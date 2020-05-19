Moody's assigns Ba3 to Edgewell's notes offering; outlook stable

New York, May 19, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") today
assigned a Ba3 rating to Edgewell Personal Care Co.'s ("Edgewell")
new $600 million senior unsecured 8-year notes. All
other ratings for Edgewell including the Ba3 Corporate Family Rating and
Ba3-PD Probability of Default Rating remain unchanged. The
Ba3 rating on the existing 2021 notes is not affected and will be withdrawn
once the bonds are redeemed. The company's SGL-3 Speculative
Grade Liquidity Rating and stable outlook are unaffected. Proceeds
from the new offering will be used to refinance the existing $600
million Senior Notes due May 2021.
The offering is another step in the company's recent liquidity improvements
following the April execution of a new $425 million secured revolver
that expires in 2025. The revolver is smaller than the prior $725
million unsecured facility that was to expire in June 2020. Because
Moody's expected in the Ba3 CFR and stable outlook that the company
would address the revolver and 2021 note maturities, the ratings
and outlook are not affected.
Ratings assigned:
Edgewell Personal Care Co.:
Senior Unsecured Notes due 2028 at Ba3 (LGD4).
The rating outlook is stable.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Edgewell's Ba3 CFR reflects the company's challenging industry operating
environment. Edgewell will continue to face intense competition
from much larger, well diversified competitors in its wet shave,
skin care and feminine care businesses. This will lead to weak
earnings growth and debt to EBITDA sustained around 3.7x over the
next 12 months. The rating also reflects the company's concentration
in mature, highly-promotional categories that present a strategic
growth challenge. Moody's believes that the company will continue
to utilize cash and debt to fund acquisitions to spur growth and share
buy backs. Moody's expects Edgewell's financial strategy to maintain
debt-to-EBITDA leverage within a 3.0-3.5x
range (based on the company's calculation) will help sustain solid free
cash flow. The rating is supported by the company's portfolio of
well-known consumer product brands including Schick, Playtex,
and Banana Boat. The company also generates good free cash flow.
In terms of Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) considerations,
the most important factor for Edgewell's ratings are governance considerations
related to its financial policies and environmental risk. Moody's
views Edgewell's financial policies as aggressive given its appetite for
debt financed acquisitions. Edgewell faces environmental risk from
the disposal and recycling of razors, as well as the resin and packaging
related to its wet shave products. Social factors relating to shifts
in consumer preferences toward greater comfort with facial hair is negatively
affecting demand for shaving products.
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. The consumer products
sector has been one of the sectors affected by the shock given its sensitivity
to consumer demand and sentiment. More specifically, the
weaknesses in Edgewell's credit profile, including its exposure
to multiple affected countries have left it vulnerable to shifts in market
sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions and the company
remains vulnerable to the outbreak continuing to spread. Moody's
regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework,
given the substantial implications for public health and safety.
Edgewell reported a 2.4% organic sales increase in the second
quarter ended March with a boost to feminine care and wipes from pantry
loading and a focus on cleaning because of the coronavirus. Moody's
expects demand for products such as wet shave and sun care could soften
due to the coronavirus, and there is risk that higher unemployment
will negatively affect consumer spending and Edgewell's revenue.
However, Moody's anticipates any revenue pressure will be
modest and that free cash flow will remain positive including the dividend
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Edgewell will continue
to generate flat to negative organic growth in its wet shave category.
The stable outlook also reflects the rating agency's expectation that
Edgewell will continue to generate solid free cash flow and proactively
refinance the 2022 notes at a manageable interest cost.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
A downgrade could occur if Edgewell fails to stabilize operating performance,
or if liquidity deteriorates. Moody's could also downgrade the
company if debt to EBITDA is sustained above 4.0x. Other
factors that could contribute to a downgrade include debt financed acquisitions
or share repurchases.
Edgewell's ratings could be upgraded if the company improves its scale
and diversification, and it sustains solid organic growth with a
stable to higher EBITDA margin. An upgrade would also require improved
credit metrics such that Moody's expects debt/EBITDA to be sustained below
3.0x.
The principal methodology used in this rating was Consumer Packaged Goods
Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1202237.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Edgewell Personal Care Co., based in Shelton, CT manufactures,
markets and distributes branded personal care products in the wet shave,
skin and sun care, feminine care, and infant care categories.
The company has a portfolio of over 25 brands and a global footprint in
over 50 countries. Edgewell is publicly traded and generates annual
revenue of about $2.1 billion.
