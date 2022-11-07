Moody's assigns Ba3 rating to Gates' new senior secured term loan

New York, November 07, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a Ba3 rating to Gates Global LLC's ("Gates") new $575 million senior secured term loan. Proceeds will be used to refinance the company's $552.4 million euro term loan facility. Moody's also said that the B1 corporate family rating and B1-PD probability of default rating are unchanged. In addition, the existing Ba3 senior secured term loan facilities ratings and B3 senior unsecured notes rating are unchanged. The outlook is stable.

Assignment:

..Issuer: Gates Global LLC

....Senior Secured Term Loan, Assigned Ba3 (LGD3)

LGD Adjustment:

..Issuer: Gates Global LLC

....Senior Unsecured Global Notes, LGD adjusted to (LGD5) from (LGD6)

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings reflect Gates' relatively large scale with revenue of $3.5 billion for the twelve months ended September 30, 2022 and a strong competitive position with premium products across a number of industrial end markets and geographic regions. Further, the company's brand strength and sizeable aftermarket business (at about two third of sales) underpin its strong 17% EBITDA margin and good free cash flow, which Moody's expects to be at least $250 million in 2022. However, Gates is exposed to highly cyclical end markets. Further, ongoing softness in automotive production and foreign exchange headwinds are expected to stay challenging through 2023. Slowing growth in industrial activity and cost pressures associated with wage inflation and rising commodity costs are also expected to continue through next year. Lastly, given the company's strong operating performance, Moody's anticipates that debt-to-EBITDA (Moody's standard adjustments) will be below 4.0x over the next 12 to 18 months, from 4.6x as of September 30, 2022.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation of steady demand in the company's base business. This should enable Gates to generate positive free cash flow that can support debt repayment.

Moody's considers Gates' liquidity to be very good, as reflected in the SGL-1 speculative grade liquidity rating. The company had a sizeable cash balance of about $395 million at September 30, 2022. In addition, the company has a $250 million ABL with about $180 million available and a $250 million revolving credit facility that is fully available and due 2026. Moody's expects the ABL to be fully repaid by the end of 2022, with cash from the balance sheet. Additionally, Moody's expects free cash flow to remain strong in 2023, with free cash flow to debt (including Moody's standard adjustments) of about 10%, which should be more than ample to help offset seasonal working capital swings and fund small bolt-on acquisitions.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

The ratings could be upgraded with the maintenance of very good liquidity and stronger credit metrics, such that debt-to-EBITDA is expected to remain around 3.5x and retained cash flow-to-debt above 20%. This would be accompanied, with a maintenance of a conservative financial policy and movement to an independent board of directors.

A ratings downgrade would be driven by debt-to-EBITDA sustained above 4.5x, or a material decline in EBITA margin and interest coverage metrics. Debt funded acquisitions or shareholder distributions that increase leverage or weaken liquidity could also drive downward ratings pressure.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Manufacturing published in September 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74970. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Gates Global LLC, located in Denver, Colorado, is a leading global manufacturer of power transmission belts, fluid power products and critical components used in diverse industrial and automotive applications. The company is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Gates Industrial Corporation plc, which was formed at the time of its IPO in January 2018. Revenue for the LTM period ended September 30, 2022, was $3.5 billion. Gates Global LLC became a portfolio company of The Blackstone Group L.P in 2014 and Blackstone retains a significant ownership interest at 63%.

