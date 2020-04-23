Moody's assigns Ba3 rating to XPO's new senior unsecured notes

New York, April 23, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") assigned a Ba3 rating to the new senior unsecured notes of XPO Logistics, Inc. (XPO). All other ratings including the Ba2 corporate family rating (CFR) and Baa3 senior secured rating and stable outlook are unaffected at this time. Proceeds from the $750 million notes due 2025 will be used to bolster current liquidity.

The following ratings were assigned for XPO Logistics, Inc.:

Senior unsecured notes, Assigned Ba3 (LGD4)

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings reflect XPO's exposure to the cyclicality of the transportation sector and end markets facing meaningfully lower freight volumes amidst declines in industrial production and consumer purchases, heightened by the coronavirus pandemic. The challenging conditions in the transport market will likely extend into 2021. Further, the company operates in a competitive landscape. The ratings also reflect XPO's rapid growth over a relatively short period, and uncertainty as to its long term strategy and risk profile. Given these factors, XPO's leverage is elevated, with pro forma debt/EBITDA expected to exceed 4x (after Moody's standard adjustments), and it has trended up following an aggressive financial policy, including debt-funded share repurchases.

At the same time, XPO benefits from a sizeable scale across multiple offerings in markets, an ability to make ongoing investments in technology and infrastructure necessary to remain competitive, and a very good liquidity profile. Unrestricted cash balances of about $1.8 billion pro forma, with all proceeds of the new notes expected to be credited to cash, and about $500 million of available ABL and bilateral lines provide good flexibility through at least 2020. This liquidity and the company's relatively more stable contract logistics business (roughly a third of revenue) partly mitigate the cyclical vulnerability and should help cushion XPO against the weakening environment into 2021. Nevertheless, the operating margin is not likely to exceed the mid-single digit level.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be downgraded with expectations of sustained weakening in XPO's transportation markets or operating performance, including reduced profitability and margins, or if Moody's expects debt-to-EBITDA to remain above 4x. Downwards ratings pressure could also occur with limited liquidity, including a reliance on revolver borrowings or if Moody's expects FCF-to-debt to remain in the low-single digits, or with aggressive financial policies that meaningfully weaken credit metrics.

An upgrade is unlikely until the demand environment and freight volumes improve along with clarity around XPO's long term business composition. Over time, the ratings could be upgraded if debt-to-EBITDA were expected to remain around or below 3.0x. An upgrade would also be based on the expectation that XPO will balance its aggressive growth strategy and any future shareholder returns against a prudent financial policy. Maintenance of a very good liquidity profile with FCF-to- Debt sustained at least in the mid-single-digits along with the expectation that EBITDA margins will remain comfortably in the high single-digit range would be a prerequisite to any upgrade.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Surface Transportation and Logistics published in May 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1113382. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

XPO Logistics, Inc. ("XPO"), headquartered in Greenwich, CT, is leading provider of supply chain solutions to a broad set of customers across multiple industries including retail/e-commerce, food & beverage, industrial/manufacturing, and automotive. Service offerings include contract logistics, freight brokerage, less- than-truckload, last mile and intermodal. The company generates about 59% of sales in the U.S., 12% in France, 12% in the U.K. and 17% in other countries. Revenues for the fiscal year ended December 2019 were approximately $16.6 billion.

Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

