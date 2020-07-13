Moody's assigns Ba3 rating to Pattern Operations' new notes; affirms Ba3 CFR; outlook positive

Approximately $700 million of debt securities rated
New York, July 13, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") assigned
a Ba3 unsecured rating to Pattern Energy Operations LP's (Pattern
Operations) proposed new issuance of up to $700 million of senior
unsecured notes that will be co-issued by Pattern Energy Operations
Inc., a special purpose finance vehicle. Moody's affirmed
the company's Ba3 Corporate Family Rating (CFR), the Ba3 senior
unsecured rating on the company's outstanding notes, and the
Ba3-PD Probability of Default rating (PDR). The Speculative
Grade Liquidity Rating (SGL) is unchanged at SGL-2. The
outlook for Pattern Operations is positive.
Pattern Operations intends to use the net proceeds from the new notes
to fund the early redemption of $350 million of senior unsecured
notes due in 2024 that were issued by Pattern Energy Group Inc.
(PEGI) in 2017. In March 2020, Pattern Operations became
co-obligor on these notes. Upon their redemption Moody's
will withdraw the rating on these notes.
Pattern Operations will also repay the $250 million outstanding
under a term loan entered by the intermediate holding companies:
Pattern US Finance Company, LLC and Pattern Canada Finance Company
ULC. These companies are also borrowers and co-guarantors
under the group's existing $440 million revolving bank credit
facility. Similar to the outstanding notes, Pattern US Finance
Company, LLC will also guarantee the new notes. Management
will use the rest of the proceeds of around $100 million for corporate
purposes, including funding the acquisition of new projects currently
under construction by Pattern Energy Group Holdings 2 LP ("Pattern Development").
Pattern Energy Group LP ("Parent company") wholly owns Pattern
Operations and Pattern Energy Operations Inc., (co-issuer)
as described in the terms of the notes will not have any assets,
operations or revenues. Pattern Energy Group LP is also the parent
company of the issuer's affiliated companies: Pattern Development
and Green Power Investments Corp ("GPI").
RATINGS RATIONALE
"The Ba3 rating assigned to the new notes being issued by Pattern Operations
considers the debt security's senior position in the capital structure
following the repayment of the secured term loan", said Natividad
Martel, VP-Senior Analyst. "The rating assumes that
Pattern will not incur any new corporate debt, including secured
term loans, to fund its capital requirements over the next two years,
given its highly leveraged financial profile".
Pattern Operations' Ba3 CFR reflects the low business risk of its
portfolio of contracted wind projects, in addition to some transmission
assets, that operate across different regions of the US and Canada.
The rating is supported by the contracts average remaining life of around
14.5 years (including Gulf Power repowering new 20-year
contract) and the robust credit quality of the project offtakers.
The Ba3 also acknowledges the issuer's capital structure with amortizing
project debt accounting for the majority of the debt which offsets growing
recontracting risk.
The Ba3 CFR is tempered by Pattern Operations' exposure to construction
risk given the reliance of Pattern Development and GPI on the organization's
$440 million corporate revolving credit facility to meet its liquidity
needs. In addition, Pattern Operations' parent company
may provide corporate guarantees and other forms of financial support
to the group's development activities given their weaker credit profiles.
Credit risk is heightened by the group's elevated leverage including
a ratio of consolidated debt to EBITDA that will likely exceed 8.0x
in 2020. In April 2020, the direct parent company of two
unencumbered projects (Lost Creek and Spring Valley) entered into a $260
million 364 day term loan to help to strengthen the group's liquidity
profile in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak, exacerbating already
high debt leverage.
Rating outlook
The positive outlook reflects our expectation that Pattern Operations'
exposure to construction risk will remain moderate. It also assumes
that should the consolidated ratio of debt to EBITDA (run-rate)
deteriorate during 2020, this will be temporary. We expect
the company to report a consolidated ratio of debt to EBITDA of maximum
8.0x, on a sustained basis. The positive outlook anticipates
that amortizing debt will continue to represent the bulk of the group's
debt and result in an improving leverage profile. This factors
in management's commitment to not incur incremental financial obligations
at its parent company, or any intermediary holding company between
them.
The positive outlook also assumes that, following the $100
million increase in Pattern Operation's corporate debt with the
notes issuance, the company will maintain a material balance of
working capital that will be also funded with proceeds received from potential
new transactions, including new sales of economic interest to the
Public Sector Pension Board (PSP). The positive outlook assumes
that this balance and Pattern Operations' access to borrowings under
the credit facility will be sufficient to meet most of its capital requirements
over the next two years without incurring new corporate long-term
debt.
Assignments:
..Issuer: Pattern Energy Operations LP / Pattern Energy
Operations Inc.
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Assigned Ba3
Affirmations:
..Issuer: Pattern Energy Operations LP
....Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed
Ba3
....Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed
Ba3-PD
..Issuer: Pattern Energy Group Inc.
