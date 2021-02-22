Moody's assigns Ba3 to GoDaddy's senior unsecured notes and affirms Ba2 CFR; outlook is stable

$800 million of proposed notes rated

New York, February 22, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed Go Daddy Operating Company, LLC's ("GoDaddy") Ba2 corporate family rating ("CFR"), Ba2-PD probability of default rating ("PDR") and Ba1 senior secured rating, upgraded the senior unsecured rating to Ba3 from B1 and assigned a Ba3 rating to its proposed senior unsecured notes due 2029. The speculative grade liquidity ("SGL") rating is unchanged at SGL-1. The outlook remains stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

"The material increase in financial leverage makes Go Daddy's note offering a negative credit development, but the company will remain within its publicly-stated financial leverage guidance range and the rating already incorporated our expectation that incremental debt proceeds could be used to fund acquisitions and investments, leading to the affirmation of the Ba2 CFR," said Oleg Markin, Moody's Assistant Vice President. "The upgrade of the senior unsecured rating to Ba3 from B1 reflects the increased proportion of unsecured debt relative to total debt following the issuance of the proposed notes."

The Ba2 CFR reflects GoDaddy's high financial leverage, but also very good free cash flow, steady earnings growth, strong brand in the US with a growing international presence and market position as the largest domain name registrar with a leading web-hosting services offering. The rating is further supported by GoDaddy's growing scale and recurring revenues derived from high customer retention rates that have exceeded 85% over the last five years. Moody's expects debt-to-EBITDA leverage (Moody's adjusted) of 7.4x (5.6x when adjusted for deferred revenue growth) on a pro-forma basis for the proposed note offering as of December 31, 2020 will decline to the high 6.0x range by the end of 2022, which is relatively weak for the Ba2 ratings category. That said, Moody's also projects GoDaddy will generate annual free cash flow in excess of $750 million in 2021 and maintain free cash flow-to-debt above 15%. Robust free cash flow from highly recurring subscription payments made in advance is a key credit strength balancing the high financial leverage.

Moody's expects GoDaddy will benefit from growth in ecommerce and notes the company has been largely resilient to the negative economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. New customer growth and demand is anticipated to remain strong while revenue and EBITDA are expected to remain relatively stable over the next 12-18 months. High single digit revenue growth is expected to be offset by increased marketing investment and costs associated with integrating the recently-announced acquisition of payment processor Poynt. Profit rate expansion will remain slow as the company increases its investments in marketing to drive revenue growth. The rating also incorporates the mature and intensely competitive web-services industry that features low barriers to entry.

Moody's notes GoDaddy maintains a long term net debt to cash EBITDA target of 2.0-4.0x (as defined by the company); GoDaddy calculates it was at 2.9x pro forma for the proposed note and Poynt transactions as of December 31, 2020. Given GoDaddy is currently at the midpoint of their leverage target range, the rating reflects Moody's concern that financial strategies could become more aggressive, including the use of cash for acquisitions or share repurchases. The company repurchased over $500 million of its own stock in 2020, and a large share repurchase authorization remains available. Given the high levels of stock compensation, Moody's expects GoDaddy to be an active buyer of its own stock to manage share dilution.

Moody's expects GoDaddy to maintain a very good liquidity profile over the next 12-15 months as reflected in the SGL rating of SGL-1. The company's liquidity is supported by $1.2 billion in cash as of December 31, 2020 and pro forma for the proposed note sale and Poynt acquisition, as well as Moody's expectation for annual free cash flow in excess of $750 million, along with full availability under a $600 million revolving credit facility maturing in 2024. The company's cash sources are well in excess of required term loan amortization that is modest at approximately $32.5 million annually, paid quarterly. There are no financial maintenance covenants under the term loan but borrowings under the revolving credit agreement are subject to a maximum net debt-to-EBITDA leverage ratio of 5.75x if utilization exceeds 20% of the maximum capacity. Moody's does not expect the company to utilize its revolving credit facility over the next 12-18 months and there is good cushion within the required leverage ratio if the covenant is applicable.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation of organic revenue growth in the high-single digit percentages, annual free cash flow in excess of $750 million over the next 12-15 months along with maintenance of very good liquidity.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be downgraded if the revenue growth rate decelerates, market share weakens, subscriber churn increases, or free cash flow declines below 10% of total debt for an extended period of time from weakening operating performance or aggressive financial policies.

GoDaddy's ratings could be upgraded if the company were able to maintain strong organic topline and earnings growth, meaningfully increase scale and diversification and management establishes a more conservative financial policy.

..Issuer: Go Daddy Operating Company, LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Ba2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed Ba2-PD

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed Ba1 (LGD3)

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to Ba3 from B1 (LGD5 from LGD6)

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned Ba3 (LGD5)

..Outlook, is stable

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Go Daddy Operating Company, LLC, is an indirect subsidiary of publicly-traded GoDaddy Inc. GoDaddy Inc., is a leading provider of domain name registration, web hosting and other services to small business. Moody's expects GoDaddy will generated revenues of over $3.6 billion in 2021.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1243406.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

