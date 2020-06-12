Moody's assigns Ba3 rating to W.R. Grace & Co.-Conn. proposed senior unsecured notes

New York, June 12, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") assigned
a Ba3 rating to W.R. Grace & Co.-Conn.'s
(Grace) proposed $550 million senior unsecured notes due 2027.
The proceeds are expected to be applied towards redeeming a portion of
the company's outstanding $700 million senior unsecured notes
due 2021 and pay related fees and expenses. The outlook is stable.
"The proposed note issuance as contemplated takes advantage of currently
favorable market conditions to enhance Grace's financial flexibility
and reduce refinancing risk, " said Domenick R. Fumai,
Moody's Vice President and lead analyst for W.R. Grace &
Co.-Conn.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Grace intends to use the net proceeds from the proposed $550 million
senior unsecured notes issue to redeem approximately $515 million
of its $700 million outstanding 5.125% senior unsecured
notes due 2021 through a conditional tender offer. The new notes
will rank pari passu with W.R. Grace & Co.-Conn.'s
existing senior debt, jointly and severally, fully and unconditionally
guaranteed by W.R. Grace & Co. and certain subsidiaries
on an unsecured basis. Moody's believes this issuance and
subsequent repayment of a portion of the outstanding senior secured notes
due 2021 will provide Grace with additional financial flexibility and
reduces refinancing risk.
Grace's Ba2 CFR rating is constrained by expectations that leverage
will continue to exceed Moody's threshold, particularly as
a result of the economic weakness due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Moody's projects that financial leverage (Debt/EBITDA), including
standard adjustments, will increase from 4.7x as of March
31, 2020, towards approximately 5.3x in FY 2020 as
a result of challenging fundamentals in several end markets that are likely
to extend into the third quarter of this year, including FCC catalysts,
specialty catalysts and coatings. Moody's expects demand
for refinery catalysts to accelerate throughout the year as stay-at-home
orders continue to be eased. While a negative rating action solely
due to financial performance in 2020 is unlikely, it is possible
if Moody's believes that measures to improve credit metrics,
which would include meaningful debt reduction, are not sufficient
enough to restore them to more appropriate levels for the rating during
the economic recovery. Grace's rating is further tempered
by financial policies that include a willingness to incur debt to fund
strategic acquisitions and prioritize shareholder-friendly activity.
The Ba2 CFR rating reflects strong market positions in several key end
markets that demonstrate favorable long-term outlooks due to environmental
regulations and policies, sustainability initiatives as well as
demographic trends. Grace is a leader in FCC and polyolefin catalysts
with a strong position in polypropylene technology licensing. Grace's
business profile benefits from high barriers to entry, a good operating
track record with attractive and fairly stable EBITDA margins, and
the ability to generate free cash flow through economic cycles compared
to many other rated peers in the chemical industry.
The SGL-2 rating reflects expectations that Grace will maintain
good liquidity over the next 12 months including cash on the balance sheet
of $194 million as of March 31, 2020, and free cash
flow generation of $100 million in FY 2020. Liquidity is
further boosted by $381 million in revolving credit availability
as of March 31, 2020. Moody's expects Grace to maintain
cash balances of at least $200 million to offset the current weakness
in the global macroeconomic environment.
As of March 31, 2020, Grace reported roughly $2.6
billion of debt including Moody's standard adjustments, which
was predominately comprised of first lien senior secured debt and unsecured
debt. The first lien senior secured credit facilities are rated
Ba1, one notch above the Ba2 CFR, reflecting first priority
liens on assets in the United States and Europe. The existing unsecured
notes and proposed new issue are rated Ba3, one notch below the
Ba2 CFR, reflecting effective subordination to the first lien senior
secured credit facilities.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The stable outlook assumes adjusted financial leverage will exceed the
trigger of 4.0x (Debt/EBITDA) in 2020, but is expected to
improve thereafter. The stable outlook also assumes continued solid
free cash flow generation and that the company maintains good liquidity
to support operations and mitigate any weakness during the downturn.
Although unlikely over the next 12 months, Moody's could upgrade
the rating with expectations for adjusted financial leverage sustained
near 3.0x (Debt/EBITDA), interest coverage sustained above
6.0x (EBITDA/Interest), retained cash flow-to-debt
sustained above 15% (RCF/Debt) and more balanced financial policies
towards debt reduction. An upgrade would also assume a reduction
in event risk such that the size of future acquisitions would not raise
pro forma leverage meaningfully above 4.0x. Moody's
could downgrade the rating with expectations for adjusted financial leverage
sustained above 4.0x, interest coverage below 4.0x,
or retained cash flow-to-debt sustained below 10%.
Significant deterioration in the company's liquidity position or
a change in financial policies, including a large debt-financed
acquisition, could also have negative rating implications.
ESG CONSIDERATIONS
Moody's also considers environmental, social and governance
considerations in Grace's rating. Similar to many specialty
chemical companies, Grace has moderate environmental risk.
Grace's estimated liability related to legacy environmental response costs
totaled approximately $113 million as of March 31, 2020.
Although the liabilities are long-tailed in nature, increased
regulations, changes in estimates or new developments could result
in future additional costs. Specifically, the company is
still facing remediation costs for their legacy vermiculite mine in Libby,
Montana, that was found to contain asbestos. The company
filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2001 to resolve the thousands of asbestos-related
claims because of products sold with materials from this mine.
On the other hand, W.R. Grace has made significant
investments including research and development of products such as catalysts
that are beneficial to reducing emissions. In addition to the HPC
catalysts that will lower fuel emissions in order to meet the regulations
of IMO 2020, many of the company's products such as additives that
reduce SOx and NOx emissions and colloidal silicas used in vehicle emission
control devices deliver environmental benefits to their customers in an
effort to promote sustainability.
The principal methodology used in this rating was Chemical Industry published
in March 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1152388.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, W.R. Grace
& Co. is the ultimate parent of W.R. Grace &
Co.-Conn. Grace manufactures specialty chemicals
and materials with operations in over 40 countries. The company
has two reporting segments: Catalyst Technologies and Materials
Technologies. Catalysts Technologies is a globally diversified
business that includes refining, polyolefin and chemicals catalysts,
accounting for 81% of Grace's sales. Materials Technologies,
which represents 19% of sales, includes additives and process
aids for coatings, consumer, pharmaceutical and chemical processes.
W.R. Grace generated approximately $1.9 billion
of net sales for the last twelve months ended March 31, 2020.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s)
and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
