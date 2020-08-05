Moody's assigns Ba3 rating to Howard Hughes' proposed $750 million senior unsecured notes

New York, August 05, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) assigned a Ba3 rating to The Howard
Hughes Corporation's (Howard Hughes) proposed $750 million senior
unsecured notes due 2028. All other ratings for the company remain
unchanged. The outlook is stable.
The proceeds from the new notes will be used to partially repay outstanding
borrowings under the company's senior secured facilities and for
general corporate purposes. The transaction will be leverage neutral
while improving the company's debt maturity profile. Pro
forma for the proposed offering, Moody's projects HHC's
debt-to-book capitalization (inclusive of Moody's
adjustments) will be 54% at year-end 2020.
"With the proposed $750 million offering, Howard Hughes will
enhance its financial flexibility by pushing out its debt maturities,"
said Emile El Nems, a Moody's VP-Senior Analyst.
The following rating actions were taken:
Assignments:
..Issuer: The Howard Hughes Corporation
....Senior Unsecured Notes, Assigned
Ba3 (LGD5)
RATINGS RATIONALE
Howard Hughes' Ba2 corporate family rating reflects the company's
position as a leading US homebuilder with a diversified portfolio of assets
and growing profitability from income producing properties. In
addition, Moody's credit rating is supported by more than
$3.7 billion in book equity and a valuable land portfolio
located in some of the most desirable and supply constrained cities in
the US. At the same time, Moody's rating takes into
consideration the company's debt leverage and revenue volatility
from the widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak. ESG considerations
we evaluated for Howard Hughes, in addition to the coronavirus effects,
is the governance risk associated with Pershing Square being a large stakeholder
in the company. We believe this risk is partially mitigated by
Howard Hughes' disclosure requirement as a publicly traded entity
on the NYSE and Pershing Square's history of being a thoughtful
and supportive long term investor in Howard Hughes.
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that during this
uncertain economic environment Howard Hughes will maintain a prudent approach
to its balance sheet management and liquidity profile. In addition,
Moody's outlook considers the significant percentage of non-refundable
condominium pre-sales for delivery in 2020 and 2021, which
will provide future relative operating stability.
Howard Hughes' SGL-3 Speculative Grade Liquidity rating reflects
Moody's expectation of an adequate liquidity profile over the next
12 to 18 months. At June 30, 2020, the company had
approximately $931 million in cash.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:
The ratings could be upgraded if:
» Adjusted debt leverage is below 40% for a sustained period
of time
» EBITDA-to-Interest expense is approaching 4.0x
» The company improves its free cash flow and maintains a good liquidity
profile
The ratings could be downgraded if:
» The adjusted debt leverage is above 55% for a sustained
period of time
» EBITDA-to-Interest expense is below 2.0x for
a sustained period of time
» The company's liquidity profile deteriorates
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Homebuilding And Property
Development Industry published in January 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1108031.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Howard Hughes was spun off
from General Growth Properties in November 2010. The company operates
in three different segments: lot sales to homebuilders from its
own master planned communities (MPC); rental and other income from
developed mixed use properties (referred to as the Operating Assets segment);
and Strategic Developments, which include mixed use properties held
for future development and redevelopment.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
