Moody's assigns Ba3 rating to United Rental's $1.1 billion sr unsec notes due 2031

New York, July 31, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a Ba3 rating to United
Rentals (North America), Inc.'s (URNA) planned $1.1
billion senior unsecured notes due 2031. URNA's parent, United
Rentals, Inc. and URNA's domestic subsidiaries will guarantee
the notes. The company's other ratings, including its Ba2
corporate family rating, Ba2-PD probability of default rating,
Baa3 senior secured first lien rating, Ba1 senior secured second
lien rating, and Ba3 senior unsecured rating are unaffected.
The rating outlook remains stable.
URNA plans to use the proceeds from the notes together with about $135
million of revolver borrowings to fund the redemption of all $1.1
billion of the 6.5% senior unsecured notes due 2026.
The ratings on these 6.5% notes will be withdrawn following
the redemption.
RATINGS RATIONALE
URNA's Ba2 rating reflects the company's considerable scale that supports
its leading position in the North American equipment rental industry,
as well as its moderate debt-to-EBITDA of 2.6 times
for the twelve months ended June 30, 2020 (all ratios are Moody's
adjusted unless otherwise stated). URNA had been acquisitive prior
to the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, but the ratings incorporate
URNA's track record of quickly integrating acquisitions and subsequently
deleveraging to restore its credit metrics. While the event risk
around another large acquisitions remains, in the near term Moody's
does not anticipate any large acquisitions, as the company will
focus on managing expenses to preserve liquidity and maintaining moderate
financial leverage. Although the pandemic driven shutdowns drove
a 15% decline in 2Q20 quarterly revenue and a 2.7%
decline in EBITDA year-over-year, Moody's expect URNA's
debt-to-EBITDA will remain below 3 times through 2021.
The equipment rental industry is susceptible to a high degree of cyclicality
and is a very competitive and fragmented space, with local companies
competing against the few national scale participants such as URNA.
Staying competitive requires access to considerable capital to grow the
equipment fleet. In the current downturn, URNA reduced gross
equipment purchases (including rental and non-rental equipment)
to $455 million compared to $1.2 billion in the first
half of 2019. Over same the same period, proceeds from sales
of used equipment remained essentially flat, which enabled the company
to generate free cash flow of $1.4 billion during the first
half of 2020. Moody's expects the company to generate about
$600 million of free cash flow for the remainder of the year.
Moody's views the company's environmental risk to be low, but URNA
adheres to a number of regulations around the disposal of hazardous waste
and wastewater from equipment washing. Moody's also views social
risk to be low, but URNA does have union-represented employees,
and must abide by regulations around worker safety and training.
Governance risk to be relatively low, as the company halted shareholder
returns through its share repurchase program but the company does have
a history of engaging in relatively large, debt-funded acquisitions.
The board of directors is comprised of a majority of independent directors,
but has the potential to change abruptly since they are elected annually.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that demand will continue
to gradually improve since reaching trough levels in 2Q20, and that
the company will continue to aggressively manage costs and fleet growth
while maintaining at least good liquidity.
The ratings could be upgraded with sustained debt-to-EBITDA
of about 2.5 times, EBITDA-to-interest of better
than 7 times, and debt repayment following debt-funded acquisitions.
The ratings could be downgraded with debt-to-EBITDA above
3 times or EBITDA-to-interest of about 4 times. Sustaining
higher debt balances following debt-funded acquisitions or the
weakening of liquidity, or if free cash flow is not substantially
positive during a downturn as URNA cuts equipment spending could also
lead to a ratings downgrade.
The principal methodology used in this rating was Equipment and Transportation
Rental Industry published in April 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1061773.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
United Rentals (North America), Inc., headquartered
in Stamford, CT, is the largest US equipment rental company
with 13% market share in 2019 and a rental fleet of approximately
664,000 units. Investment in rental equipment approximates
$14.1 billion across the company's about 1,180 rental
locations across the US and Canada. The company has two reportable
segments: General Rentals and Trench, Power and Pumps.
While the primary source of revenue is from renting equipment, the
company also sells new and used equipment and related parts and services.
United Rentals reported about $9.0 billion of revenue for
the twelve month period ending June 30, 2020.
