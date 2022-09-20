Moody's assigns Ba3 rating to WMG Acquisition Corp.'s $150 million term loan add-on

Approximately $150 million of new debt rated

New York, September 20, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a Ba3 rating to WMG Acquisition Corp.'s ("Acquisition Corp.") proposed $150 million incremental term loan that will be a non-fungible add-on to the existing $1,145 million senior secured term loan G due 2028. The Ba3 Corporate Family Rating (CFR) and stable outlook remain unchanged.

Following is a summary of today's rating action:

Assignments:

..Issuer: WMG Acquisition Corp.

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Assigned Ba3 (LGD4)

The assigned rating is subject to review of final documentation and no material change in the size, terms and conditions of the transaction as advised to Moody's.

Acquisition Corp. is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Warner Music Group Corp. ("WMG" or the "company"), which is the ultimate parent and financial reporting entity. Net proceeds from the add-on will be used to fund the deferred consideration owed in connection with a 2021 acquisition and for general corporate purposes. The new non-fungible term loan will be incremental to the existing senior secured term loan facility and have the same maturity, but and bear a different CUSIP. It will share the same collateral on a pari passu basis with Acquisition Corp.'s existing senior secured (unrated) revolving credit facility (RCF), senior secured term loan (governed by a separate credit agreement than the RCF) and senior secured notes. The new incremental term loan will benefit from a senior secured guarantee from Acquisition Corp.'s wholly-owned domestic restricted subsidiaries and secured by a first priority perfected lien on substantially all domestic property and assets of Acquisition Corp., WMG Holdings Corp. and each subsidiary guarantor.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The transaction is credit neutral because the incremental debt will not materially increase WMG's pro forma financial leverage, which will increase to around 3.8x from 3.7x at 30 June 2022 (as adjusted and calculated by Moody's).

Acquisition Corp.'s Ba3 CFR is supported by: (i) WMG's position as the world's third largest music company with steady market shares bolstered by its extensive recorded music and music publishing assets, which drive recurring and fairly resilient revenue streams; (ii) the global music industry's long-term secular growth supported by resurgent demand for music content, driven chiefly by strong consumer adoption for paid subscription streaming services and emerging digital platforms that will continue to grow their demand to license WMG's content; (iii) WMG's business model in which only a small percentage of revenue depends on recording artists and songwriters without an established track record, with the bulk of revenue generated by proven artists or its music catalog; (iv) an attractive catalog with good geographic diversity and monetization characteristics; and (v) investment in new artist and talent development to institutionalize a pipeline of recurring hit songs to help moderate recorded music volatility.

Weighing on the rating is WMG's historically seasonal recorded music revenue (about 85% of total revenue), albeit increasingly less cyclical in large digital streaming markets, coupled with low visibility into results of upcoming release schedules. Potential headwinds include the slow transition from physical to digital among a few large countries, secular declines in physical media and digital downloads, and the music industry's revenue challenges that prevent full maximization of content value from user-uploaded videos to WMG's songwriters and rights holders. Recent regulatory developments, however, are expected to help expand royalty payments to rights holders.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that WMG's license revenue model, driven by digital revenue growth, and operating profitability will remain fairly resilient and generate positive free cash flow (FCF). The outlook considers Moody's expectation for continued improvement in recorded music industry fundamentals combined with WMG's position as the world's third largest music content provider with global diversification, an enhanced recorded music repertoire and well-established music publishing assets with long-tail annuity-like cash flows.

Moody's expects that WMG will maintain very good liquidity (SGL-1 Speculative Grade Liquidity) supported by cash levels of at least $150 million (cash balances were $345 million at 30 June 2022), access to the $300 million revolving credit facility maturing April 2025 (currently unrated with $7 million of outstanding letters of credit) and FCF generation in the range of $200-$300 million over the next twelve months ending June 2023. FCF is defined as cash flow from operations less capex less dividends and excludes intangible music publishing copyrights and catalog asset purchases.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Ratings could be upgraded if WMG exhibits sustained revenue growth in the recorded music business, EBITDA margin expansion, continued decrease in earnings volatility and higher returns on investments. Upward pressure on ratings could also occur if Moody's expects total debt to EBITDA will be sustained below 3.5x (Moody's adjusted) with free cash flow to debt of at least 7.5% (Moody's adjusted).

Ratings could be downgraded if competitive or pricing pressures lead to a decline in revenue or higher operating expenses (e.g., increased artist and repertoire (A&R) investments), EBITDA margin contraction or sizable debt-financed acquisitions increases debt to EBITDA to above 4.5x (Moody's adjusted) for an extended period of time. There would also be downward pressure on ratings if EBITDA or liquidity were to weaken resulting in free cash flow to debt sustained below 5% (Moody's adjusted).

Headquartered in New York, NY, WMG Acquisition Corp. is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Warner Music Group Corp., a publicly traded company and leading music content provider operating domestically and overseas in more than 70 countries. WMG has a library of over 1 million copyrights from more than 80,000 songwriters and composers across a diverse range of music genres. Revenue totaled $5.8 billion for the twelve months ended 30 June 2022.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

