Moody's assigns Ba3 rating to MasTec's proposed $400 million senior unsecured notes

New York, July 20, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) assigned a Ba3 rating to MasTec, Inc.'s (MasTec) proposed $400 million senior unsecured notes due 2028. All other ratings for the company remain unchanged. The outlook is stable.

The proceeds from the new notes will be used to redeem the company's 4.875% senior unsecured notes due 2023 and to partially repay outstanding borrowings under the revolving credit facility. The transaction will be leverage neutral while improving the company's debt maturity profile. Pro forma for the proposed offering, Moody's projects MasTec's debt-to-EBITDA (inclusive of Moody's adjustments) will be 2.2x at year end 2020.

"With the proposed $400 million offering MasTec will enhance its financial flexibility and will have no debt maturities until September 2024," said Emile El Nems, a Moody's VP-Senior Analyst.

The following rating actions were taken:

Assignments:

..Issuer: MasTec, Inc.

....Senior Unsecured Notes, Assigned Ba3 (LGD4)

RATINGS RATIONALE

MasTec, Inc.'s (MasTec) Ba2 corporate family rating reflects the company's position as a leading infrastructure construction company and its diversified revenue stream. In addition, Moody's credit rating is supported by MasTec's strong demand drivers, high backlogs, low leverage and a good liquidity profile. Governance characteristics considered for MasTec include the company's conservative financial policy with respect to leverage and financial flexibility. Moody's believes the company will follow a disciplined financial approach, maintain a good liquidity profile and will keep a moderate debt leverage of around 2.0x. At the same time, Moody's takes into consideration the company's vulnerability to cyclical end markets and reliance on the capital spending budgets of its major customers.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that during this uncertain economic environment MasTec will maintain a continued conservative approach to balance sheet management and liquidity and that its backlog and demand drivers will provide relative operating stability.

MasTec's SGL-2 Speculative Grade Liquidity rating reflects Moody's expectation of a good liquidity profile over the next 12 to 18 months. At March 31, 2020, the company had approximately $72 million in cash and $874 million in availability under its revolving credit facility that expires in September 2024.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING:

The ratings could be upgraded if:

» The company improves its profitability and free cash profile

» Debt-to-EBITDA is below 2.5x

» EBITA-to-Interest expense is above 5.0x

The ratings could be downgraded if:

» The company suffers from a substantial decline in earnings or loss of a key customer

» The company's free cash turns negative for a sustained period of time

» Debt-to-EBITDA is above 4.5x for a sustained period of time

» EBITA-to-Interest expense approaches 2.25x

» The company engages in excessive share repurchase activity

The principal methodology used in this rating was Construction Industry published in March 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1061454. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Coral Gables, FL, MasTec, Inc. is an infrastructure construction company operating mainly throughout North America across a range of industries. The company's primary activities include the engineering, building, installation, maintenance and upgrade of communications, energy, utility and other infrastructure, such as: wireless, wireline/fiber and customer fulfillment activities; petroleum and natural gas pipeline infrastructure; electrical utility transmission and distribution; power generation, including renewables; heavy civil; and industrial infrastructure.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Emile El Nems

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Dean Diaz

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

