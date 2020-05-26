Moody's assigns Ba3 rating to INTL's proposed $350 million senior secured notes due 2025

New York, May 26, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) today assigned a Ba3 rating to INTL FCStone Inc.'s (INTL, Ba3 stable) proposed $350 million senior secured notes due 2025. INTL plans to use the issuance proceeds to fund its $236 million acquisition of GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (GAIN Capital) and fund the repayment of GAIN Capital's $92 million convertible notes due 2022.

The following rating was assigned:

Issuer: INTL FCStone Inc.

Senior Secured Notes, Assigned at Ba3

RATINGS RATIONALE

Moody's said the Ba3 rating on INTL's proposed senior secured notes is aligned with INTL's Ba3 issuer rating. The difference in expected loss between INTL's proposed senior secured notes (which will have a second lien claim on INTL's assets and the assets of a few of its smaller subsidiaries) and any senior unsecured debt and debt like obligations is not of sufficient magnitude to warrant a difference in these ratings levels, said Moody's.

Moody's said INTL's Ba3 issuer rating reflects its strengths in a range of specialized financial services functions, including commercial hedging and risk management advisory, commodities trading, clearing and execution, securities market making and global payments. The firm's credit profile benefits from a strongly diversified business mix, consistent earnings generation and favorable regulatory and market trends, said Moody's.

Moody's said INTL's ratings also reflect the operational and capital efficiencies that it will derive from the acquisition, that will offset the credit risks from increased debt leverage and the acquisition integration. Moody's said that within twelve months of the consummation of the transaction, INTL anticipates the realization of around $100 million in capital synergies following the merger of some of INTL's and GAIN's operating subsidiaries. INTL plans on using the proceeds from the regulatory capital savings associated with the business combination to reduce leverage.

Moody's said that INTL has historically taken advantage of well-timed acquisitions, which have expanded its franchise and customer base and that have been successfully integrated. The timing of the announcement of the GAIN Capital acquisition came a few weeks before the spike in market volatility and trading volumes associated with the coronavirus pandemic and oil price shocks. As a result of these extraordinary market conditions that occurred in the latter period of the first calendar quarter of 2020, the results of both firms benefitted from increased transaction volumes and spreads. GAIN Capital reported $77.3 million net income for the quarter ended 31 March 2020, compared with a $28.4 million loss in the same period last year. The significant improvement in GAIN Capital's profitability was as a result of higher trading revenue from its retail business. INTL will be able to capture this increased cash flow generation following the consummation of the transaction because of the excess cash that has been generated at GAIN Capital, said Moody's. INTL's net operating revenue increased to $243 million in the quarter ended 31 March 2020, compared with $165 million a year ago.

Moody's said that INTL has demonstrated relatively prudent financial policies and has successfully retained a long-term strategic focus. Accordingly, although the transaction would increase INTL's debt balance, the credit benefits and recent improvements in both firms' profitability will help offset the credit challenges associated with the acquisition, and will provide INTL with added liquidity which could help reduce its post-acquisition debt leverage.

Moody's said INTL's outlook is stable, based on Moody's expectation that INTL will continue to generate strong and diversified operating revenue while maintaining a conservative approach to risk management.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

WHAT COULD MOVE THE RATING - UP

Increasing profitability and scale resulting in significantly improved pretax earnings and related margins

Demonstration of a sound evolution in management oversight, controls and risk management commensurate with the firm's growth

WHAT COULD MOVE THE RATING - DOWN

Unfavorable changes to the acquisition transaction terms, such as a higher price, resulting in a weaker liquidity profile

Inability to substantially execute the regulatory capital savings associated with the business combination, with a consequent inability to use these savings to de-lever

Evidence of deterioration in liquidity risk management

Entry into higher-risk business activities or evidence that management oversight, controls and risk management are not keeping pace with growth

Change in financial policy to strongly favor shareholder interests via significant ongoing dividend payments and share repurchases

The principal methodology used in this rating was Securities Industry Market Makers Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1187332. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Fadi Abdel Massih

Asst Vice President - Analyst

Financial Institutions Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Ana Arsov

MD - Financial Institutions

Financial Institutions Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

