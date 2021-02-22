Moody's assigns Ba3 rating to Garrett Motion; outlook stable

Frankfurt am Main, February 22, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today
assigned a Ba3 corporate family rating (CFR) and Ba3-PD probability
of default rating to Garrett Motion Inc. ("Garrett"
or "the company"), as well as a Ba2 rating to the senior
secured bank credit facilities expected to be entered into by Garrett's
wholly owned subsidiaries Garrett Motion S.a r.l.
and Garrett LX I S.a r.l. with Garrett Motion Holdings,
Inc. being a co-borrower. The outlook on all ratings
is stable.
"The Ba3 rating reflects the strength of Garrett's underlying
operating business and a successful balance sheet restructuring,
which will allow the company to emerge from Chapter 11 in the second quarter
of 2021.", said Matthias Heck, a Moody's
Vice President -- Senior Credit Officer and Lead Analyst for Garrett.
"The stable outlook reflects the expectation of a continued recovery
in global light vehicle sales in 2021, leading to positive FCF generation
and continued debt reduction." added Mr. Heck.
RATINGS RATIONALE
On 11 January 2021, Garrett announced that it selected an enhanced
proposal from a consortium led by Centerbridge Partners, L.P.
("Centerbridge") and funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management,
L.P. ("Oaktree"), along with Honeywell
International Inc. ("Honeywell") and holders of a majority
of Garrett's common stock, to reorganize the company and emerge
from Chapter 11 in Q2 2021. According to the plan, Garrett's
existing creditors will be repaid in full in cash with proceeds from debt
and equity financing (other than Honeywell, which has agreed to
reduce and convert its claims into subordinated preferred equity exclusively
under the plan).
The newly raised debt is expected to consist of a $1,250
million seven-year guaranteed senior secured Term Loan B and a
$300 million guaranteed senior secured revolving credit facility.
Approximately $1,251 million Convertible Series A preferred
equity provided by Centerbridge, Oaktree, and certain other
investors will be considered equity, according to Moody's
criteria. The capital structure will resolve the indemnity obligations
and a tax matters agreement with Garrett's previous owner Honeywell,
via an upfront cash payment and the issuance of a new Series B Preferred
Equity instrument, with annual payments beginning after emergence
from Chapter 11 and concluding in 2030 (unless deferred or repaid earlier)
that have a total net present value of around $584 million.
The Series B Preferred Equity instrument is considered subordinated debt,
according to Moody's criteria.
The Ba3 rating balances (i) Garrett's market leading position in turbochargers
for passenger and commercial vehicles, (ii) the increased market
penetration of turbochargers globally, which should allow the company
to outperform global light vehicle sales in the next few years,
(iii) long-standing customer relationships with a diversified group
of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and (iv) relatively
strong margins (Moody's adjusted EBITA), despite a highly competitive
industry environment.
Garrett's rating is constrained by (i) the company's focus on rebalancing
its product mix toward light vehicle gasoline engines in recent years,
with an expectation of further growth, (ii) a historically strong
presence in light vehicle diesel engines in Europe, whereas vehicle
demand is shifting toward gasoline engines, (iii) ongoing automotive
industry developments in electric vehicles, although we believe
internal combustion engines will retain a significant share of the vehicle
powertrain well into the current decade, and (iv) somewhat elevated
leverage, which is, however, expected to improve gradually.
RATIONALE FOR THE OUTLOOK
Garrett's stable rating outlook incorporates our expectation that the
company's globally competitive position and strong profit margin will
drive positive FCF generation, which will support debt reduction
as the company's product mix shifts toward gasoline-powered engines.
It also reflects our expectation of a continued recovery in global light
vehicle sales in 2021 and 2022.
LIQUIDITY
We consider Garrett's liquidity profile as good. Upon emergence
from Chapter 11, Garrett is expected to have around $100
million of unrestricted cash on balance, supported by a $300
million undrawn revolving credit facility. The RCF is expected
to be subject to a springing financial covenant (tested when at least
35% is drawn) and customary conditions to borrowing, including
a "no-MAC" representation. We expect Garrett
to have sufficient headroom to the expected covenant level of 4.7x
gross leverage. We expect funds from operations (FFO) of at least
$250 million over the next four quarters.
These total liquidity sources of at least $650 million over the
next four quarters to March 2022 should be sufficient to cover cash uses
for working cash (we estimate 3% of revenues or around $100
million), potential further minor negative changes in working capital
as well as capex of around $120 million. The company does
not have major short-term debt maturities.
STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS
The instrument ratings incorporate our EMEA approach within the Loss Given
Default Analysis, which includes treating trade payables as pari
passu with the most senior secured debt, based on the expected approach
in the reorganization. Under this approach, the secured rating
of Ba2 reflects an uplift due to the subordinated Series B Preferred Equity
instruments owed to Honeywell.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
An upgrade would require establishing an operational and financial track
record post emergence from Chapter 11. More specifically,
an upgrade would require Debt/EBITDA (Moody's adjusted) sustainably below
3.0x, EBITA margin (Moody's adjusted) in the low teens in
percentage terms, maintaining positive free cash flow generation
in the high teens as percentage of debt, and maintenance of good
liquidity.
Garrett's ratings could be downgraded if there is a significant decline
in automotive demand, and the company is unable to continue to win
new profitable turbo business on gasoline powered engines as the industry
mix shifts away from diesel, resulting in future strained revenue.
More specifically, a downgrade could result from Debt/EBITDA (Moody's
adjusted) sustained above 4.0x, EBITA (Moody's adjusted)
margin trending below 10%, negative free cash flow generation,
or a deterioration of liquidity.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Automotive Supplier
Methodology published in January 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1170606.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
COMPANY PROFILE
Garrett Motion Inc. ("Garrett"), headquartered
in Rolle, Switzerland, emerged from the spinoff of Honeywell's
Transportation Systems business in October 2018. Garrett designs,
manufactures and sells highly engineered turbocharger and electric-boosting
technologies for light and commercial vehicle OEMs and the aftermarket.
Post emergence from Chapter 11, its shares are expected to be relisted
on the New York Stock Exchange. For 2020, the company reported
revenue of $3.0 billion and EBITDA of $281 million.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1243406.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Matthias Heck, CFA
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main 60322
Germany
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Anke Rindermann
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Releasing Office:
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main 60322
Germany
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454