Moody's assigns Ba3 rating to Teleflex's new unsecured notes

New York, May 21, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") assigned a Ba3 rating to
Teleflex Incorporated's ("Teleflex") proposed $500 million senior
unsecured note offering due 2028. There are no changes to Teleflex's
existing ratings, including the Ba2 Corporate Family Rating,
Ba2-PD Probability of Default Rating, Ba3 senior unsecured
note ratings and the SGL-2 Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating.
The outlook remains stable.
Teleflex will use the proceeds from the proposed note offering to repay
borrowings under its $1.0 billion revolving credit facility
and to cover transaction-related fees. As of March 29,
2020, the company had $785 million of outstanding borrowings
under its $1.0 billion revolving credit facility.
While leverage-neutral, Moody's views the transaction
as a credit positive, as it will increase availability under the
company's revolving credit facility and lengthen the company's
debt maturity profile.
Ratings assigned:
Issuer: Teleflex Incorporated
Proposed $500 million senior unsecured global notes due
2028 at Ba3 (LGD5)
RATINGS RATIONALE
Teleflex's Ba2 CFR reflects the company's good scale, leading
market positions in key products and good revenue diversity by products
and customers. The company offers a broad range of medical technologies
in vascular, interventional access, and interventional urology.
Further, the company generates good free cash flow, has strong
interest coverage and has moderate financial leverage. The company's
debt/EBITDA was approximately 3.5 times as of March 29, 2020.
Moody's expects that debt/EBITDA could approach 4.0 times in 2020
because of lower profits due to COVID-19 related slowdowns on procedure
volumes.
Teleflex's ratings are constrained by industrywide pricing pressures as
well as payors' increased focus on value-based healthcare.
The risk of technology obsolescence and competition from much larger medical
products companies are also constraining factors. Further,
Moody's expects that Teleflex will remain acquisitive and it will
use debt to fund acquisitions.
The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that Teleflex will remain acquisitive
and will maintain moderately high leverage.
Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG
framework, given the substantial implications for public health
and safety. For Teleflex, this risk is mitigated as a significant
portion of its revenues are related to emergent procedures, though
certain products, such as some in its urology segment, are
more deferrable. For medical device companies, social risks
also involve responsible production including compliance with regulatory
requirements for the safety of medical devices as well as adverse reputational
risks arising from recalls associated with manufacturing defects.
As a publicly-traded company, Teleflex is subject to rigorous
governance standards in terms of transparency, disclosures,
management's effectiveness, accountability and compliance.
Teleflex's SGL-2 Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating reflects Moody's
expectation that the company will maintain good liquidity over the next
12-15 months. This is supported by Teleflex's healthy and
consistent cash generation, revolver availability, and comfortable
cushion under its financial covenants. The company had $406
million in cash as of March 29, 2020. Moody's believes
that cash balances, combined with access to approximately $700
million of the unused revolver following the proposed transaction and
positive free cash flow over the next 12-18 months, will
be sufficient to offset the temporary impact of COVID-19 in most
scenarios.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Moody's could upgrade the ratings if Teleflex can sustain solid sales
growth and improve its product diversification. If debt/EBITDA
is sustained below 3.0 times, the ratings could be upgraded.
Ratings could be downgraded if the company's liquidity and/or operating
performance deteriorates. The ratings could also be downgraded
if the company pursues an aggressive debt-funded acquisition strategy
or if Moody's expects that debt/EBITDA will be sustained above 4.0
times.
The company's senior unsecured notes are rated one-notch below
the CFR, reflecting the presence of a material amount of secured
bank debt (i.e. $1.0 billion revolver and
$700 million term loan -- both not rated by Moody's)
with a priority position.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Medical Product and
Device Industry published in June 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1071635.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Teleflex Incorporated, headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania,
is a provider of medical technologies in the fields of vascular and interventional
access, surgical, anesthesia, cardiac care, urology
emergency medicine and respiratory care. The company is publicly
traded, and its 2019 annual revenues were approximately $2.6
billion.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Kailash Chhaya, CFA
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Jessica Gladstone, CFA
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653