Moody's assigns Ba3 ratings to Mariner's incremental term loan facilities

New York, April 27, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned a Ba3 rating to Mariner Wealth Advisors, LLC's ("Mariner") $150 million Incremental First Lien Term Loan due 2028. Moody's also assigned a Ba3 rating to the Incremental First Lien Delayed Draw Term Loan, with an allowed drawdown of up to $25 million for four months from the closing date of the Incremental First Lien Term Loan. The incremental facilities will have the same maturity and terms as Mariner's existing First Lien Term Loans. Proceeds will be used to acquire additional registered investment advisors, as well as pay fees and expenses. Mariner's B1 Corporate Family Rating (CFR) and B1-PD Probability of Default Rating (PDR) are unchanged. The outlook is stable.

"The ongoing campaign of acquisitions will maintain pressure on Mariner's balance sheet, but combined with Moody's expectation for high client retention and organic growth, Mariner's credit metrics are expected to remain stable," said Neal M Epstein, CFA, Moody's Vice President and lead analyst for Mariner Wealth Advisors, LLC.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Mariner Wealth Advisors, LLC

....Incremental Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan, Assigned Ba3

....Incremental Senior Secured 1st Lien Delayed Draw Term Loan, Assigned Ba3

RATINGS RATIONALE

Mariner's B1 CFR reflects its leading position as a consolidator of wealth advisors, its strong AUM resilience and organic growth rate, and its relatively high financial leverage, a product of its acquisition-driven strategy. The company has relied on a balanced use of debt and internally-generated cash to support its acquisition strategy and grow its business since its founding in 2006.

The Ba3 ratings on Mariner's first-lien loan are supported by the Mariner's outstanding second lien term loan due 2029 (unrated), which acts as a loss-absorbing cushion in Mariner's capital structure. Were Mariner to further increase the size of its first lien loan without increasing the size of the second lien, the rating uplift on the first lien loan relative to the CFR could be eroded to the point where the first lien rating would fall back in line with the CFR. The upsizing of the first lien loan increases the size of the first lien loan relative to the total debt, which has the effect of modestly reducing the support of the subordinated debt.

The company's strong organic growth, which has exceeded 10 percent given the company's excellent client retention and sales record, could reduce leverage over time, as revenues grow, and the company invests in efficiencies that accelerate gains in operating leverage.

However, ongoing acquisitions of advisors, as Mariner actively participates in the consolidation of the wealth advisory industry, should lead to increased demand for external capital resources. We therefore anticipate that Mariner's leverage will remain elevated as it presses ahead with new acquisitions. Multiples for RIA acquisitions have exceeded 10x acquired EBITDA, and so internal resources, including cash flow and synergies, as well as equity, will be required to manage leverage lower. We do not expect significant deleveraging for the next 12 to 18 months.

While the growing company is able to carry more debt, risks of rapid growth are a concern. Mariner has a solid advisor retention record of 98% and good experience with acquired RIAs that have increased their practices post acquisition. Nonetheless it may be exposed to challenges encountered by serial acquirers such as integrating new businesses, merging personalities, and maintaining incentives.

Marty Bicknell, a founder of Mariner and its CEO and president, has been instrumental in fashioning the firm's strategic objectives, and he maintains oversight of the firm's critical M&A program. Thus, Mariner is exposed to the "key person" risk that he might be unable to continue in his duties for any reason.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The factors that could lead to an upgrade of Mariner's rating include: 1) scale (net revenue) exceeding $400 million; 2) steady-state leverage multiple below 3.5x; and 3) pre-tax margins in excess of 15%. Conversely, factors that could lead to a downgrade included: 1) scale declining below $150 million; 2) leverage rising on decline in earnings, to exceed 6.0x; 3) breakdown of advisor and client retention metrics; and 4) sustained decline in wealth management fee rates or loss of pricing power.

The last rating action on Mariner Wealth Advisors, LLC was 17 December 2021 when Moody's affirmed Mariner's corporate family rating while upgrading the ratings on Mariner's first-lien loans, upon the issuance of new second lien term loans (unrated).

Mariner Wealth Advisors, LLC is a national wealth advisory firm founded in 2006 with $62.7 billion of assets under management and advisement as of 31 December 2021.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Asset Managers Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186105. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

