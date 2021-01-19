Moody's assigns Ba3 rating to Howard Hughes' proposed $1,300 million senior unsecured notes

New York, January 19, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a Ba3 rating to The Howard Hughes Corporation's ("Howard Hughes") proposed $1,300 million senior unsecured notes due 2029 and 2031. The split in maturities will be determined at the closing of the transaction. All other ratings for the company remain unchanged. The outlook is stable.

The proceeds from the new notes will be used to (i) redeem the company's $1,000 million 5.375% senior unsecured notes due 2025 and (ii) to repay all or a portion of the company's bridge loan associated with the Woodland Towers. The transaction will be leverage neutral and improve the company's debt maturity profile. Pro forma for the proposed offering, Moody's projects Howard Hughes' debt-to-book capitalization (inclusive of Moody's adjustments) will be 53% at year-end 2020.

"With the proposed $1,300 million offering Howard Hughes will enhance its financial flexibility by extending its debt maturity profile and lowering its interest expense," said Emile El Nems, a Moody's VP-Senior Analyst.

The following rating actions were taken:

Assignments:

..Issuer: Howard Hughes Corporation (The)

....Senior Unsecured Notes, Assigned Ba3 (LGD5)

RATINGS RATIONALE

Howard Hughes' Ba2 corporate family rating reflects the company's position as a leading US homebuilder with a diversified portfolio of assets and growing profitability from income producing properties. In addition, Moody's credit rating is supported by more than $3.7 billion in book equity and a valuable land portfolio located in some of the most desirable metropolitan areas in the US. At the same time, Moody's rating takes into consideration the company's high debt leverage, revenue volatility and risks associated with its commercial real estate business.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Howard Hughes will maintain a prudent approach to its balance sheet management and liquidity profile. In addition, Moody's outlook considers the significant percentage of non-refundable condominium pre-sales for delivery in 2021, which will provide future relative operating stability.

Howard Hughes' SGL-3 Speculative Grade Liquidity rating reflects Moody's expectation of an adequate liquidity profile over the next 12 to 18 months. At September 30, 2020, the company had approximately $857 million in cash.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if:

» Adjusted total-debt-to capitalization is below 40% for a sustained period of time

» EBITDA-to-interest expense is approaching 4.0x

» If the company improves its free cash flow and maintains a good liquidity profile

The ratings could be downgraded if:

» Adjusted total-debt-to capitalization is above 55% for a sustained period of time

» EBITDA-to-interest expense is below 2.0x for a sustained period of time

» The company's liquidity profile deteriorates

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Homebuilding And Property Development Industry published in January 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1108031. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, The Howard Hughes Corporation was spun off from General Growth Properties in November 2010. The company operates in three different segments: lot sales to homebuilders from its own master planned communities (MPC); rental and other income from developed mixed use properties (referred to as the Operating Assets segment); and Strategic Developments, which include mixed use properties held for future development and redevelopment.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1243406.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Emile El Nems

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Dean Diaz

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