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed Ba3 (LGD5)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Pattern Energy Operations LP
....Outlook, Remains Positive
STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS
The Ba3 rating on the new notes reflects Moody's Loss Given Default (LGD)
methodology based on Pattern Operations' CFR, Probability of Default
Rating (PDR) and the collateral provided to the secured lenders under
the revolving and the term loan facilities. The repayment of the
$250 million term loan will reduce the amount of secured debt in
the capital structure that will now consist only of the $440 million
revolving credit facility of Pattern US Operations Holdings LLC and Pattern
Canada Operations Holdings ULC.
The collateral package securing the revolving credit facility consists
of the holding companies' equity interests in the assets operating in
the US and Canada. Although the majority of the assets have outstanding
project debt or tax equity obligations, the recovery prospects of
the lenders of the secured credit facility, in case of default,
are better than that of the unsecured debt. We note that Pattern
US Finance Company, LLC will also guarantee the new notes.
Still, we see a difference in the recovery prospects between the
secured and unsecured obligations that could limit the possibility of
an upgrade of the new Ba3 senior unsecured notes should the CFR be upgraded
to Ba2.
LIQUIDITY
Pattern Operations' SGL-2 speculative grade liquidity rating reflects
good liquidity and our expectation that operating cash flows will be sufficient
to meet its debt service obligations consisting of annual interest payments
of around $35 million.
Following the repayment of PEGI's $225 million of convertible notes
, the $250 million term loan, as well as the early
redemption of the 2024 Notes, Pattern Operations' next debt
maturity consists of the aforementioned $260 million 364 day term
loan. The parent of the two unencumbered projects (Spring Valley
and Lost Creek) entered into this term loan in April 2020. We anticipate
that this term loan will be fully repaid before its due date in April
2021.
We assume that the group will use additional available cash from the proceeds
received from potential transactions and shareholders' equity contributions
as well as the excess cash flow generated by Pattern Operations' assets
during the rest of 2020 to repay the 364 days term loan. During
the 2Q2020, management used a portion of the $260 million
preferred units issued in April (mirror instrument of the outstanding
$260 million PEGI preferred instruments) to repay around $175
million of borrowings outstanding under the $440 million revolving
credit facility. Importantly, we assume that following the
increase in Pattern Operations' corporate debt by around $100
million with the completion of this transaction, the company will
maintain a material balance of working capital that will allow it to meet
most of its capital requirements over the next two years without incurring
new corporate long-term debt.
Pattern Operations used the majority of the proceeds of the 364 day term
loan to repay borrowings outstanding under its $440 million revolving
bank credit facility that is scheduled to expire in 2022.
At the end of June 2020, availability under the revolver approximated
$182 million, including outstanding letter of credits of
around $85 million. We expect that Pattern US Finance Company,
LLC and Pattern Canada Finance Company ULC will remain comfortably in
compliance with the covenants embedded in the credit facility.
The SGL-2 anticipates that the vast majority of Pattern Operations'
encumbered projects will comfortably meet their distribution tests (typically
at 1.2x) and be able to upstream cash flow. Currently,
all of Pattern Operations' eight unencumbered assets have entered into
tax equity partnerships (totaling $1.2 billion) and we anticipate
that this type of arrangements will remain the Gulf Wind project's only
obligation upon completion of the repowering (construction loan due in
September 2020). The expectation of the full repayment of the 364
day term loan is important because it will allow Pattern Operations to
own at least two assets that are fully unencumbered or not subject to
tax equity payments.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Factors that could lead to an upgrade
An upgrade of Pattern Operations' CFR is possible if, following
the change in ownership in April 2020, there are no material deviations
in the implementation of the new organizational structure and management
exhibits a track record of corporate policy decisions that are supportive
of credit quality. Positive momentum could also occur if the consolidated
ratio of debt to EBITDA is sustained at or below, 8.0x ,
including any new parent debt. As indicated above, in the
absence of other changes to Pattern Operations' capital structure,
an upgrade of its CFR may not result in an upgrade of the senior unsecured
notes.
Factors that could lead to a downgrade
A stabilization of the outlook and/or downgrade is possible if Pattern
Operations' leverage increases such that its consolidated debt to EBITDA
exceeds 8.0x on a sustained basis. Pattern Operations' ratings
could also be lowered if significant exposure to construction risk materializes
at Pattern Operations' parent and/or sister companies, or
if corporate governance or accounting reporting transparency decreases.
A downgrade of the notes is possible if, against our expectations,
Pattern Operations' incurs new secured debt, including a new
secured term loan. This change in the capital structure could negatively
affect the senior position and recovery prospects of the unsecured notes.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Unregulated Utilities
and Unregulated Power Companies published in May 2017 and available at
https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1066389.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
In March 2020, following the completion of a take-private
merger transaction, The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB,
Aaa stable) became the ultimate majority shareholder of Pattern Operations'
parent company, Pattern Energy Group, LP. CPPIB's voting
rights currently approximate 71.5%. Private equity
funds sponsored by Riverstone Holdings LLC ("Riverstone")
hold over 20% while management currently owns a 2.15%
interest.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited.
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
