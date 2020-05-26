Moody's assigns Ba3 rating to INTL's proposed $350 million senior secured notes due 2025

New York, May 26, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) today assigned a Ba3 rating
to INTL FCStone Inc.'s (INTL, Ba3 stable) proposed $350
million senior secured notes due 2025. INTL plans to use the issuance
proceeds to fund its $236 million acquisition of GAIN Capital Holdings,
Inc. (GAIN Capital) and fund the repayment of GAIN Capital's
$92 million convertible notes due 2022.
The following rating was assigned:
Issuer: INTL FCStone Inc.
Senior Secured Notes, Assigned at Ba3
RATINGS RATIONALE
Moody's said the Ba3 rating on INTL's proposed senior secured notes is
aligned with INTL's Ba3 issuer rating. The difference in expected
loss between INTL's proposed senior secured notes (which will have a second
lien claim on INTL's assets and the assets of a few of its smaller
subsidiaries) and any senior unsecured debt and debt like obligations
is not of sufficient magnitude to warrant a difference in these ratings
levels, said Moody's.
Moody's said INTL's Ba3 issuer rating reflects its strengths in
a range of specialized financial services functions, including commercial
hedging and risk management advisory, commodities trading,
clearing and execution, securities market making and global payments.
The firm's credit profile benefits from a strongly diversified business
mix, consistent earnings generation and favorable regulatory and
market trends, said Moody's.
Moody's said INTL's ratings also reflect the operational and capital efficiencies
that it will derive from the acquisition, that will offset the credit
risks from increased debt leverage and the acquisition integration.
Moody's said that within twelve months of the consummation of the
transaction, INTL anticipates the realization of around $100
million in capital synergies following the merger of some of INTL's
and GAIN's operating subsidiaries. INTL plans on using the
proceeds from the regulatory capital savings associated with the business
combination to reduce leverage.
Moody's said that INTL has historically taken advantage of well-timed
acquisitions, which have expanded its franchise and customer base
and that have been successfully integrated. The timing of the announcement
of the GAIN Capital acquisition came a few weeks before the spike in market
volatility and trading volumes associated with the coronavirus pandemic
and oil price shocks. As a result of these extraordinary market
conditions that occurred in the latter period of the first calendar quarter
of 2020, the results of both firms benefitted from increased transaction
volumes and spreads. GAIN Capital reported $77.3
million net income for the quarter ended 31 March 2020, compared
with a $28.4 million loss in the same period last year.
The significant improvement in GAIN Capital's profitability was
as a result of higher trading revenue from its retail business.
INTL will be able to capture this increased cash flow generation following
the consummation of the transaction because of the excess cash that has
been generated at GAIN Capital, said Moody's. INTL's
net operating revenue increased to $243 million in the quarter
ended 31 March 2020, compared with $165 million a year ago.
Moody's said that INTL has demonstrated relatively prudent financial
policies and has successfully retained a long-term strategic focus.
Accordingly, although the transaction would increase INTL's
debt balance, the credit benefits and recent improvements in both
firms' profitability will help offset the credit challenges associated
with the acquisition, and will provide INTL with added liquidity
which could help reduce its post-acquisition debt leverage.
Moody's said INTL's outlook is stable, based on Moody's expectation
that INTL will continue to generate strong and diversified operating revenue
while maintaining a conservative approach to risk management.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
WHAT COULD MOVE THE RATING - UP
Increasing profitability and scale resulting in significantly improved
pretax earnings and related margins
Demonstration of a sound evolution in management oversight, controls
and risk management commensurate with the firm's growth
WHAT COULD MOVE THE RATING - DOWN
Unfavorable changes to the acquisition transaction terms, such as
a higher price, resulting in a weaker liquidity profile
Inability to substantially execute the regulatory capital savings associated
with the business combination, with a consequent inability to use
these savings to de-lever
Evidence of deterioration in liquidity risk management
Entry into higher-risk business activities or evidence that management
oversight, controls and risk management are not keeping pace with
growth
Change in financial policy to strongly favor shareholder interests via
significant ongoing dividend payments and share repurchases
The principal methodology used in this rating was Securities Industry
Market Makers Methodology published in November 2019 and available at
https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1187332.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
