Moody's assigns Ba3 rating to Viasat's new secured term loan B

$700 million of new debt rated
Toronto, February 10, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) assigned a Ba3 rating to Viasat,
Inc.'s (Viasat) proposed $700 million first lien senior
secured term loan B. The company's B2 corporate family rating
(CFR), B2-PD probability of default rating, Ba3 senior
secured notes rating, Caa1 senior unsecured notes rating,
SGL-3 speculative grade liquidity rating, and stable outlook
remain unchanged.
Net proceeds from the new term loan will be used to repay amounts outstanding
under the company's revolving credit facility and to fund capital expenditures
associated with its Viasat-3 satellites.
Assignments:
..Issuer: Viasat, Inc.
....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
Assigned Ba3 (LGD3)
LGD Adjustments:
..Issuer: Viasat, Inc.
....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Unchanged at Ba3 (LGD3) from (LGD2)
RATINGS RATIONALE
Viasat's B2 CFR is constrained by: (1) ongoing negative free cash
flow generation due to periodic construction of satellites; (2) rising
business risk from technological change and increasing supply of satellites;
and (3) rising leverage (adjusted Debt/EBITDA) as the metric will increase
by 0.6x to 4.8x for LTM ended December 31, 2021 with
the debt transaction and will further increase by more than 1x when the
acquisition of Inmarsat closes. The rating benefits from:
(1) good market position as the second largest player in the North American
consumer satellite internet market; (2) a vertically integrated business
model that has good growth prospects; and (3) adequate liquidity.
As proposed, the new credit facility is expected to provide covenant
flexibility that if utilized could negatively impact creditors.
Notable terms include the following: (1) incremental debt capacity
up to the sum of (a) the greater of (i) $600 million or after completion
of the Inmarsat acquisition, $1,420 million and (ii)
an amount equal to 100% of pro forma consolidated EBITDA,
plus (b) available capacity under the general debt basket (an additional
amount up the greater of $300 million (or after completion of the
Inmarsat acquisition, $710 million) and an amount equal to
50% of pro forma consolidated EBITDA), plus (c) an unlimited
amount as would not result in the first lien net leverage ratio exceeding
4x (on a pari passu basis). The maturity date of any incremental
term loan shall be no earlier than the latest maturity date of existing
term loan, provided that up to the greater of $300 million
(or after completion of the Inmarsat acquisition, $710 million)
and an amount equal to 50% of pro forma consolidated EBITDA may
have a maturity date that is earlier than the maturity of the initial
term loan; (2) there are no express "blocker" provisions
which prohibit the transfer of specified assets to unrestricted subsidiaries;
such transfers are permitted subject to carve-out capacity and
other conditions; (3) only material US subsidiaries must provide
guarantees whether or not wholly-owned, eliminating the risk
that guarantees will be released because they cease to be wholly-owned;
and (4) there are no express protective provisions prohibiting an up-tiering
transaction. The above are proposed terms and the final terms of
the credit agreement may be materially different.
Viasat has adequate liquidity (SGL-3). Sources approximate
$1.2 billion while it has uses of about $320 million
in the next four quarters. Sources include $496 million
of cash when the transaction closes and full availability under its $700
million revolving credit facility due in January 2024. Cash uses
are comprised of Moody's expected free cash flow consumption of
about $300 million through the next four quarters, mainly
due to capital spending on ViaSat-3, and about $20
million amortization payment on Viasat's Export-Import (Ex-Im)
Bank of the United States facility due in October 2025, which helped
fund ViaSat-2. The company is subject to leverage and coverage
covenants and cushion is expected to exceed 20% in the next four
quarters. Viasat has limited flexibility to generate liquidity
from asset sales.
Viasat's ESG Credit Impact Score is Highly Negative (CIS-4).
ESG attributes have some negative impact on the rating currently due to
high exposure to governance risks. Social risks reflect the classified
or sensitive information the company handles and the resulting exposure
to cyber/data breaches but are tempered by good demand for connectivity
in rural/remote areas, which can be satisfied with satellite technology.
Governance risks include the company's tolerance for higher leverage from
time to time.
The outlook is stable because Moody's expects good operating performance,
maintenance of adequate liquidity, and leverage sustained below
5x through the next 12 to 18 months as the company constructs and launches
its three Viasat-3 satellites. The stable outlook also incorporates
Moody's expectation that while leverage will increase by more than
1x when the acquisition of Inmarsat closes, deleveraging towards
pre-transaction level should occur within 24 months of closing.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Viasat's rating could be upgraded if the company successfully constructs
and launches Viasat-3 satellites, generates consistent positive
free cash flow, and sustains leverage below 4x (4.8x for
LTM Q3/2022, pro forma for the debt transaction).
The rating could be downgraded if Viasat sustains leverage above 5.5x
(4.8x for LTM Q3/2022, pro forma for the debt transaction)
or if liquidity becomes weak.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Communications Infrastructure
Methodology published in August 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1285583.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Viasat, Inc., headquartered in Carlsbad, California,
operates a consumer satellite broadband internet business, an in-flight
connectivity business, and provides satellite and related communications,
networking systems and services to government and commercial customers.
Revenue for the last twelve months ended December 31, 2021 was $2.7
billion.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Peter Adu, CFA
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Canada Inc.
70 York Street
Suite 1400
Toronto, ON M5J 1S9
Canada
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Donald S. Carter, CFA
MD - Corporate Finance
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Canada Inc.
70 York Street
Suite 1400
Toronto, ON M5J 1S9
Canada
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653