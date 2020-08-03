Moody's assigns Ba3 rating to Sensata Technologies, Inc.'s $750 million sr unsec notes due 2031

New York, August 03, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a Ba3 rating to Sensata Technologies, Inc.'s ("Technologies") planned $750 million senior unsecured notes offering due 2031. Ratings of Technologies' parent company Sensata Technologies B.V. ("Sensata"), including the Ba2 corporate family rating, Ba2-PD probability of default rating, Baa3 secured ratings, and Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating of SGL-1 are unaffected. The ratings outlook is stable.

This new debt at Technologies will be guaranteed similar to the other debt of Technologies and Sensata. Sensata plans to use the proceeds from the notes to repay approximately $400 million of outstanding revolving borrowings under the Senior Credit Facilities that the company drew during the peak of the coronavirus pandemic to enhance its liquidity. Remaining proceeds may be used to fully or partially redeem Sensata's 6.25% Notes due 2026, issued by Sensata Technologies UK Financing Co. plc. ("UK Financing") which become callable in February 2021. Moody's will withdraw the outlook at UK Financing following the repayment of the debt at that entity.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Sensata's Ba2 corporate family rating consider its large size and solid competitive position in the specialized and fragmented sensors and controls market. Sensata also has long-standing customer relationships and is often deeply entrenched in their customer's products, owing to the mission-critical nature of its offerings and high switching costs. Restructuring actions Sensata has taken in response to lower demand will help support EBITA margins, but they will remain under pressure until demand conditions normalize. The company also has very good liquidity reflected in its' SGL-1 Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, supported by significant cash balance and Moody's expectation the company will generate at least $200 million free cash flow in 2020.

Sensata's credit profit also reflects its large exposure to cyclical end-markets, which were already experiencing challenging demand conditions prior to the pandemic. Specifically, the company has high end-market concentration in the automotive sector where a number of its customers' plants were shut down for at least a portion of the quarter. There is an ongoing risk of a market shift or technology disruption that could lead to a need for higher investment and capital expenditures. Therefore, Sensata must continually invest in R&D and technology to remain competitive. The company also has a history of leveraging acquisitions.

Moody's expectation is that financial leverage will weaken to the low 5 times debt-to-EBITDA range at FYE20, up from 3.9 times at June 30, 2020, before improving to 4 times or below by FYE21. However, Moody's also anticipates that Sensata will maintain a prudent strategy around leverage and liquidity which, combined with its market position and control over operating costs, will enable Sensata to manage the cyclicality in the auto sector and Sensata's other end markets.

Environmental, social, and governance considerations have been factored into the ratings. Environmentally, Sensata is not at significant risk of any environmental investigations or settlements. Sensata's products offer environmentally friendly solutions to its customers. Sensata's social risk is relatively minimal with less than 1% of the workforce covered by collective bargaining agreements and generally positive relations with its employees. Governance risk is relatively low as the company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and must adhere to their standards.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that significant topline pressure from challenging end market conditions will persist for the foreseeable future, but that the company will continue to mitigate some of the impact on its margins and cash flow generation by realigning internal costs with external demand. The stable outlook also considers Moody's expectation that the company's liquidity will remain very good.

The ratings could be upgraded if debt-to-EBITDA is sustained below 3.5 times, free cash flow-to-debt increases to above 15%, and EBITA margins are maintained in excess of 20%. Alternatively, the ratings could be downgraded if Moody's expects debt-to-EBITDA will be sustained over 4.25 times, free cash flow-to-debt falls to under 10%, EBITDA-to-interest falls below 4.5 times, liquidity weakens, or the company institutes a more aggressive financial policy focusing on excessive shareholder returns.

The following rating was assigned:

Assignments:

..Issuer: Sensata Technologies, Inc.

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned Ba3 (LGD4)

The principal methodology used in this rating was Manufacturing Methodology published in March 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1206079. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Sensata Technologies B.V., Sensata Technologies UK Financing Co. plc and Sensata Technologies, Inc., are indirect wholly-owned subsidiaries of Sensata Technologies Holding plc, which is a global manufacturer of sensors and controls products for the automotive, industrial, HVAC, and aerospace markets. The company's products include sensors measuring pressure/force/speed, thermal and magnetic-hydraulic circuit breakers, and switches. Revenues for the twelve month period ending June 30, 2020 were approximately $3.05 billion.

