Moody's assigns Ba3 to GoDaddy's senior unsecured notes and affirms Ba2 CFR; outlook is stable

$800 million of proposed notes rated
New York, February 22, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed
Go Daddy Operating Company, LLC's ("GoDaddy") Ba2 corporate family
rating ("CFR"), Ba2-PD probability of default
rating ("PDR") and Ba1 senior secured rating, upgraded
the senior unsecured rating to Ba3 from B1 and assigned a Ba3 rating to
its proposed senior unsecured notes due 2029. The speculative grade
liquidity ("SGL") rating is unchanged at SGL-1.
The outlook remains stable.
RATINGS RATIONALE
"The material increase in financial leverage makes Go Daddy's
note offering a negative credit development, but the company will
remain within its publicly-stated financial leverage guidance range
and the rating already incorporated our expectation that incremental debt
proceeds could be used to fund acquisitions and investments, leading
to the affirmation of the Ba2 CFR," said Oleg Markin,
Moody's Assistant Vice President. "The upgrade of the
senior unsecured rating to Ba3 from B1 reflects the increased proportion
of unsecured debt relative to total debt following the issuance of the
proposed notes."
The Ba2 CFR reflects GoDaddy's high financial leverage, but also
very good free cash flow, steady earnings growth, strong brand
in the US with a growing international presence and market position as
the largest domain name registrar with a leading web-hosting services
offering. The rating is further supported by GoDaddy's growing
scale and recurring revenues derived from high customer retention rates
that have exceeded 85% over the last five years. Moody's
expects debt-to-EBITDA leverage (Moody's adjusted)
of 7.4x (5.6x when adjusted for deferred revenue growth)
on a pro-forma basis for the proposed note offering as of December
31, 2020 will decline to the high 6.0x range by the end of
2022, which is relatively weak for the Ba2 ratings category.
That said, Moody's also projects GoDaddy will generate annual free
cash flow in excess of $750 million in 2021 and maintain free cash
flow-to-debt above 15%. Robust free cash flow
from highly recurring subscription payments made in advance is a key credit
strength balancing the high financial leverage.
Moody's expects GoDaddy will benefit from growth in ecommerce and
notes the company has been largely resilient to the negative economic
impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. New customer growth and
demand is anticipated to remain strong while revenue and EBITDA are expected
to remain relatively stable over the next 12-18 months.
High single digit revenue growth is expected to be offset by increased
marketing investment and costs associated with integrating the recently-announced
acquisition of payment processor Poynt. Profit rate expansion will
remain slow as the company increases its investments in marketing to drive
revenue growth. The rating also incorporates the mature and intensely
competitive web-services industry that features low barriers to
entry.
Moody's notes GoDaddy maintains a long term net debt to cash EBITDA target
of 2.0-4.0x (as defined by the company); GoDaddy
calculates it was at 2.9x pro forma for the proposed note and Poynt
transactions as of December 31, 2020. Given GoDaddy is currently
at the midpoint of their leverage target range, the rating reflects
Moody's concern that financial strategies could become more aggressive,
including the use of cash for acquisitions or share repurchases.
The company repurchased over $500 million of its own stock in 2020,
and a large share repurchase authorization remains available. Given
the high levels of stock compensation, Moody's expects GoDaddy
to be an active buyer of its own stock to manage share dilution.
Moody's expects GoDaddy to maintain a very good liquidity profile over
the next 12-15 months as reflected in the SGL rating of SGL-1.
The company's liquidity is supported by $1.2 billion in
cash as of December 31, 2020 and pro forma for the proposed note
sale and Poynt acquisition, as well as Moody's expectation for annual
free cash flow in excess of $750 million, along with full
availability under a $600 million revolving credit facility maturing
in 2024. The company's cash sources are well in excess of required
term loan amortization that is modest at approximately $32.5
million annually, paid quarterly. There are no financial
maintenance covenants under the term loan but borrowings under the revolving
credit agreement are subject to a maximum net debt-to-EBITDA
leverage ratio of 5.75x if utilization exceeds 20% of the
maximum capacity. Moody's does not expect the company to utilize
its revolving credit facility over the next 12-18 months and there
is good cushion within the required leverage ratio if the covenant is
applicable.
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation of organic revenue growth
in the high-single digit percentages, annual free cash flow
in excess of $750 million over the next 12-15 months along
with maintenance of very good liquidity.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The ratings could be downgraded if the revenue growth rate decelerates,
market share weakens, subscriber churn increases, or free
cash flow declines below 10% of total debt for an extended period
of time from weakening operating performance or aggressive financial policies.
GoDaddy's ratings could be upgraded if the company were able to maintain
strong organic topline and earnings growth, meaningfully increase
scale and diversification and management establishes a more conservative
financial policy.
..Issuer: Go Daddy Operating Company, LLC
.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed
Ba2
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Affirmed Ba2-PD
....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
Affirmed Ba1 (LGD3)
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Upgraded to Ba3 from B1 (LGD5 from LGD6)
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Assigned Ba3 (LGD5)
..Outlook, is stable
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer
Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Go Daddy Operating Company, LLC, is an indirect subsidiary
of publicly-traded GoDaddy Inc. GoDaddy Inc.,
is a leading provider of domain name registration, web hosting and
other services to small business. Moody's expects GoDaddy
will generated revenues of over $3.6 billion in 2021.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1243406.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Oleg Markin
Asst Vice President - Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Karen Nickerson
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653