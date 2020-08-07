Moody's assigns Ba3 to CenturyLink's proposed senior unsecured notes

New York, August 07, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has assigned a Ba3 to CenturyLink,
Inc.'s (CenturyLink) proposed $840 million senior unsecured
notes due 2029 (Unsecured Notes) which will be issued by Level 3 Financing,
Inc. (LFI). The net proceeds from the sale of the Unsecured
Notes, together with cash on hand, will be used to pay down
the 5.625% senior notes due 2023 and the 5.125%
senior notes due 2023 as well as for general corporate purposes.
All other ratings including the company's Ba3 corporate family rating
(CFR) and stable outlook are unchanged.
Assignments:
..Issuer: Level 3 Financing, Inc.
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Assigned Ba3 (LGD4)
RATINGS RATIONALE
CenturyLink's Ba3 CFR reflects its predictable and further enhanced cash
flow from its 2019 dividend reduction, its broad base of operations
and strong market position. The company's publicly stated
financial policy focuses on the longer term achievement of a company-calculated
net debt to adjusted EBITDA range of 2.75x to 3.25x,
with steady debt reductions over at least the next two years funded with
discretionary free cash flow. In addition, CenturyLink's
continuing record of consistent network investment at a level generally
above its peer group average demonstrates its commitment to its long term
competitive position. These positives are offset by still high
but declining leverage and revenue weakness across its business units,
exacerbated by secular industry challenges and a highly competitive operating
environment. Revenue contracted 3.4% in the second
quarter of 2020 compared to the same period in the prior year, but
this revenue contraction has steadily diminished from higher levels over
the last five quarters.
CenturyLink has demonstrated strong cost cutting success at a faster than
planned pace from initial synergy targets following its November 2017
acquisition of Level 3, significantly offsetting the impact of revenue
weakness on operating margins. CenturyLink's company-calculated
adjusted EBITDA margin for Q2 2020 decreased slightly to 41.9%
compared to the same period a year ago. However, company-calculated
adjusted EBITDA margins have been steadily increasing since the close
of the Level 3 acquisition and are up almost 650 basis points from a pre-close
third quarter 2017 level of 35.5%. With Moody's expectation
for EBITDA margins to continue increasing on an annual basis along with
increased free cash flow from the 2019 dividend cut, CenturyLink
is now well-positioned to pay down about $2 billion of debt
each year through year-end 2022. As of June 30, 2020,
CenturyLink's leverage (Moody's adjusted) was approximately 4.1x.
Moody's expects CenturyLink to have a good liquidity profile over the
next 12 months, reflected by its SGL-2 speculative grade
liquidity rating and supported by $1.8 billion cash on hand
as of June 30, 2020, and our expectation of at least $2.1
billion of after dividend free cash flow for full year 2020. The
company had approximately $2.9 billion of near term debt
maturities as of June 30, 2020.
CenturyLink also has $1.125 billion of availability under
its $2.2 billion senior secured revolving credit facility
that expires in January 2025. With respect to the term loan A facilities
and the revolver, the credit agreement requires CenturyLink to maintain
a total leverage ratio of not more than 4.75x and a minimum consolidated
interest coverage ratio of at least 2x. The term loan B facility
is not subject to the leverage or interest coverage covenants.
We estimate CenturyLink will remain comfortably in compliance with the
total leverage ratio and interest coverage ratio for the next 12 to 18
months
The instrument ratings reflect both the probability of default of CenturyLink,
as reflected in the Ba3-PD probability of default rating,
an average expected family recovery rate of 50% at default and
the loss given default (LGD) assessment of the debt instruments in the
capital structure based on a priority of claims.
CenturyLink's corporate structure includes two layers of debt (secured/unsecured)
at the holding company (CenturyLink, Inc.) level and three
main operating company credit pools (Qwest Corporation, Embarq Corporation
and Level 3 Parent, LLC) with multiple classes of debt within each.
At the holding company level, Moody's rates the company's secured
credit facility Ba3 and unsecured notes B2. CenturyLink's senior
secured credit facilities, including its revolver and term loans,
are rated Ba3, reflecting their senior position ahead of CenturyLink's
unsecured debt. The senior secured credit facilities are guaranteed
by Wildcat Holdco LLC (Parent of Level 3 Parent, LLC), Qwest
Communications International Inc. (QCII), Qwest Services
Corp. (QSC), Qwest Capital Funding, Inc. (QCF)
and Embarq Corporation (Embarq). The credit facility also benefits
from a pledge of stock of Wildcat Holdco LLC, QCF and QSC.
The B2 senior unsecured rating of CenturyLink Inc. reflects its
junior position in the capital structure and the significant amount of
senior debt, including as of June 30, 2020 $8.8
billion of debt at CenturyLink, $11.3 billion of debt
at Level 3, $4.8 billion of debt at Qwest Corporation
(QC), $0.4 billion of debt at QCF, and $1.6
billion of debt at Embarq and its subsidiaries. The senior unsecured
debt of QC is rated Ba2 based on its structural seniority and relatively
low leverage of 1.4x (Moody's adjusted) as of March 31, 2020.
The senior unsecured notes of Level 3 Financing, Inc. (LFI)
are rated Ba3, reflecting their structural seniority to Level 3
Parent, LLC, and junior position relative to LFI's senior
secured bank credit facility and senior secured notes which are rated
Ba1. Leverage within the Level 3 credit pool was approximately
3.8x (Moody's adjusted) as of June 30, 2020.
The senior unsecured debt of Embarq Corporation (Embarq) is rated Ba2,
reflecting a structurally senior (relative to CenturyLink) claim on the
assets of Embarq, which had leverage of 1.0x (Moody's adjusted)
as of March 31, 2020. The senior secured debt of Embarq's
operating subsidiary, Embarq Florida, Inc., is
rated Baa3.
The stable outlook reflects CenturyLink's sustainable deleveraging trajectory
following an early 2019 dividend reduction, continued strong execution
on cost synergies since the Level 3 acquisition in November 2017 and solid
opportunities for continuing transformational synergies over the next
several years. Moody's expects that CenturyLink's leverage (Moody's
adjusted) will steadily fall below 4.0x by year-end 2020,
supported by solid operational execution and continued margin expansion
despite continued secular pressures on top line growth, with excess
cash flow dedicated to debt reduction.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:
Moody's could downgrade CenturyLink's CFR to B1 if leverage (Moody's adjusted)
increases above 4.25x or free cash flow turns negative, both
on a sustained basis, or if capital investment is reduced to levels
that could weaken the company's competitive position. A sustained
reversal in the currently declining pace of revenue contraction could
also result in a downgrade.
Moody's could upgrade CenturyLink's CFR to Ba2 if both revenue and EBITDA
were stabilized, leverage (Moody's adjusted) was sustained below
3.75x and free cash flow to debt was in the high single digit percentage
range.
The principal methodology used in this rating was Telecommunications Service
Providers published in January 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/research/Telecommunications-Service-Providers--PBC_1055812.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
CenturyLink, Inc., headquartered in Monroe, Louisiana,
is an integrated communications company that provides an array of communications
services to residential, business, governmental and wholesale
customers. In October of 2017, CenturyLink acquired Level
3 Parent, LLC, (f/k/a Level 3 Communications, Inc.)
an international communications company with one of the world's largest
long haul communications and optical internet backbones. The company
generated approximately $22.0 billion in revenue over the
last 12 months ended June 30, 2020.
