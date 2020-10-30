Moody's assigns Ba3 rating to EQT's proposed $300 million unsecured notes

$300 million of new unsecured notes rated

New York, October 30, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") assigned a Ba3 rating to EQT Corporation's (EQT) proposed new $300 million senior unsecured notes due 2029. The proceeds of the notes will be used to partially fund EQT's acquisition of Chevron Corporation's (Chevron, Aa2 stable) Appalachia assets. EQT will acquire approximately 335,000 net Marcellus acreage with 450 MMcfe per day of production from Chevron for a purchase price of $735 million. The transaction is expected to close in November 2020.

All other ratings for the company, including its Ba3 Corporate Family Rating (CFR), remain unchanged. The outlook remains positive.

Assignments:

..Issuer: EQT Corporation

....Senior Unsecured Notes, Assigned Ba3 (LGD4)

RATINGS RATIONALE

Moody's views the Chevron transaction as a credit positive event and the new $300 million issuance will not weaken EQT's credit metrics. Additionally, EQT has concurrently launched a tender offer for up to $150 million combined aggregate principal of its 2021 and 2022 notes. Together these two transactions are largely leverage neutral.

EQT's senior unsecured notes including the proposed $300 million unsecured notes due 2029 are rated Ba3, the same as the company's CFR, because all of the company's long-term debt, which includes a $2.5 billion revolving credit facility (unrated), is unsecured. However, should the company's revolving credit facility become a secured facility the unsecured notes ratings could be downgraded.

EQT's positive ratings outlook reflects the potential for the company to be upgraded through further debt reduction in 2021 from significant free cash flow generation and by achieving additional operating cost optimization to improve its capital efficiency.

EQT's Ba3 CFR reflects the significant improvement in the company's access to the capital markets since the second quarter of 2020. The 2021 natural gas pricing outlook and the macro fundamentals have strengthened, giving EQT an opportunity to generate free cash flow and further reduce debt through 2021. The company has reduced debt by about $800 million since year-end 2019, and has strengthened its commodity hedge book for 2021 adding some certainty to 2021 cash flow. Moreover, the restrained capital spending in 2020 allowed the company to generate significant free cash flow. We expect the company to exercise similar restraint on 2021 capital spending and prioritize debt reduction over reserves and production growth.

EQT is constrained by its weak capital efficiency as measured by its Leveraged Full Cycle Ratio (LFCR). EQT's weak LFCR is also partly caused by the negative reserves revision the company experienced due to its strategic shift to combo development . Moody's expects the LFCR to improve through the more capital efficient drilling strategy and natural gas pricing improvement. Debt reduction will also aid the company's cash margin as interest expense will be lowered. The execution risk involved in these measures constrains EQT's ratings. EQT is supported by its size and scale, high quality acreage position and the acquisition of Chevron Corporation's (Chevron, Aa2 stable) assets increases EQT's size and scale.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

EQT's ratings could be upgraded if RCF/debt is sustained above 30% and the leveraged full cycle ratio (LFCR) approaches 1.5x. The company must also execute on its debt reduction targets.

EQT's ratings could be downgraded if the company fails to meaningfully reduce debt or if the Retained Cash Flow (RCF) to debt ratio falls below 20%. The ratings could also be downgraded if the company is unable to refinance or repay its near-term maturities.

EQT Corporation is an independent exploration and production (E&P) company focused in the Appalachian Basin.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Independent Exploration and Production Industry published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1056808. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

