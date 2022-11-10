Moody's assigns Ba3 rating to ReNew Power's USD bond and affirms Ba2 CFR; outlook stable

Singapore, November 10, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed ReNew Power Private Limited's (RPPL) Ba2 corporate family rating (CFR) and the Ba3 rating assigned to a USD400 million 4.5% senior secured bond issued by India Clean Energy Holdings (ICEH), an affiliated issuer of RPPL.

At the same time, Moody's has assigned a Ba3 rating to RPPL's USD450 million 5.875% senior secured partially amortizing bonds due 2027 issued in January 2020.

The outlook on the ratings is stable.

"RPPL's Ba2 CFR reflects the group's predictable cash flow backed by its large and diversified portfolio of renewable generation projects, and the group's high financial leverage driven by its sizable pipeline of debt-funded capital works," says Spencer Ng, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer.

The CFR is assigned to the corporate family as if it had a single class of debt and a single consolidated legal entity structure.

RATINGS RATIONALE

RPPL's operating cash flows are stable, benefiting from its long-term power purchase agreements (PPAs) with central government-owned or state government-owned utilities, with predefined tariffs for the duration of the contract. These contracts represent around 90% of the group's generation revenue, with the remaining 10% mostly coming from bilateral contracts with industrial and commercial customers with different tenors.

RPPL's revenue under the long-term PPAs is predominantly "take and pay" in nature, which exposes the group's revenue to fluctuations in the availability of solar and wind resources. Power generation from RPPL's wind portfolio have underperformed the management's expectations in fiscal 2021, which ended March 2021, and fiscal 2022 primarily due to slow wind speeds. Moody's considers the potential credit impact of a sustained underperformance of RPPL's generation assets currently manageable, given the company's growing solar operations and the conversative assumptions in Moody's forward-looking projections that is based on P-90 generation with further downward adjustments to reflect actual performance where appropriate.

"The group's credit profile is constrained, however, by the group's high financial leverage, the result of its additional debt taken to fund its greenfield projects, solar manufacturing facility development and, to a lesser extent, rising equipment and funding costs," adds Ng.

Under Moody's base case scenario, RPPL's consolidated cash flow from operations pre-working capital (CFO pre-WC)/debt will remain within the 4%-5% range over the next 2-3 years, which is just above the minimum tolerance level set for its Ba2 CFR. Moody's projections have factored in RPPL's renewable generation projects beyond the committed pipeline but excluded spending on its green hydrogen investments, given the limited information available on the timing and capital requirements for these investments.

At the same time, Moody's financial projections have also factored in the impact of a depreciation of the Indian rupee, given the group's use of call options to hedge some of its USD debt-servicing obligations, which will become effective only if the rupee depreciates against the US dollar from the prevailing level at the lower 80 range. The foreign currency exposure of the RPPL 5.875% bond is hedged using a combination of swap and the abovementioned call options.

RPPL's earnings will improve as its projects under construction are commissioned and start to contribute to operating cash flow, but any corresponding improvement in its CFO pre-WC/debt will also depend on RPPL's growth appetite and the incremental debt that will be needed to deliver the group's growth initiatives.

Moody's expects RPPL's substantial shareholders, including the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB, Aaa, ~37%), Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (~13%) and Goldman Sachs (~12.6%), to continue providing support to the group's growth and liquidity funding requirements, should they arise.

Support from its shareholders, along with the available cash and deposits on hand, give RPPL some flexibility to manage its operating and refinancing requirements over the next 12-18 months, although additional debt facilities will likely be required for its planned capital expenditure.

Further payments of overdue receivables from financially weak state-owned distribution companies, in addition to payments received in the recent months, or additional proceeds raised from asset monetization transaction would help boost the group's liquidity and funding position.

The Ba3 rating assigned to RPPL's 5.875% bond further considers its subordinated claim to cash flow generated and assets held by RPPL's operating subsidiaries, behind the secured lenders to these subsidiaries. Although holders of the 5.875% bond will have an unsubordinated claim to two renewable projects held directly by RPPL with combined generation capacity of 250MW, the cash flow and earnings from these projects ? on their own ? are unlikely to be sufficient in meeting the full bond servicing obligations.

The Ba3 rating of the ICEH 4.5% bond reflects similar subordination considerations given that proceeds from the bond was on-lent to RPPL on a senior unsecured basis.

RATIONALE FOR STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable rating outlook reflects RPPL's solid liquidity position, Moody's expectation of stable cash flows underpinned by long-term PPAs, and RPPL's successful completion of committed projects over the next 12-18 months without significant delays or cost overruns.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward rating momentum is unlikely over the next 12-18 months, based on RPPL's business profile, financial position and growth strategy.

Nonetheless, Moody's could upgrade the ratings over time if RPPL's consolidated (CFO pre-WC)/debt stays above 10%, and there is no material change in its business risk profile.

On the other hand, the ratings could come under downward pressure if (1) RPPL's consolidated (CFO pre-WC)/debt remains below 4%, which could result from weaker than expected operating performance or an increase in capital expenditure above and beyond the level assumed in Moody's base case, (2) support from RPPL's foundational shareholders weakens, or (3) the credit quality of its off-takers materially deteriorates.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Unregulated Utilities and Unregulated Power Companies published in May 2017 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/75129. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

ReNew Power Private Limited (RPPL) is a leading renewable energy company based in India. It has an operating capacity of close to 7.6GW and is developing another 5.6GW of capacity. Around 93% of the company's equity interest is held by its listed parent, ReNew Energy Global PLC (RNW). The remaining equity are held by its management and the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB).

ICEH is a wholly-owned subsidiary of ReNew Energy Global Plc (RNW), RPPL's listed parent company. ICEH was established to facilitate the issuance of the rated USD bond and the on-lending of the proceeds to RPPL on a senior unsecured basis.

