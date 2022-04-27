Moody's assigns Ba3 ratings to Heritage and its proposed notes

New York, April 27, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned first-time Ba3 corporate family rating to Heritage Petroleum Company Limited ("Heritage") and to its proposed up to $700 million guaranteed secured notes due 2033. The outlook on the ratings is stable.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Heritage Petroleum Company Limited

.... Corporate Family Rating, Assigned Ba3

....Gtd Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned Ba3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Heritage Petroleum Company Limited

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Ba3 ratings on Heritage and its proposed notes are based on the company's small oil and gas production and asset base; adequate reserve life; credit metrics commensurate with an oil and gas company with a Ba3-B1 credit profile; and developing corporate governance. Moody's also incorporated into Heritage's Ba3 ratings the expectation of i) support from the government of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago (Trinidad and Tobago, Ba2 stable) in case of need and ii) sustaining absence of material debt at its parent company, Trinidad Petroleum Holdings Limited ("TPHL"), other than existing government debt.

Heritage is 100% owned by TPHL, which in turn is 100% owned by the government of Trinidad and Tobago. TPHL and its main subsidiary, Heritage, are strategically important to the energy sector in Trinidad and Tobago as demonstrated by its relevant contribution to the government's fiscal budget and dominant market share of the country's crude oil production. The government directly appoints most board members and is closely involved in TPHL's and Heritage's budget approvals and business strategies. The government's ability to provide support to both companies is measured by its Ba2 rating, weakened by the very high correlation between the government and the company on credit factors that could cause stress on both simultaneously.

Heritage counts with adequate liquidity, pro forma for the proposed transactions. Heritage had $282 million in cash in December 2021, and we expect it to generate enough cash flow from operations through 2023 to cover interest payments of about $115 million, debt amortization of $21 million and capital spending of around $123 million in the period. Proforma for the proposed transaction Heritage has a comfortable debt maturity profile, with sizable maturities starting in 2031.

The stable outlook on Heritage ratings is based on Moody's view that the company's operating and financial profile will remain strong and protective of its credit metrics.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Heritage's Ba3 ratings could be upgraded if the company manages to increase production and reserve life efficiently, with minimal deterioration in its financial metrics. Quantitatively, an upgrade would require that its debt/proved and developed reserves is consistently below $6 and EBITDA/interest expenses is above 5 times on a sustained basis.

Heritage's ratings could be downgraded if the company retained cash flow (funds from operations less dividends) to total debt falls below 15%, or if its interest coverage, as per EBITDA to interest expense, falls to below 2.5 times with limited prospects of a quick turnaround. In addition, a deterioration of Heritage's liquidity profile coupled with a slow execution of is growth plans could lead to a rating downgrade or if the rating on the government of Trinidad is downgraded. Simultaneously, the credit profile of TPHL will also be an important consideration for the rating of Heritage.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Independent Exploration and Production published in August 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1284973. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Heritage is an oil and gas exploration and production company based in Trinidad and Tobago. Heritage is 100% owned by Trinidad Petroleum Holdings Limited, a holding company 100% owned by the government of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. Heritage is the main source of cash generation to the TPHL Group. Heritage's assets are located onshore and offshore and the company has strategic partnerships with local and international oil companies. Heritage's total assets amounted to around $1.9 billion as of December 2021.

