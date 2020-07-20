Moody's assigns Ba3 rating to MasTec's proposed $400 million senior unsecured notes

New York, July 20, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) assigned a Ba3 rating to MasTec,
Inc.'s (MasTec) proposed $400 million senior unsecured notes
due 2028. All other ratings for the company remain unchanged.
The outlook is stable.
The proceeds from the new notes will be used to redeem the company's
4.875% senior unsecured notes due 2023 and to partially
repay outstanding borrowings under the revolving credit facility.
The transaction will be leverage neutral while improving the company's
debt maturity profile. Pro forma for the proposed offering,
Moody's projects MasTec's debt-to-EBITDA (inclusive
of Moody's adjustments) will be 2.2x at year end 2020.
"With the proposed $400 million offering MasTec will enhance its
financial flexibility and will have no debt maturities until September
2024," said Emile El Nems, a Moody's VP-Senior Analyst.
The following rating actions were taken:
Assignments:
..Issuer: MasTec, Inc.
....Senior Unsecured Notes, Assigned
Ba3 (LGD4)
RATINGS RATIONALE
MasTec, Inc.'s (MasTec) Ba2 corporate family rating
reflects the company's position as a leading infrastructure construction
company and its diversified revenue stream. In addition,
Moody's credit rating is supported by MasTec's strong demand
drivers, high backlogs, low leverage and a good liquidity
profile. Governance characteristics considered for MasTec include
the company's conservative financial policy with respect to leverage and
financial flexibility. Moody's believes the company will
follow a disciplined financial approach, maintain a good liquidity
profile and will keep a moderate debt leverage of around 2.0x.
At the same time, Moody's takes into consideration the company's
vulnerability to cyclical end markets and reliance on the capital spending
budgets of its major customers.
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that during this
uncertain economic environment MasTec will maintain a continued conservative
approach to balance sheet management and liquidity and that its backlog
and demand drivers will provide relative operating stability.
MasTec's SGL-2 Speculative Grade Liquidity rating reflects
Moody's expectation of a good liquidity profile over the next 12
to 18 months. At March 31, 2020, the company had approximately
$72 million in cash and $874 million in availability under
its revolving credit facility that expires in September 2024.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING:
The ratings could be upgraded if:
» The company improves its profitability and free cash profile
» Debt-to-EBITDA is below 2.5x
» EBITA-to-Interest expense is above 5.0x
The ratings could be downgraded if:
» The company suffers from a substantial decline in earnings or loss
of a key customer
» The company's free cash turns negative for a sustained period
of time
» Debt-to-EBITDA is above 4.5x for a sustained
period of time
» EBITA-to-Interest expense approaches 2.25x
» The company engages in excessive share repurchase activity
The principal methodology used in this rating was Construction Industry
published in March 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1061454.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Headquartered in Coral Gables, FL, MasTec, Inc.
is an infrastructure construction company operating mainly throughout
North America across a range of industries. The company's
primary activities include the engineering, building, installation,
maintenance and upgrade of communications, energy, utility
and other infrastructure, such as: wireless, wireline/fiber
and customer fulfillment activities; petroleum and natural gas pipeline
infrastructure; electrical utility transmission and distribution;
power generation, including renewables; heavy civil; and
industrial infrastructure.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s)
and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Emile El Nems
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Dean Diaz
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653