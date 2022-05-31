Moody's assigns Ba3 rating to Darling's proposed unsecured notes

New York, May 31, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today assigned a Ba3 rating to Darling Ingredients Inc.'s ("Darling") proposed $500 million senior unsecured notes. All other ratings remain unchanged including Darling's Ba2 Corporate Family Rating, Ba2-PD Probability of Default Rating, the Ba1 rating on its senior secured credit facilities, and the Ba3 rating on its senior unsecured notes. Darling's SGL-1 Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating is unchanged and the outlook is positive.

Proceeds from the senior unsecured notes offering will be used for general corporate purposes, including acquisitions and may be used to partially fund the acquisition of Valley Proteins, a company that operates 18 rendering and used cooking oil facilities throughout the mid-Atlantic, southeast, and southern portion of the US. Darling announced that it had signed an agreement to acquire Valley Proteins for $1.1 billion on December 28, 2021 and the transaction is expected to close during the quarter ended June 30, 2022. Moody's estimates Darling's debt-to-EBITDA, pro-forma for the Valley Proteins acquisition, was 2.8x as of January 1, 2022 versus 1.9x prior to the acquisition as of the same date. The Valley Proteins acquisition is credit negative because it increases leverage though this is partially mitigated by greater scale and geographic diversity.

The following ratings/assessments are affected by today's action:

New Assignments:

..Issuer: Darling Ingredients Inc.

....Senior Unsecured Global Notes, Assigned Ba3 (LGD5)

RATINGS RATIONALE

Darling's Ba2 CFR reflects manageable financial leverage, good geographic and end market diversity, and use of raw material pricing formulas to help reduce volatility in the majority of its businesses. The credit profile also reflects some exposure to raw material price swings and exogenous raw material supply risk. DGD's asset value is meaningful, but there is some uncertainty regarding the cash flow effects on Darling given DGD's high reinvestment levels and event risk surrounding DGD's ownership structure. Moody's expects the current DGD ownership positions to remain in place for at least the next several years, and that DGD's operating cash flow will continue to expand and increase the distribution potential to Darling.

Moody's expects the market for renewable diesel to grow, but DGD has different business risk than Darling's recycling/rendering businesses including high investment needs for capacity expansion, volatility related to energy prices, and business economics that are influenced by regulatory policies.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

Environmental issues are important credit considerations for Darling's recycling/rendering businesses and for DGD. We believe that consumer and business preference for environmentally-friendly products will enhance demand for Darling's products. Recycling/ rendering reduces waste that would otherwise need to be stored, and thus reduces landfill usage and the potential negative effects on the environment. Renewable diesel reduces pollutants and greenhouse gas emissions relative to carbon-based energy sources. The production processes of both Darling and DGD require energy and water usage that must be managed carefully to minimize the environmental impact. In addition, the organic raw materials processed by Darling generate air and water related discharges requiring the Company to invest in pollution prevention.

Social risks tend to be moderately negative similar to other protein & agriculture companies. Customer relations risks is low as the company has very limited direct relationships with customers and does not face labeling and disclosure risks. Human capital risk is a credit consideration as Darling has nearly 10,000 employees and the health and safety risk of these employees is a social risk given the handling of potentially hazardous materials. Responsible production is viewed very favorably as result of the company's rendering business which helps reduce animal waste.

Governance factors are meaningful for good-continued collaboration between Darling and Valero with respect to DGD's operations, financial decisions, and ownership structure. The JV reflects the operational benefits of both partners - Valero's energy expertise and the use of Darling-sourced raw material as an input to the plant. Although there are thus operating benefits to keeping the partners together, such benefits could be replicated by operating agreements that aren't dependent on co-ownership. Moody's views long-term event risk related to Darling's DGD ownership, but believes the likelihood of a change over the next few years as low given the current planned investment and capacity expansion. Darling is targeting reducing debt-to-EBITDA (based on the company's calculation incorporating the company's proportionate share of DGD's cash distributions) to less than 2.5x over the long term.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Darling's positive outlook reflects the fact that, provided successful capture of DGD's earnings via distributions and significant debt repayments, Darling's credit ratings could be upgraded in the next 12-18 months. An upgrade is contingent on the successful growth of DGD as well as Darling utilizing DGD's distribution income for debt repayment and does not consider any significant acquisitions.

The ratings could be upgraded if Darling reduces its earnings and cash flow volatility, and sustains debt to EBITDA below 3.5x (incorporating cash distributions from DGD in EBITDA).

The ratings could be downgraded if earnings or cash flows decline, liquidity weakens, there is an increase in the volatility of earnings and cash flows, or debt to EBITDA is sustained above 4.5x (incorporating cash distributions from DGD in EBITDA).

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Protein and Agriculture published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356422. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Darling Ingredients Inc., headquartered in Irving Texas, provides rendering and recycling services to the food industry. The company processes food waste such as animal by-products, used cooking oil, and commercial bakery residuals into ingredients used in diverse applications in the food, pet food, pharmaceutical, feed, fuel, and fertilizer industries. Ingredients include gelatin, tallow, feed grade fats, meat and bone meal, poultry meal, yellow grease, fuel feed stocks, natural casings, and hides. The company's operations are primarily located in North America and Europe with a modest presence in China, South America, and Australia. Darling also owns a 50% interest in the Diamond Green Energy joint venture with Valero Energy Corporation. The publicly-traded company generates annual revenue of about $4.7 billion excluding DGD, and DGD's revenues for fiscal year ended December 2021 were $2.3 billion.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Frank Henson

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



John E. Puchalla, CFA

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

