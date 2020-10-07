Moody's assigns Ba3 to Agile's proposed USD notes

Hong Kong, October 07, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Ba3 senior unsecured rating to
the USD notes to be issued by Agile Group Holdings Limited (Ba2 negative).
Agile plans to use the proceeds from the proposed notes to refinance existing
offshore debt due within one year.
RATINGS RATIONALE
"Agile's Ba2 corporate family rating (CFR) reflects the company's
strong market position and solid track record of property development
in its core Guangdong and Hainan markets; its disciplined financial
management; good liquidity; and improving geographic diversification,"
says Kaven Tsang, a Moody's Senior Vice President.
"At the same time, the company's Ba2 rating incorporates its
modest financial metrics and its exposure to the financial and execution
risks associated with its expansion into non-property businesses,"
adds Tsang.
Agile's Ba3 senior unsecured bond rating is one notch below its CFR because
of the risk of structural subordination. This subordination risk
reflects the fact that most of Agile's claims are at the operating subsidiaries
and have priority over claims at the holding company in a bankruptcy scenario.
In addition, the holding company lacks significant mitigating factors
for structural subordination. As a result, the expected recovery
rate for claims at the holding company will be lower.
The proposed issuance will provide Agile with additional liquidity and
lengthen its debt maturity profile, while the impact on its credit
metrics will be limited because it will use the proceeds mainly to refinance
existing debt.
Moody's expects Agile's key financial metrics to improve in
the next 12-18 months as the company continues to grow its property
development business, ramp up its nondevelopment businesses and
control its debt growth.
Specifically, Moody's expects Agile's revenue/adjusted
debt will improve toward 65% and EBIT/interest to around 3.5x
over the next 12-18 months from 55% and 2.6x,
respectively, for the 12 months ended June 2020.
Agile's property presales rose 2.5% year on year to
RMB77.7 billion in the first eight months of 2020, despite
the disruption caused by the coronavirus outbreak in Q1 2020.
Moody's expects its annual presales to remain largely flat at RMB115
billion-RMB120 billion in 2020 compared with RMB118 billion in
2019. This presales performance will support Agile's liquidity
and revenue recognition over the next 1-2 years.
Agile's liquidity is good. Its cash on hand of RMB46.4 billion
as of June 2020 can cover 1.2x its short-term debt of RMB40.5
billion, up from 1.0x as of December 2019.
Moody's expects Agile's cash holdings and operating cash flow
will be sufficient to cover its maturing debt, committed land premiums
and dividend payments in the next 12 months.
In terms of environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations,
Agile's CFR takes into consideration its concentrated ownership by its
key shareholder, the Chen family, which held a total 67.1%
stake in the company as of 30 June 2020. The family has a track
record of injecting equity, including around HKD1.6 billion
to support Agile's liquidity and refinancing needs during a difficult
time in 2014.
Moody's regards the impact of the deteriorating global economic
outlook because of the rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus pandemic
as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial
implications for public health and safety.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
Agile's negative outlook reflects the uncertainties around the company's
ability to deleverage and improve its financial metrics to levels supportive
of its current rating level.
An upgrade is unlikely, given the negative outlook.
However, the outlook could be revised to stable if (1) Agile successfully
executes its business expansion plan by meeting its presales targets and
ramps up its environmental protection business; (2) maintains strong
liquidity; and (3) improves its credit metrics, with revenue/adjusted
debt trending to 65%-70% and EBIT/interest coverage
trending to 3.0x-3.5x on a sustained basis.
Moody's could downgrade the rating if (1) Agile's presales decline;
(2) the company fails to ramp up its environmental protection business;
or (3) it turns to a more aggressive expansion strategy in its property
or non-property businesses, such that its credit metrics
remain weak.
Metrics Moody's would consider for a downgrade include EBIT/interest
coverage failing to trend to 3.0x-3.5x or revenue/adjusted
debt failing to trend back to 65%-70% over the next
12-18 months.
Any signs of weakening liquidity, with cash/short-term debt
consistently below 1.0x, will also hurt the rating.
The principal methodology used in this rating was Homebuilding And Property
Development Industry published in January 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1108031.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Agile Group Holdings Limited is a major property developer in China,
operating in the mid- to high-end segment. As of
30 June 2020, the company had a land bank with a total planned gross
floor area (GFA) of 53 million square meters (sqm) in 81 cities across
China, Hong Kong and overseas.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity
analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity
to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and
Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s)
and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating
and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.
Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when
it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless noted
in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity,
the rated entity is participating and the rated entity or its agent(s)
generally provides Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings
process. Please refer to www.moodys.com for the Regulatory
Disclosures for each credit rating action under the ratings tab on the
issuer/entity page and for details of Moody's Policy for Designating Non-Participating
Rated Entities.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and
governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by
Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main
60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office
that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating
and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving
this Credit Rating.
Kaven Tsang
Senior Vice President
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.
24/F One Pacific Place
88 Queensway
Hong Kong
China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)
Franco Leung
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.
24/F One Pacific Place
88 Queensway
Hong Kong
China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)
