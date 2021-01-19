Moody's assigns Ba3 rating to Detroit, MI's GO Bonds; outlook remains positive

New York, January 19, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Ba3 rating to the City of Detroit, MI's $135 million Unlimited Tax General Obligation Bonds, Series 2021A (Tax-Exempt) (Social Bonds) and $40 million Unlimited Tax General Obligation Bonds, Series 2021B (Taxable) (Social Bonds). Moody's maintains the Ba3 rating on the city's outstanding GOULT debt. Inclusive of the upcoming sale, the rating applies to $381 million of GOULT debt that has an underlying rating. The outlook remains positive.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Ba3 rating balances the city's robust reserves and strong financial planning practices with its weak property tax base, significant debt and pension leverage, and substantial resource demands, including the need for further capital investments. The coronavirus-driven recession has caused sizeable declines in economically sensitive revenues that a make up a significant share of the city's revenues. However, because the city took proactive steps very early in the downturn to adjust expenditures including reducing capital spending and eliminating positions, reserves will likely remain healthy.

RATING OUTLOOK

The positive outlook reflects the city's early and significant response to revenue declines. The city's rating is likely to move upward if it emerges from the recession with only a modest draw on reserves and moderate increases in debt.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Signs that revenues are decisively on a path to recovery supporting the city's capacity to maintain healthy reserves while investing in services and capital

- Adherence to pension funding strategy of building significant reserves in an irrevocable trust to prepare for a spike in pension costs

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Material growth in leverage, fixed costs or capital needs, or draws on operating reserves that leave inadequate reserves to mitigate current and future challenges

- Failure to sustain progress towards meeting future increases in pension contributions

- Negative changes in the city's economic profile, such as a failure of recent job losses to recover, or an acceleration of depopulation trends

LEGAL SECURITY

The series 2021 bonds and outstanding GOULT bonds are full faith and credit general obligations secured by the city's pledge to levy property taxes without limitation as to rate or amount as authorized by voters.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The bonds will finance blight remediation activities including property rehabilitation and demolition of vacant housing.

PROFILE

With a current estimated population (based on the American Community Survey) of just over 670,000, Detroit is the 23rd largest city in the US and the largest city in Michigan (Aa1 stable). The city emerged from bankruptcy in 2014.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1230443. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1243406.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

David Levett

Lead Analyst

Regional PFG Chicago

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

100 N Riverside Plaza

Suite 2220

Chicago 60606

US

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Christopher Coviello

Additional Contact

Regional PFG Northeast

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

