Moody's assigns Ba3 to INEOS Enterprises' new term loan A; stable outlook

London, November 01, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today assigned Ba3 rating to INEOS ENTERPRISES HOLDINGS II LIMITED's proposed EURO and USD equivalent €350 million senior secured term loan A (TLA) due 2026. Other ratings of INEOS Enterprises Holdings Limited (INEOS Enterprises) are unaffected. These included the corporate family rating (CFR) of INEOS Enterprises at Ba3 and probability of default rating (PDR) at Ba3-PD, as well as the Ba3 rating of INEOS ENTERPRISES HOLDINGS II LIMITED's €780 million senior secured term loan B due 2026, and INEOS ENTERPRISES HOLDINGS US FINCO LLC's $370 million senior secured term loan B due 2026. The outlook on all three entities is stable.

The proceeds of the proposed TLA are slated to refinance the outstanding €147 million senior secured term loan A due 2024 and to partially fund the acquisition of ASHTA Chemicals Inc. (ASHTA), a producer of chlorine and potassium hydroxide, for €290 million.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's rating action reflects good strategic fit of the ASHTA acquisition. ASHTA will provide an opportunity to add chlorine, a key raw material for INEOS Enterprises' Pigments business, into the group, while also adding potassium hydroxide production to INEOS Enterprises portfolio. ASHTA's plant is proximate to INEOS Enterprises' site in Ashtabula, OH, and has recently benefitted from investments into a modern membrane cell chlor-alkali plant which utilizes INEOS' BichlorTM technology.

The acquisition is expected to be largely debt financed including partial proceeds of the proposed TLA, a €50 million draw on the securitization facility and a €50 million of available cash. Moody's expects INEOS Enterprises' pro forma gross leverage to be just below 4x in 2022 which the agency views as the highest level commensurate with the current rating. Moody's expects INEOS Enterprises' leverage to remain largely stable in 2023 before reducing in 2024.

INEOS Enterprises has benefitted from solid performance in recent years supported by its diversified portfolio of specialty chemical businesses. Most recently, in the second quarter of 2022, pigments and composites businesses were the key EBITDA contributors while solvents, the largest EBITDA contributor in the first quarter of 2022, was impacted by unplanned outage of its acetylene production plant, resulting in lost volume. Still, the company's overall profitability increased with €500 million of EBITDA generated for the twelve months ended June 2022 compared to €445 million in 2021 and €390 million in 2020. INEOS Enterprises' leverage was 3.3x for the twelve months ended June 2022 and the company generated over €120 million of free cash flow after capex and dividends.

The Ba3 corporate family rating (CFR) of INEOS Enterprises reflects its robust business profile, which benefits from leading positions in many of its markets and high degree of diversification, despite the moderate scale of its overall revenue base. INEOS Enterprises' assets and sales are evenly balanced between EMEA and the Americas, albeit with a limited presence in the fast growing Asia Pacific. Counterbalancing these strengths are the intrinsic cyclicality of INEOS Enterprises' business and the parent company's history of shareholder friendly policies.

LIQUIDITY

INEOS Enterprises' liquidity position is good. At the end of June 2022, the group had cash balances of around €360 million. In addition, it has access to a €250 million securitisation facility collateralised by trade receivables. At the end of June 2022, availability under the programme was around €227 million.

Looking ahead, Moody's expects the group to generate sufficient FCF to meet scheduled term loan amortisations under a range of scenarios. The senior secured term loans are covenant-lite, with the exception of a net total leverage covenant which only applies to TLA and for which Moody's expects INEOS Enterprises to maintain comfortable headroom particularly given the re-setting of the TLA covenant back to 4.75x from 4.0x.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The Ba3 ratings assigned to the TLA and TLB of INEOS ENTERPRISES HOLDINGS II LIMITED and the TLA of INEOS ENTERPRISES HOLDINGS US FINCO LLC reflects the fact that both loans are senior secured obligations of the borrowers, rank pari passu with each other and benefit, to the extent legally possible, from the same first ranking guarantees from all material subsidiaries representing at least 85% of the restricted group's consolidated EBITDA and assets.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Positive rating momentum may arise over time should INEOS Enterprises demonstrate (i) consistent profitability by maintaining or growing its Moody's-adjusted EBITDA margin in the teens; (ii) sustained positive FCF generation after capex and dividends; (iii) Moody's-adjusted total and net debt to EBITDA below 3.0x and 2.5x through the cycle; and (iv) conservative financial policy in line with its stated net leverage target of below 3.0x through the cycle.

Conversely, the ratings could come under downward pressure, should INEOS Enterprises' operating results fall short of Moody's expectations and FCF generation turn negative, resulting in some deterioration in liquidity and leverage reflected in Moody's-adjusted total and net debt to EBITDA rising above 4x and 3.5x for an extended period of time.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Chemicals published in June 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/389870. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in the UK, INEOS Enterprises Holdings Limited is a leading producer of intermediary chemicals with strong manufacturing platforms in Europe and North America, operating fourteen sites in each of the two regions. In 2021, INEOS Enterprises reported revenues of €2.7 billion and EBITDA of €445 million.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

