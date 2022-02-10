Moody's assigns Ba3 rating to Viasat's new secured term loan B

$700 million of new debt rated

Toronto, February 10, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) assigned a Ba3 rating to Viasat, Inc.'s (Viasat) proposed $700 million first lien senior secured term loan B. The company's B2 corporate family rating (CFR), B2-PD probability of default rating, Ba3 senior secured notes rating, Caa1 senior unsecured notes rating, SGL-3 speculative grade liquidity rating, and stable outlook remain unchanged.

Net proceeds from the new term loan will be used to repay amounts outstanding under the company's revolving credit facility and to fund capital expenditures associated with its Viasat-3 satellites.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Viasat, Inc.

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Assigned Ba3 (LGD3)

LGD Adjustments:

..Issuer: Viasat, Inc.

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Unchanged at Ba3 (LGD3) from (LGD2)

RATINGS RATIONALE

Viasat's B2 CFR is constrained by: (1) ongoing negative free cash flow generation due to periodic construction of satellites; (2) rising business risk from technological change and increasing supply of satellites; and (3) rising leverage (adjusted Debt/EBITDA) as the metric will increase by 0.6x to 4.8x for LTM ended December 31, 2021 with the debt transaction and will further increase by more than 1x when the acquisition of Inmarsat closes. The rating benefits from: (1) good market position as the second largest player in the North American consumer satellite internet market; (2) a vertically integrated business model that has good growth prospects; and (3) adequate liquidity.

As proposed, the new credit facility is expected to provide covenant flexibility that if utilized could negatively impact creditors. Notable terms include the following: (1) incremental debt capacity up to the sum of (a) the greater of (i) $600 million or after completion of the Inmarsat acquisition, $1,420 million and (ii) an amount equal to 100% of pro forma consolidated EBITDA, plus (b) available capacity under the general debt basket (an additional amount up the greater of $300 million (or after completion of the Inmarsat acquisition, $710 million) and an amount equal to 50% of pro forma consolidated EBITDA), plus (c) an unlimited amount as would not result in the first lien net leverage ratio exceeding 4x (on a pari passu basis). The maturity date of any incremental term loan shall be no earlier than the latest maturity date of existing term loan, provided that up to the greater of $300 million (or after completion of the Inmarsat acquisition, $710 million) and an amount equal to 50% of pro forma consolidated EBITDA may have a maturity date that is earlier than the maturity of the initial term loan; (2) there are no express "blocker" provisions which prohibit the transfer of specified assets to unrestricted subsidiaries; such transfers are permitted subject to carve-out capacity and other conditions; (3) only material US subsidiaries must provide guarantees whether or not wholly-owned, eliminating the risk that guarantees will be released because they cease to be wholly-owned; and (4) there are no express protective provisions prohibiting an up-tiering transaction. The above are proposed terms and the final terms of the credit agreement may be materially different.

Viasat has adequate liquidity (SGL-3). Sources approximate $1.2 billion while it has uses of about $320 million in the next four quarters. Sources include $496 million of cash when the transaction closes and full availability under its $700 million revolving credit facility due in January 2024. Cash uses are comprised of Moody's expected free cash flow consumption of about $300 million through the next four quarters, mainly due to capital spending on ViaSat-3, and about $20 million amortization payment on Viasat's Export-Import (Ex-Im) Bank of the United States facility due in October 2025, which helped fund ViaSat-2. The company is subject to leverage and coverage covenants and cushion is expected to exceed 20% in the next four quarters. Viasat has limited flexibility to generate liquidity from asset sales.

Viasat's ESG Credit Impact Score is Highly Negative (CIS-4). ESG attributes have some negative impact on the rating currently due to high exposure to governance risks. Social risks reflect the classified or sensitive information the company handles and the resulting exposure to cyber/data breaches but are tempered by good demand for connectivity in rural/remote areas, which can be satisfied with satellite technology. Governance risks include the company's tolerance for higher leverage from time to time.

The outlook is stable because Moody's expects good operating performance, maintenance of adequate liquidity, and leverage sustained below 5x through the next 12 to 18 months as the company constructs and launches its three Viasat-3 satellites. The stable outlook also incorporates Moody's expectation that while leverage will increase by more than 1x when the acquisition of Inmarsat closes, deleveraging towards pre-transaction level should occur within 24 months of closing.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Viasat's rating could be upgraded if the company successfully constructs and launches Viasat-3 satellites, generates consistent positive free cash flow, and sustains leverage below 4x (4.8x for LTM Q3/2022, pro forma for the debt transaction).

The rating could be downgraded if Viasat sustains leverage above 5.5x (4.8x for LTM Q3/2022, pro forma for the debt transaction) or if liquidity becomes weak.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Communications Infrastructure Methodology published in August 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1285583. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Viasat, Inc., headquartered in Carlsbad, California, operates a consumer satellite broadband internet business, an in-flight connectivity business, and provides satellite and related communications, networking systems and services to government and commercial customers. Revenue for the last twelve months ended December 31, 2021 was $2.7 billion.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

