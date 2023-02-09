Moody's assigns Ba3 ratings to TransDigm's new senior secured debt; B1 CFR unchanged

New York, February 09, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned Ba3 ratings to TransDigm Inc. ("TransDigm") new senior secured term loan and new senior secured notes. All other ratings, including the B1 Corporate Family Rating (CFR) and the B1-PD Probability of Default Rating, are unchanged. Proceeds from the new debt will be used to refinance existing term E and term F loans. Ratings on the existing term E and term F loans will be withdrawn upon close. The outlook is stable.

The following is a summary of today's rating actions:

Assignments:

..Issuer: TransDigm Inc.

....Backed Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan I, Assigned Ba3 (LGD3)

....Backed Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned Ba3 (LGD3)

RATINGS RATIONALE

The B1 CFR balances TransDigm's aggressive financial policy defined by its sustained high funded debt and financial leverage and recurring substantial distributions to shareholders, against its strong business profile. TransDigm garners very strong margins from its sole source provider position across a majority of its products as well as its proprietary designs reflected in its significant patent portfolio.

TransDigm's debt-to-EBITDA of around 7.5x as of December 2022 is high and is an outlier for the B1 rating. That said, Moody's recognizes the uniqueness of TransDigm's business model that has enabled the company to maintain its industry-leading margins and healthy cash generation. Moody's believes that demand in commercial aerospace markets, after having troughed several quarters ago, will continue to experience a sustained recovery. This will support a continued reduction in leverage and Moody's expects TransDigm's debt-to-EBITDA to revert to historical levels of around 7x by the end of its current fiscal year (ended September 30, 2023).

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations of positive earnings growth, and a gradual strengthening of credit metrics as commercial aerospace markets continue to recover.

The SGL-1 speculative grade liquidity rating denotes Moody's expectations of very good liquidity over the next 12 months. As of December 31, 2022, cash totaled $3.3 billion. Moody's expects TransDigm to generate around $0.9 billion in free cash flow during fiscal 2023 with FCF-to-debt in the mid single-digits. External liquidity is provided by an undrawn $810 million revolving credit facility that expires in 2026.

The Ba3 ratings for TransDigm's senior secured term debt and senior secured bonds are one notch above the CFR. This reflects their seniority and first lien security interest in substantially all assets of the company on an aggregate basis. The B3 rating for the company's senior subordinated notes is two notches below the CFR. This reflects the subordination of this debt compared to the aforementioned first lien debt. Both the bank credit facilities and the subordinated notes are guaranteed by all of TransDigm's existing and future domestic subsidiaries, as well as the company's holding company parent TDG.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that could lead to a ratings downgrade include weakening liquidity, free cash flow-to-debt sustained in the low single-digits or debt-funded dividend distributions, particularly prior to the business having substantially recovered.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include debt-to-EBITDA sustained below 5.5x, maintenance of the company's industry leading margins and a continuation of strong liquidity.

TransDigm Inc., headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, is a manufacturer of engineered aerospace components for commercial airlines, aircraft maintenance facilities, original equipment manufacturers and various agencies of the US Government. TransDigm Inc. is the wholly-owned subsidiary of TransDigm Group Incorporated (TDG). Revenues for the last twelve-month period ending December 31, 2022, were $5.6 billion.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Aerospace and Defense published in October 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/75735. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

