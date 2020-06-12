Moody's assigns Ba3 rating to W.R. Grace & Co.-Conn. proposed senior unsecured notes

New York, June 12, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") assigned a Ba3 rating to W.R. Grace & Co.-Conn.'s (Grace) proposed $550 million senior unsecured notes due 2027. The proceeds are expected to be applied towards redeeming a portion of the company's outstanding $700 million senior unsecured notes due 2021 and pay related fees and expenses. The outlook is stable.

"The proposed note issuance as contemplated takes advantage of currently favorable market conditions to enhance Grace's financial flexibility and reduce refinancing risk, " said Domenick R. Fumai, Moody's Vice President and lead analyst for W.R. Grace & Co.-Conn.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Grace intends to use the net proceeds from the proposed $550 million senior unsecured notes issue to redeem approximately $515 million of its $700 million outstanding 5.125% senior unsecured notes due 2021 through a conditional tender offer. The new notes will rank pari passu with W.R. Grace & Co.-Conn.'s existing senior debt, jointly and severally, fully and unconditionally guaranteed by W.R. Grace & Co. and certain subsidiaries on an unsecured basis. Moody's believes this issuance and subsequent repayment of a portion of the outstanding senior secured notes due 2021 will provide Grace with additional financial flexibility and reduces refinancing risk.

Grace's Ba2 CFR rating is constrained by expectations that leverage will continue to exceed Moody's threshold, particularly as a result of the economic weakness due to the coronavirus pandemic. Moody's projects that financial leverage (Debt/EBITDA), including standard adjustments, will increase from 4.7x as of March 31, 2020, towards approximately 5.3x in FY 2020 as a result of challenging fundamentals in several end markets that are likely to extend into the third quarter of this year, including FCC catalysts, specialty catalysts and coatings. Moody's expects demand for refinery catalysts to accelerate throughout the year as stay-at-home orders continue to be eased. While a negative rating action solely due to financial performance in 2020 is unlikely, it is possible if Moody's believes that measures to improve credit metrics, which would include meaningful debt reduction, are not sufficient enough to restore them to more appropriate levels for the rating during the economic recovery. Grace's rating is further tempered by financial policies that include a willingness to incur debt to fund strategic acquisitions and prioritize shareholder-friendly activity.

The Ba2 CFR rating reflects strong market positions in several key end markets that demonstrate favorable long-term outlooks due to environmental regulations and policies, sustainability initiatives as well as demographic trends. Grace is a leader in FCC and polyolefin catalysts with a strong position in polypropylene technology licensing. Grace's business profile benefits from high barriers to entry, a good operating track record with attractive and fairly stable EBITDA margins, and the ability to generate free cash flow through economic cycles compared to many other rated peers in the chemical industry.

The SGL-2 rating reflects expectations that Grace will maintain good liquidity over the next 12 months including cash on the balance sheet of $194 million as of March 31, 2020, and free cash flow generation of $100 million in FY 2020. Liquidity is further boosted by $381 million in revolving credit availability as of March 31, 2020. Moody's expects Grace to maintain cash balances of at least $200 million to offset the current weakness in the global macroeconomic environment.

As of March 31, 2020, Grace reported roughly $2.6 billion of debt including Moody's standard adjustments, which was predominately comprised of first lien senior secured debt and unsecured debt. The first lien senior secured credit facilities are rated Ba1, one notch above the Ba2 CFR, reflecting first priority liens on assets in the United States and Europe. The existing unsecured notes and proposed new issue are rated Ba3, one notch below the Ba2 CFR, reflecting effective subordination to the first lien senior secured credit facilities.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable outlook assumes adjusted financial leverage will exceed the trigger of 4.0x (Debt/EBITDA) in 2020, but is expected to improve thereafter. The stable outlook also assumes continued solid free cash flow generation and that the company maintains good liquidity to support operations and mitigate any weakness during the downturn. Although unlikely over the next 12 months, Moody's could upgrade the rating with expectations for adjusted financial leverage sustained near 3.0x (Debt/EBITDA), interest coverage sustained above 6.0x (EBITDA/Interest), retained cash flow-to-debt sustained above 15% (RCF/Debt) and more balanced financial policies towards debt reduction. An upgrade would also assume a reduction in event risk such that the size of future acquisitions would not raise pro forma leverage meaningfully above 4.0x. Moody's could downgrade the rating with expectations for adjusted financial leverage sustained above 4.0x, interest coverage below 4.0x, or retained cash flow-to-debt sustained below 10%. Significant deterioration in the company's liquidity position or a change in financial policies, including a large debt-financed acquisition, could also have negative rating implications.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

Moody's also considers environmental, social and governance considerations in Grace's rating. Similar to many specialty chemical companies, Grace has moderate environmental risk. Grace's estimated liability related to legacy environmental response costs totaled approximately $113 million as of March 31, 2020. Although the liabilities are long-tailed in nature, increased regulations, changes in estimates or new developments could result in future additional costs. Specifically, the company is still facing remediation costs for their legacy vermiculite mine in Libby, Montana, that was found to contain asbestos. The company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2001 to resolve the thousands of asbestos-related claims because of products sold with materials from this mine.

On the other hand, W.R. Grace has made significant investments including research and development of products such as catalysts that are beneficial to reducing emissions. In addition to the HPC catalysts that will lower fuel emissions in order to meet the regulations of IMO 2020, many of the company's products such as additives that reduce SOx and NOx emissions and colloidal silicas used in vehicle emission control devices deliver environmental benefits to their customers in an effort to promote sustainability.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Chemical Industry published in March 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1152388. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, W.R. Grace & Co. is the ultimate parent of W.R. Grace & Co.-Conn. Grace manufactures specialty chemicals and materials with operations in over 40 countries. The company has two reporting segments: Catalyst Technologies and Materials Technologies. Catalysts Technologies is a globally diversified business that includes refining, polyolefin and chemicals catalysts, accounting for 81% of Grace's sales. Materials Technologies, which represents 19% of sales, includes additives and process aids for coatings, consumer, pharmaceutical and chemical processes. W.R. Grace generated approximately $1.9 billion of net sales for the last twelve months ended March 31, 2020.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Domenick Fumai

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Glenn B. Eckert

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

