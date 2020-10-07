Moody's assigns Ba3 to Agile's proposed USD notes

Hong Kong, October 07, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Ba3 senior unsecured rating to the USD notes to be issued by Agile Group Holdings Limited (Ba2 negative).

Agile plans to use the proceeds from the proposed notes to refinance existing offshore debt due within one year.

RATINGS RATIONALE

"Agile's Ba2 corporate family rating (CFR) reflects the company's strong market position and solid track record of property development in its core Guangdong and Hainan markets; its disciplined financial management; good liquidity; and improving geographic diversification," says Kaven Tsang, a Moody's Senior Vice President.

"At the same time, the company's Ba2 rating incorporates its modest financial metrics and its exposure to the financial and execution risks associated with its expansion into non-property businesses," adds Tsang.

Agile's Ba3 senior unsecured bond rating is one notch below its CFR because of the risk of structural subordination. This subordination risk reflects the fact that most of Agile's claims are at the operating subsidiaries and have priority over claims at the holding company in a bankruptcy scenario.

In addition, the holding company lacks significant mitigating factors for structural subordination. As a result, the expected recovery rate for claims at the holding company will be lower.

The proposed issuance will provide Agile with additional liquidity and lengthen its debt maturity profile, while the impact on its credit metrics will be limited because it will use the proceeds mainly to refinance existing debt.

Moody's expects Agile's key financial metrics to improve in the next 12-18 months as the company continues to grow its property development business, ramp up its nondevelopment businesses and control its debt growth.

Specifically, Moody's expects Agile's revenue/adjusted debt will improve toward 65% and EBIT/interest to around 3.5x over the next 12-18 months from 55% and 2.6x, respectively, for the 12 months ended June 2020.

Agile's property presales rose 2.5% year on year to RMB77.7 billion in the first eight months of 2020, despite the disruption caused by the coronavirus outbreak in Q1 2020.

Moody's expects its annual presales to remain largely flat at RMB115 billion-RMB120 billion in 2020 compared with RMB118 billion in 2019. This presales performance will support Agile's liquidity and revenue recognition over the next 1-2 years.

Agile's liquidity is good. Its cash on hand of RMB46.4 billion as of June 2020 can cover 1.2x its short-term debt of RMB40.5 billion, up from 1.0x as of December 2019.

Moody's expects Agile's cash holdings and operating cash flow will be sufficient to cover its maturing debt, committed land premiums and dividend payments in the next 12 months.

In terms of environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations, Agile's CFR takes into consideration its concentrated ownership by its key shareholder, the Chen family, which held a total 67.1% stake in the company as of 30 June 2020. The family has a track record of injecting equity, including around HKD1.6 billion to support Agile's liquidity and refinancing needs during a difficult time in 2014.

Moody's regards the impact of the deteriorating global economic outlook because of the rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus pandemic as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Agile's negative outlook reflects the uncertainties around the company's ability to deleverage and improve its financial metrics to levels supportive of its current rating level.

An upgrade is unlikely, given the negative outlook.

However, the outlook could be revised to stable if (1) Agile successfully executes its business expansion plan by meeting its presales targets and ramps up its environmental protection business; (2) maintains strong liquidity; and (3) improves its credit metrics, with revenue/adjusted debt trending to 65%-70% and EBIT/interest coverage trending to 3.0x-3.5x on a sustained basis.

Moody's could downgrade the rating if (1) Agile's presales decline; (2) the company fails to ramp up its environmental protection business; or (3) it turns to a more aggressive expansion strategy in its property or non-property businesses, such that its credit metrics remain weak.

Metrics Moody's would consider for a downgrade include EBIT/interest coverage failing to trend to 3.0x-3.5x or revenue/adjusted debt failing to trend back to 65%-70% over the next 12-18 months.

Any signs of weakening liquidity, with cash/short-term debt consistently below 1.0x, will also hurt the rating.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Homebuilding And Property Development Industry published in January 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1108031. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Agile Group Holdings Limited is a major property developer in China, operating in the mid- to high-end segment. As of 30 June 2020, the company had a land bank with a total planned gross floor area (GFA) of 53 million square meters (sqm) in 81 cities across China, Hong Kong and overseas.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving this Credit Rating.

