Moody's assigns Ba3 to Adient Global Holdings' new senior secured notes, B3 to new senior unsecured notes

New York, February 28, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) assigned a Ba3 rating to Adient Global Holdings Ltd's (Adient) proposed $350 million senior secured notes and a B3 to the proposed $500 million senior unsecured notes. All other ratings for Adient, including the B2 corporate family rating (CFR), the B2-PD Probability of Default Rating, the B3 senior unsecured rating and the SGL-2 Speculative Grade Liquidity rating were not affected with this rating action. Additionally, the Ba3 senior secured rating at wholly owned subsidiary Adient US LLC was not affected at this time. The outlooks at both Adient and Adient US LLC were not impacted and remain stable.

Proceeds from the proposed issuances, along with available cash, are expected to be used to paydown Adient's 3.5% senior unsecured Euro notes and Adient US LLC's term loan. This is the first time the company will be issuing secured debt at Adient that ranks pari passu with Adient US LLC's term loan as they share the same security and guarantor package.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Adient Global Holdings Ltd

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned Ba3 (LGD2)

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned B3 (LGD5)

RATINGS RATIONALE

Adient's ratings reflect its position as the leading global supplier of automotive seating and related components, strong regional and customer diversification and long-standing relationships with all major automotive OEMs. These positives are balanced with modest margins, still elevated financial leverage and negative free cash flow exacerbated by restructuring outlays, higher inventory levels and dividends paid to non-controlling interests.

The company has demonstrated an ability to improve recovery of key input costs and to shorten the time lag for customer reimbursement to less than two quarters. Renewed focus on profitability has led to better balance in and balance out of business boosted by more efficient core operations, namely improved program launch execution. New business awards across a diverse mix of powertrains, customers (new entrants and legacy) and regions should provide some resilience to potentially weaker new vehicle volumes. Moody's expects debt-to-EBITDA in the mid-4x range and the EBITA margin below 2.5%, modest for the rating level. A material improvement in these metrics is contingent upon a more meaningful recovery in production volumes, the timing of which is increasingly uncertain.

The stable outlook considers Adient's reduced leverage from accelerated debt repayment, solid liquidity, its ongoing progress in obtaining cost recoveries from customers and Moody's expectation for results to continue improving as OEM production rates stabilize and increase.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded with a sustained recovery in automotive vehicle production levels, leading to meaningful progress towards improved margins and breakeven/positive free cash flow. Debt-to-EBITDA trending towards 4x would also be a key consideration for positive rating action. The ability to manage rising raw material inputs and other costs and good execution of continued restructuring actions, which should ultimately translate into margin expansion, will also be viewed favorably.

The ratings could be downgraded due to an inability to improve margins, the loss of or meaningful decline in volume from a major customer or indications that the company will be unable to generate positive free cash flow over the next 12-18 months. Weaker liquidity, including reliance on the asset based lending (ABL) facility to go along with a sharply lower cash balance, could also result in a negative rating action.

Adient plc, the parent company of Adient Global Holdings Ltd, is one of the world's largest automotive seating manufacturers with longstanding relationships with the largest global OEMs in the automotive space. Automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foam, head restraints, armrests, trim covers and fabrics. Adient operates in the Chinese automotive seating market through several joint ventures. Revenue for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 was over $14.3 billion.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Automotive Suppliers published in May 2021.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

