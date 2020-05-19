Moody's assigns Ba3 to Edgewell's notes offering; outlook stable

New York, May 19, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") today assigned a Ba3 rating to Edgewell Personal Care Co.'s ("Edgewell") new $600 million senior unsecured 8-year notes. All other ratings for Edgewell including the Ba3 Corporate Family Rating and Ba3-PD Probability of Default Rating remain unchanged. The Ba3 rating on the existing 2021 notes is not affected and will be withdrawn once the bonds are redeemed. The company's SGL-3 Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating and stable outlook are unaffected. Proceeds from the new offering will be used to refinance the existing $600 million Senior Notes due May 2021.

The offering is another step in the company's recent liquidity improvements following the April execution of a new $425 million secured revolver that expires in 2025. The revolver is smaller than the prior $725 million unsecured facility that was to expire in June 2020. Because Moody's expected in the Ba3 CFR and stable outlook that the company would address the revolver and 2021 note maturities, the ratings and outlook are not affected.

Ratings assigned:

Edgewell Personal Care Co.:

Senior Unsecured Notes due 2028 at Ba3 (LGD4).

The rating outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Edgewell's Ba3 CFR reflects the company's challenging industry operating environment. Edgewell will continue to face intense competition from much larger, well diversified competitors in its wet shave, skin care and feminine care businesses. This will lead to weak earnings growth and debt to EBITDA sustained around 3.7x over the next 12 months. The rating also reflects the company's concentration in mature, highly-promotional categories that present a strategic growth challenge. Moody's believes that the company will continue to utilize cash and debt to fund acquisitions to spur growth and share buy backs. Moody's expects Edgewell's financial strategy to maintain debt-to-EBITDA leverage within a 3.0-3.5x range (based on the company's calculation) will help sustain solid free cash flow. The rating is supported by the company's portfolio of well-known consumer product brands including Schick, Playtex, and Banana Boat. The company also generates good free cash flow.

In terms of Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) considerations, the most important factor for Edgewell's ratings are governance considerations related to its financial policies and environmental risk. Moody's views Edgewell's financial policies as aggressive given its appetite for debt financed acquisitions. Edgewell faces environmental risk from the disposal and recycling of razors, as well as the resin and packaging related to its wet shave products. Social factors relating to shifts in consumer preferences toward greater comfort with facial hair is negatively affecting demand for shaving products.

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The consumer products sector has been one of the sectors affected by the shock given its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. More specifically, the weaknesses in Edgewell's credit profile, including its exposure to multiple affected countries have left it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions and the company remains vulnerable to the outbreak continuing to spread. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

Edgewell reported a 2.4% organic sales increase in the second quarter ended March with a boost to feminine care and wipes from pantry loading and a focus on cleaning because of the coronavirus. Moody's expects demand for products such as wet shave and sun care could soften due to the coronavirus, and there is risk that higher unemployment will negatively affect consumer spending and Edgewell's revenue. However, Moody's anticipates any revenue pressure will be modest and that free cash flow will remain positive including the dividend

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Edgewell will continue to generate flat to negative organic growth in its wet shave category. The stable outlook also reflects the rating agency's expectation that Edgewell will continue to generate solid free cash flow and proactively refinance the 2022 notes at a manageable interest cost.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

A downgrade could occur if Edgewell fails to stabilize operating performance, or if liquidity deteriorates. Moody's could also downgrade the company if debt to EBITDA is sustained above 4.0x. Other factors that could contribute to a downgrade include debt financed acquisitions or share repurchases.

Edgewell's ratings could be upgraded if the company improves its scale and diversification, and it sustains solid organic growth with a stable to higher EBITDA margin. An upgrade would also require improved credit metrics such that Moody's expects debt/EBITDA to be sustained below 3.0x.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Consumer Packaged Goods Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1202237. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Edgewell Personal Care Co., based in Shelton, CT manufactures, markets and distributes branded personal care products in the wet shave, skin and sun care, feminine care, and infant care categories. The company has a portfolio of over 25 brands and a global footprint in over 50 countries. Edgewell is publicly traded and generates annual revenue of about $2.1 billion.

