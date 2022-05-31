Moody's assigns Ba3 rating to EQM's proposed new unsecured notes

New York, May 31, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned Ba3 ratings to EQM Midstream Partners, LP's (EQM) proposed issuance of senior unsecured notes. The proceeds of the new notes will be used to tender for any and all of the 2023 senior unsecured notes and to partially tender for 2024 and 2025 unsecured notes.

EQM's existing ratings, including the Ba3 Corporate Family Rating (CFR), Ba3 rating on its existing senior unsecured notes and Ba3-PD Probability of Default rating (PDR) are not affected by this action. The Speculative Grade Liquidity rating is unchanged at SGL-3. The outlook remains negative.

Assignments:

..Issuer: EQM Midstream Partners, LP

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned Ba3 (LGD4)

RATINGS RATIONALE

EQM's use of the proceeds from the proposed issuance to tender for all of 2023 notes and to partially tender for 2024 and 2025 notes, is credit neutral as the overall debt burden of the company remains unchanged. The new notes, revolving credit facility, and existing senior unsecured notes are all unsecured and pari passu. Accordingly, the existing unsecured notes and new unsecured notes are rated Ba3, the same as the CFR.

Pro forma for the issuance of the proposed new notes and the repayment of the existing notes, EQM's capital structure will include its $2.16 billion revolving credit facility which is due in April 2025, but will step down to a $1.55 billion facility in October 2023 ($180 million of outstanding borrowings and $235 million of letters of credit outstanding as of March 31, 2022), $6.5 billion of senior unsecured notes with staggered maturities. Additionally, Eureka Midstream, LLC a subsidiary of EQM had approximately $268 million of outstanding borrowings under its $400 million senior secured revolving credit facility maturing in November 2024 (unrated), as of March 31, 2022.

EQM's Ba3 CFR reflects its substantial asset and cash flow profile that provides the company with alternatives to moderate its debt burden and financial leverage even without the contribution of Mountain Valley Pipeline's (MVP) cash flow. EQM is supported by its close proximity to high production volumes in the Marcellus Shale and the critical nature of its pipelines for moving natural gas within the region to long haul pipelines. In early 2020, EQM renegotiated the majority of its Pennsylvania and West Virginia gathering contracts with its anchor shipper EQT Corporation to enter into a new 15-year gas gathering agreement with longer-term and higher minimum volume commitments (MVCs). Even without MVP's completion the contract provides for 3 Bcf per day of MVC to EQM. With over 60% of EQM's 2021 revenues derived from EQT, EQM's counterparty concentration risk benefits from EQT's improving credit profile.

As of May 2022, MVP's full in-service date has been further delayed into the second half of 2023 and the total project budget has been increased to $6.6 billion. In addition to the increased stress on EQM's credit metrics, at least through 2023, caused by higher debt-funded MVP capital spending and delay in MVP's cash flow generation, the completion uncertainty also introduces other risks to EQM vis-a-vis the company's complex contractual and financial arrangements with EQT. MVP's repeated completion delays demonstrate the ever-rising complexities in new pipeline development including delays caused by post-permit legal challenges and impact of the judicial process in affecting the outcome of such projects.

EQM's negative outlook reflects the negative effect of MVP's repeated delays and cost overruns on its credit metrics and the risks that not completing the pipeline have on the company's contractual arrangements and legal disputes with its anchor shipper EQT.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

EQM's ratings could be downgraded if MVP's budget continues to rise and if EQM's debt leverage approaches 6x and is likely to remain at that level. EQM's ratings could also be downgraded if MVP is not likely to be online or if EQM's credit profile is significantly weakened due to issues emanating from MVP or its contracts with EQT.

An upgrade of EQM is unlikely given MVP's completion uncertainty. EQM's ratings could be considered for an upgrade if MVP is completed and the project's cash flow strengthens EQM's standalone credit profile and the company's Debt/EBITDA approaches 5x. Given the company's significant customer concentration, EQT's ratings must be at least at Ba2 to consider an upgrade of EQM's ratings.

EQM Midstream Partners, LP is an indirect, wholly owned subsidiary of Equitrans Midstream Corporation that owns and operates interstate pipelines, gathering lines and water assets primarily serving Marcellus Shale production.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Midstream Energy published in February 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/379531. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

