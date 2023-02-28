Moody's assigns Ba3 rating to Koppers Inc.'s proposed new term loan

New York, February 28, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned a Ba3 rating to Koppers Inc.'s proposed new $400 million senior secured term loan B. Koppers Holdings Inc.'s ("Koppers") Ba3 Corporate Family Rating (CFR) and Ba3-PD Probability of Default Rating (PDR) remain unchanged. The Ba3 rating on the senior secured first lien revolving credit facility and B1 rating on the 6% senior unsecured notes due 2025 issued by Koppers Inc. also remain unchanged. Moody's expects to withdraw the rating on the senior unsecured notes once they are redeemed. The Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating (SGL) of SGL-2 remains the same. The outlook is stable.

Proceeds from the term loan as well as borrowings from the revolver will be used to refinance the $500 million senior unsecured notes due 2025 as well as pay estimated financing fees and expenses.

The assigned rating is subject to transaction completing as proposed and review of final documentation.

"The proposed term loan will extend Koppers' maturity profile and reduces near-term financing risk, but is partially offset by more floating rate debt in the capital structure at a time when rates are likely to head higher," said Domenick R. Fumai, Moody's Vice President and lead analyst for Koppers Holdings Inc.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Koppers Inc.

....Backed Senior Secured Term Loan B, Assigned Ba3 (LGD3)

RATINGS RATIONALE

Moody's forecasts Koppers' sales will increase to approximately $2.1 billion in 2023. Moody's expects Performance Chemicals to see modest growth in repair and remodeling activity while residential construction volumes will be down double-digits offset by major price increases that went into effect in the beginning of the year. With the phase-out of pentachlorophenol, Koppers should enjoy further market penetration of CCA (copper chromium arsenate) and DCOI. Railroad and Utility Products Services should benefit from strong demand due to increased infrastructure spending for utility poles while railroad crosstie replacement volumes should remain healthy. Carbon Materials & Chemicals is expected to continue being adversely impacted by higher coal tar costs, exacerbated by the loss of volumes from Turkey due to the earthquake, but continued solid end market demand and further pricing increases ought to mitigate some of the impact of inflation. Moody's projects Koppers to generate around $240 to $250 million in EBITDA in FY 2023. Koppers' financial leverage, (Debt/EBITDA), including Moody's standard adjustments is 3.9x as of September 30, 2022 and is expected to gradually approach mid-3x by 2024. Moody's anticipates retained cash flow-to-debt to remain in the mid-to-upper teens over the next several years, which is appropriate for the rating.

Koppers Ba3 rating reflects the relatively steading earnings generated by the Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS) segment, which benefits from a significant portion of sales under long-term contracts. Koppers rating is further underpinned by its leading positions in the North American wood railroad crosstie and wood-treating chemicals industries. The rating also reflects the benefits of operational restructuring and solid retained cash flow generation. Koppers has taken steps over the past several years to improve the inherent stability and profitability of its business by consolidating its operational footprint and shifting focus towards higher margin businesses like wood preservation chemicals.

The rating is tempered by Koppers' narrow business focus in the wood preservation industry. Moreover, many of its end markets have modest organic growth prospects given their mature nature and has resulted in a strategy that requires acquisitions to augment organic growth. In the past, acquisitions have temporarily caused credit metrics to exceed Moody's threshold for the rating. The rating also factors the company's environmental liabilities that, although currently manageable, could adversely affect its financial condition in the long run. In addition, significant customer concentration with the company's top 10 customers representing roughly 39% of FY 2022 sales is another offsetting factor as the loss of a key customer could have material impact on profitability. Koppers' rating is constrained by raw material price fluctuations and exposure to cyclical end markets including construction, aluminum, steel and tires.

LIQUIDITY

The SGL-2 Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating (SGL) indicates good current liquidity to support operations in the near-term with cash of $33 million and availability under its senior secured revolving credit facility of about $412 million as of December 31, 2022. Pro forma for the redemption of the senior notes, availability under the revolving credit facility will be roughly $302 million. The revolving credit facility has a total leverage ratio covenant, net of cash up to $125 million, of 5.00x, stepping down to 4.75x after six quarters and 4.50x after eight subsequent quarters and a minimum interest coverage ratio covenant of 2.0x. Moody's expects the company to be in compliance over the next 12 months.

The stable outlook assumes that Koppers maintains relatively flat debt levels and that demand in key end markets remains sufficient so earnings and cash flows will continue to support credit metrics appropriate for the rating.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Moody's would likely consider a downgrade if Debt/EBITDA is sustained above 4.0x, retained cash flow-to-debt (RCF/Debt) to debt is sustained below 12%, the company adopts a more aggressive financial policy, including a large debt-financed acquisition or significant increase in debt to finance shareholder returns.

Moody's does not view an upgrade as likely over the next 12-18 months given expectations for modest improvements in credit metrics, but would consider an upgrade if financial leverage, including Moody's standard adjustments, is sustained below 3.0x, retained cash flow-to-debt (RCF/Debt) is consistently in excess of 20% and the company maintains solid liquidity to cover operating activities and growth initiatives. An upgrade would also be contingent upon no material change in estimates for environmental remediation or liabilities and further progress towards resolution of the coal tar pitch cases.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

Koppers Holdings Inc.'s ESG considerations have a moderately negative (CIS-3) impact on its rating. Environmental considerations including carbon transition (E-4) and waste and pollution (E-4), which is reflected by the company's potentially significant environmental liabilities, are the primary drivers of the CIS score, but have a limited impact on the current rating.

Exposure to environmental risks (E-4) reflects Koppers' highly negative exposure to carbon transition given its footprint and the elevated risks for regulatory fines and remediation related to several sites where the EPA has identified it as a potentially responsible party, though it presently has a limited financial impact.

Social risk is highly negative (S-4), but commensurate with the commodity chemical companies and is largely driven by risks associate with health and safety and responsible production. Health and safety risks arise from potential long-term exposure to coal tar pitch, which is believed to be a carcinogenic and can cause injury to workers. However, coal tar pitch is highly regulated by OSHA and Koppers maintains a Zero Harm program which is employed throughout the entire company.

The company's governance IPS score of G-3 is moderately negative. Koppers governance risk is underpinned by financial strategy and risk management risks (G-3) typically associated with a speculative grade rating; however, this is partially offset neutral-to-low risks associated with management creditability and very good track record of meeting and exceeding public guidance.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The new senior term loan is assigned a Ba3 rating commensurate with the rating on the Ba3 senior secured revolving credit facility as it shares the same collateral package and is equivalent to the Ba3 CFR. The B1 rating on the senior unsecured notes, one notch below the CFR, reflects the amount of secured debt that has claims on the company's assets and thus limits recovery prospects.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Chemicals published in June 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/389870. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Koppers Holdings Inc. is an integrated global provider of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. Their products and services are used in a variety of niche applications in a diverse range of end markets, including the railroad, specialty chemical, utility, residential lumber, agriculture, aluminum, steel, rubber, and construction industries. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA., the company generated $1.98 billion of revenue for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Domenick R Fumai

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Karen Nickerson

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

