chairman of Dalian Wanda Group, Wang Jianlin, also directly and indirectly owned a 53.25% stake in the company as of the same date. In addition, an investment consortium led by Tencent Holdings Limited and comprising JD.com, Inc. (Baa1 stable), Sunac China Holdings Limited and Suning Commerce Group Co., Ltd. owned a 14.2% stake in the company.

Wanda Commercial Properties (HK) Co. Limited is the primary offshore funding and investment platform for DWCM. The company's main assets include a 65.04% equity interest in Hong Kong-listed Wanda Hotel Development Company Limited.

