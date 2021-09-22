Moody's assigns Ba3 rating to Match Group Holdings II's new senior unsecured notes

Approximately $500 million of new debt rated

New York, September 22, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a Ba3 rating to the proposed 10-year senior unsecured notes offering totaling $500 million to be issued by Match Group Holdings II, LLC's ("Holdings II"), a wholly-owned second-tier holding company of Match Group, Inc. ("Match" or the "company"). Concurrent with this rating action, Moody's withdrew the rating on the $400 million Incremental Delayed Draw Term Loan A due 2022 residing at Holdings II, which was terminated on 18 June 2021. The Ba1 ratings on the senior secured bank credit facilities and Ba3 ratings on the senior unsecured notes issued by Holdings II, together with Match's Ba2 Corporate Family Rating (CFR), Ba2-PD Probability of Default Rating (PDR) and stable outlook remain unchanged.

Net proceeds together with a concurrent registered direct offering and the unwinding of certain note hedge and warrant transactions will be used to repurchase a portion of the $517.5 million outstanding 0.875% Exchangeable Senior Notes due 1 October 2022 and pay the associated premium and accrued and unpaid interest, which totals an estimated $1.4 billion. The new senior notes will rank pari passu with Holdings II's existing senior notes.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Match Group Holdings II, LLC

....$500 Million Senior Unsecured Notes due 2031, Assigned Ba3 (LGD4)

Adjustments:

..Issuer: Match Group Holdings II, LLC

....LGD Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Adjusted to (LGD4) from a (LGD5)

Withdrawals:

..Issuer: Match Group Holdings II, LLC

$400 Million Incremental Delayed Draw Term Loan A due March 2022, Withdrawn, previously rated Ba1 (LGD2)

The assigned rating is subject to review of final documentation and no material change in the size, terms and conditions of the transaction as advised to Moody's.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Moody's expects that the refinancing transaction will be leverage neutral since Match's total debt quantum and financial leverage will remain unchanged with pro forma total debt to EBITDA staying at roughly 4.6x (as calculated by Moody's at 30 June 2021). Moody's views the transaction favorably given the expected extension of the 2022 debt maturity.

Match's Ba2 CFR is supported by the company's: (ii) market position as the leading global provider in the online dating category; (ii) high growth profile evidenced by share gains and strong secular adoption of its online dating applications ("apps"); and (iii) Tinder brand, which is the number one grossing global dating app positioned in the faster growth "freemium app" segment of the market. The company has a track record of deleveraging under its as-reported leverage target of 3x net debt to EBITDA (equivalent to around 4x total debt to EBITDA as calculated by Moody's) via strong EBITDA growth, which Moody's expects to transpire over the next six months.

Following last year's spin-off from former parent IAC/InterActiveCorp, free cash flow (FCF) conversion has improved compared to prior years due to the absence of dividends since the separation, which Moody's projects to continue as the company allocates excess cash to growth investments. There is good revenue diversification across geographies and products with a broad portfolio of non-Tinder dating brands comprising around 40% of revenue. Moody's expects that Match will effectively manage potential customer acquisition volatility that could arise as a result of Google's pending phase-out of third-party cookie data and Apple's implementation of privacy-focused changes that require all app developers to ask users' permissions to collect tracking data.

The rating is constrained by Match's moderately high financial leverage and narrow business focus in a highly competitive industry with revenue concentration in the Tinder brand. Given minimal entry barriers, Match faces significant competition from a multitude of smaller players, such as Meet Group and Bumble, as well as larger players like Facebook. Despite Match's strong historical and future growth trends, there may be periods when the company could experience weaker-than-expected revenue growth due to economic shocks, heightened competition, lower ARPU, reduced user traffic or higher customer churn. Additionally, margins could experience pressure as Match invests in new geographies, product development, customer acquisition, marketing and data analytics to retain and attract subscribers to its dating apps. The online dating market is susceptible to sudden changes in consumer engagement and rapidly evolving technology that could lead to declines in user activity and impact payer conversion and monetization. Moody's expects Match will continue to invest in technology, including machine learning and data science, as well as new product features to sustain high user engagement.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that Match's business model and operating profitability will continue to remain resilient during the economic recovery. Moody's expects consumers will continue to spend more time on dining out, travel and other out-of-home activities, which rose significantly in H1 2021 amid reopening of bars, restaurants and other social gathering venues globally. This will support growth in user activity and engagement on Match's online dating apps, which will facilitate strong EBITDA expansion and de-leveraging at a faster-than-expected pace approaching the 4x level (as calculated by Moody's) by year end 2021 with further decreases thereafter (barring sizable debt-financed M&A) and strong FCF generation.

Over the next 12-15 months, Moody's expects Match to maintain very good liquidity (SGL-1 Speculative Grade Liquidity rating) supported by the company's "asset-lite" operating model that facilitates meaningful FCF conversion in the 80%-90% range and solid cash balances (cash and cash equivalents totaled roughly $250 million at 30 June 2021). Moody's projects FCF over the next twelve months in the $800-$900 million range. External liquidity is supported by a $750 million revolving credit facility (RCF), which provides ample external liquidity for M&A and growth opportunities.

Though Moody's captures the $1.15 billion of remaining exchangeable senior notes (pro forma for the planned redemption of the 0.875% Exchangeable Senior Notes due 2022) in our debt calculations, our LGD model excludes them given their equity-like feature and potential redemption via stock in the future. However, if the exchangeable notes were included in the LGD model, they would be ranked behind the senior unsecured notes because they are structurally subordinated to all of Match's debt and other liabilities. Moody's LGD model also applied a -1 notch override on the credit facilities' ratings and assumed a higher amount of secured debt obligations (including RCF borrowings) given the potential for a greater mix of secured debt in the future capital structure to support debt refinancing and/or M&A. This is evidenced by the $400 million incremental delayed draw term loan (DDTL) that Match raised in March 2021 that could have been used to finance a portion of the Hyperconnect acquisition. The DDTL was subsequently terminated.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade could occur if Match exhibits revenue growth and EBITDA margin expansion leading to consistent retained cash flow to net debt of at least 23% and leverage sustained near 3x total debt to EBITDA (all metrics are Moody's adjusted).

Ratings could be downgraded if a decline in revenue or higher operating expenses led to EBITDA margin contraction or total debt to EBITDA sustained above 4x. There would be downward pressure on ratings if EBITDA were to weaken resulting in retained cash flow to net debt sustained below 15% (all metrics are Moody's adjusted).

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Match Group, Inc. is a leading global online dating provider via its major brands across 40 languages. Revenue totaled approximately $2.7 billion for the twelve months ended 30 June 2021.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

