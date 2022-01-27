Moody's assigns Ba3 to Bausch Health's secured notes; outlook negative

New York, January 27, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a Ba3 rating (LGD2) to the new senior secured notes issuance of Bausch Health Companies Inc. ("Bausch Health"). There are no changes to Bausch Health's existing ratings including the B2 Corporate Family Rating, the B2-PD Probability of Default rating, the B3 senior unsecured rating and the SGL-1 Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating. The outlook remains unchanged at negative.

The new senior secured notes, in tandem with new credit facilities, are part of several financing transactions related to the separation of Bausch + Lomb. The Ba3 rating on the new secured notes is consistent with the Ba3 rating Moody's assigned on January 18, 2022 to Bausch Health's new senior secured credit facility. These ratings are lower than the Ba2 rating on Bausch Health's existing senior secured notes and credit facility because of weaker protection stemming from an anticipated increase in senior secured leverage, as well as the anticipated release of guarantees and liens from Bausch + Lomb. In addition, new debt is being raised at Bausch + Lomb, which will have a senior claim on the assets of Bausch + Lomb. Considering these factors, the Ba3 rating on the new secured notes reflects a one-notch negative override to the rating indicated by Moody's Loss Given Default for Speculative-Grade Companies methodology.

At the conclusion of the financing, which is contingent on the upcoming initial public offering of subsidiary Bausch + Lomb Corporation ("Bausch + Lomb"), Moody's anticipates downgrading the ratings on Bausch Health's existing senior secured notes to Ba3 from Ba2, consistent with the Ba3 rating being assigned today, and withdrawing the Ba2 rating on the credit facility that is being refinanced.

Moody's does not anticipate that these capital structure changes will result in a lower rating on Bausch Health's B3 senior unsecured notes, all other factors equal.

However, Moody's will continue to assess the impact on the credit profile as greater details around the Solta IPO and Bausch + Lomb IPO become available including valuations and the level of the company's remaining ownership in Solta. In March 2022, a US district court will begin hearings in the Xifaxan patent challenge - the outcome of which will also be critical to the company's credit profile.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Bausch Health Companies Inc.

....Senior Secured Notes, Assigned Ba3 (LGD2)

RATINGS RATIONALE

Bausch Health's B2 Corporate Family Rating reflects its high financial leverage with gross debt/EBITDA of about 7x of September 30, 2021 using Moody's calculations. The credit profile is also constrained by the pending spinoff of the company's global eyecare business. This transaction will increase business risks of the remaining company, known as Bausch Pharma, due to reduced scale and diversity and high leverage initially, with targeted net debt/EBITDA of 6.5x to 6.7x. The company faces various outstanding legal investigations and an unresolved patent challenge on Xifaxan -- its largest product.

These risks are tempered by good progress in an ongoing turnaround prior to the coronavirus pandemic, and a consistent focus on deleveraging, which Moody's expects will continue after the spinoff. The credit profile is supported by good free cash flow, owing to high margins, modest capital expenditures and an efficient tax structure. Moody's will continue to gauge the impact on the credit profile as more details around the Solta and Bausch + Lomb IPOs are disclosed, and based on the latest operating performance, risk factors and financial policies.

ESG considerations are material to Bausch Health's credit profile. Bausch Health's key social risks include a variety of unresolved legal issues, notwithstanding significant progress to date at resolving such matters. Other social risks include exposure to regulatory and legislative efforts aimed at reducing drug pricing. However, Bausch Health's product and geographic diversification help mitigate some of that exposure, as well as business lines outside of branded pharmaceuticals. Among governance considerations, management has had a consistent debt reduction strategy, which Moody's envisions continuing following the eyecare spinoff. In addition, the company has built a steady track record of generating positive organic growth in recent years.

The outlook is negative, reflecting execution risks associated with upcoming transactions including the Bausch + Lomb spinoff and the negative credit impact on the remaining Bausch Pharma business.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Factors that could lead to a downgrade include operating setbacks, large litigation-related cash outflows, or an adverse outcome in the unresolved Xifaxan patent challenge. Quantitatively, on a total company basis, gross debt/EBITDA sustained above 7.0x could lead to a downgrade. After the pending eyecare spinoff, gross debt/EBITDA sustained above 5.5 times could lead to a downgrade.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade include consistent earnings growth, successful pipeline execution of new rifaximin formulations, and significant resolution of outstanding legal matters including the Xifaxan patent challenge. On a total company basis, gross debt/EBITDA sustained below 6.0x could support an upgrade. After the pending eyecare spinoff, gross debt/EBITDA sustained below 4.0 times could support an upgrade.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. is a global company that develops, manufactures and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device and over-the-counter products. These are primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology and dermatology. Revenues for the 12 months ended September 30, 2021 totaled approximately $8.5 billion.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Pharmaceuticals published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1285013. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

