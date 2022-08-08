Moody's assigns Ba3 rating to Pike's $300 million incremental first-lien term loan

New York, August 08, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned a Ba3 rating to the $300 million first-lien term loan to be issued by Pike Corporation ("Pike"). Pike plans to use the term loan proceeds to fund an acquisition and to repay a $75 million bridge loan it borrowed to partially fund the redemption of Lindsay Goldberg's equity stake in Pike's parent company.

The issuance of an additional $300 million debt to fund the acquisition and equity redemption is credit negative, as it will increase Pike's debt leverage and reduce its financial buffer against unexpected cost overruns from electric construction and engineering projects. The company has been pursuing aggressive financial policy, which elevates the risk of a rating decline if business integration or project execution goes against plan. This incremental debt issuance will likely exhaust the existing headroom for the Pike's B2 Corporate Family Rating ("CFR") with a stable outlook.

The Ba3 rating on the incremental first-lien term loan reflects its first priority lien on the assets of Pike and its seniority relative to the unsecured notes.

The ratings are subject to the transaction closing as proposed and receipt and review of the final documentation.

The following ratings/assessments are affected by today's action:

New Assignments:

..Issuer: Pike Corporation

....GTD Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan, Assigned Ba3 (LGD3)

RATINGS RATIONALE

Moody's expects the incremental debt issuance will result in limited headroom for Pike's B2 Corporate Family Rating, which requires debt leverage below 5.5x. Pike's gross debt will increase to $1.8 billion, including $1 billion first-lien term loan (incl. $300 million incremental issuance) due January 2028 and $725 million senior unsecured notes due September 2028. Pro-forma debt leverage, including the incremental debt and Moody's adjustment for operating lease, will increase to low-five times versus 4.7x at the end of March 2022.

Business execution risks are increasing with recent acquisitions. The current acquisition target is a service provider of vegetation management to electric transmission and distribution utilities in the Southern and Midwestern US. Although the acquisition target's business profile is complementary and helps expand Pike's service offerings, it remains to be seen whether the acquisition target can sustain its strong earnings once integrated into Pike. The integration of the acquired Entregado in early 2022 is still ongoing. Entregado had weak operating performance prior to Pike's acquisition from undertaking lump-sum contracts over the last three years; however, such lump-sum contracts have been completed. Pike is working towards significant earnings improvement from cost synergies, including more favorable lease agreements and back office consolidation.

Management has become more aggressive in financial policy. This elevates the risk of a rating decline, if cost overruns or quality issues cause earnings or cash flows to fall below expectation. The company has embarked on more frequent and sizable shareholder distributions, including $125 million in January 2022, $100 million in April 2021 and $60 million in August 2020. The recent change in ownership structure resulted from an equity redemption partially funded by a $75 million bridge loan. Additionally, we expect Pike will continue to pay dividends to its parent holding company that issued preferred stock to partially facilitate the equity redemption of Lindsay Goldberg.

Moody's expects the new ownership structure will not change the company's business strategy or financial policy. Governance risks remain high due to the concentrated voting rights by the founder, leveraged capital structure, frequent shareholder distributions, debt-funded acquisitions and related party transactions. Eric Pike, the Company's chairman and CEO, has gained the majority voting rights in the company and Lindsay Goldberg has become a minority shareholder with a 22% equity stake (down from 50.1%).

Fundamentally, Pike's credit profile is constrained by its limited geographic and end market diversity since it mostly provides engineering, maintenance, repair, replacement, and upgrade work for electric utilities. It also incorporates its customer concentration, moderate scale and the competitive nature of the utility and telecommunications services sectors.

At the same time, Pike's credit profile is supported by favorable industry fundamentals as utilities continue to focus on replacing aging infrastructure, modernizing, and expanding the electricity grid and outsourcing more engineering and construction services to third parties. The company's master service agreements also support revenue stability.

The company's liquidity profile is supported by its available revolving credit facility and expected free cash flows. At the end of June 2022, the company had $106 million availability under its $203 million revolver. The revolver has a 5.8x springing senior secured leverage covenant, against which Pike has ample cushion. Pike's liquidity profile was burdened by the spending on a major transmission project in 2021 and the first half of 2022. As the project has been recently completed, we expect working capital release and positive free cash flow in the next 12 months.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if the company increases its scale and geographic diversity and strengthens its cash generating ability as evidenced by FFO/debt increasing to more than 17.5%, while maintaining good margins and a leverage ratio (debt/EBITDA) below 4.0x.

A downgrade could occur if deteriorating operating results, debt-financed acquisitions or shareholder distributions result in the company's leverage ratio increasing to above 5.5x, or FFO/debt sustained below 12.5%. A weakening of its liquidity profile could also result in downward pressure.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Construction published in September 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74957. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Mount Airy, North Carolina, Pike Corporation provides installation, repair and maintenance and storm restoration services for investor-owned, municipal, and cooperative electric utilities and telecommunications companies in the United States. The company provides engineering and design services and constructs and maintains substations, underground and overhead distribution networks, and transmission lines. Eric Pike and his affiliates hold approximately 87% of the voting rights and 34% economic interests in the company. Revenue for the twelve months ended March 2022 was approximately $2.1 billion.

