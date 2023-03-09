Moody's assigns Ba3 to INEOS Enterprises proposed TLB; outlook stable

London, March 09, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today assigned Ba3 rating to INEOS ENTERPRISES' proposed €820 million equivalent senior secured term loan B currently being marketed by INEOS ENTERPRISES HOLDINGS II LIMITED and INEOS ENTERPRISES HOLDINGS US FINCO LLC due 2030. Moody's further affirmed the corporate family rating (CFR) of INEOS Enterprises Holdings Limited (INEOS Enterprises) at Ba3 and probability of default rating (PDR) at Ba3-PD, as well as the Ba3 rating of INEOS ENTERPRISES HOLDINGS II LIMITED's €780 million senior secured term loan B due 2026, and INEOS ENTERPRISES HOLDINGS US FINCO LLC's $370 million senior secured term loan B due 2026. The outlook on all three entities remains stable.

The proceeds of the proposed TLB are slated to fund the acquisition of assets of MBCC Group's Admixture Business unit from Sika AG for €720 million, as well as for general corporate purposes.

A full list of affected ratings is provided at the end of the press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's rating action reflects further expansion of the INEOS Enterprises' portfolio through the acquisition of the admixtures business but also higher leverage post acquisition. This business offers good market positions in diverse geographies, long-term relationships with its major customers, products that address some of the ESG issues in the construction industry, and potential for material cost savings.

The acquisition is expected to be financed with the proceeds of a new senior secured term loan B. Moody's expects INEOS Enterprises' gross leverage to increase to the 4.5x -- 5.0x range in 2023, above Moody's rating guidance of 4.0x total leverage measured as debt/EBITDA. However, Moody's anticipates gross leverage to reduce closer to 4.0x in 2024 as the acquisition is integrated and cost savings are realised. The agency further anticipates INEOS Enterprises' coverage measured as EBITDA/interest expense to almost halve to below 3.0x in 2023 from close to 6.0x in 2022 before rising slightly to over 3.0x in 2024. The rating will have limited headroom over the next 12-18 months for absorbing any material operational underperformance. Moody's further expects INEOS enterprises to deliver on its cost savings targets successfully to avoid negative rating pressure.

INEOS Enterprises reported EBITDA of €459 million for 2022 (or €504 million including the pro forma acquisition of the chlorine business from ASHTA, renamed INEOS KOH, which closed in the fourth quarter of 2022). Pigments and composites reported stable results mostly reflecting good demand from North America and Asia. Chemical intermediaries experienced a weaker fourth quarter in 2022 than in 2021 while solvents continued to be challenged with negative EBITDA (although inclusive of an unrealised inventory loss) owing in part to high energy prices. Hygienics narrowed its quarterly loss to €5 million from €6 million in the third quarter and €8 million in the prior year period. With the addition of INEOS KOH and the admixtures business totalling approximately €119 million pro forma EBITDA, Moody's anticipates INEOS Enterprises' performance to strengthen going forward.

The Ba3 corporate family rating (CFR) of INEOS Enterprises reflects its robust business profile, which benefits from leading positions in many of its markets and high degree of diversification, along with the growing scale of its overall revenue base. INEOS Enterprises' assets and sales are evenly balanced between EMEA and the Americas, albeit with a limited presence in the fast growing Asia Pacific. Counterbalancing these strengths are the intrinsic cyclicality of INEOS Enterprises' business and the parent company's history of shareholder friendly policies.

LIQUIDITY

INEOS ENTERPRISES liquidity position is good. At the end of December 2022, the company reported €325 million of cash on hand along with a €250 million securitisation facility collateralised by trade receivables, of which circa €90 million were available. The company has no near-term debt maturities.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The Ba3 ratings of the TLA and TLB of INEOS ENTERPRISES HOLDINGS II LIMITED and the TLB of INEOS ENTERPRISES HOLDINGS US FINCO LLC reflects the fact that both loans are senior secured obligations of the borrowers, rank pari passu with each other and benefit, to the extent legally possible, from the same first ranking guarantees from all material subsidiaries representing at least 85% of the restricted group's consolidated EBITDA and assets. The proposed new term loan B is expected to be pari passu with the existing debt and carry similar terms.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that INEOS Enterprises' total leverage will revert to the rating guidance of 4.0x or below following the closing and integration of the admixtures acquisition.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Positive rating momentum may arise over time should INEOS Enterprises demonstrate (i) consistent profitability by maintaining or growing its Moody's-adjusted EBITDA margin in the teens; (ii) sustained positive FCF generation after capex and dividends; (iii) Moody's-adjusted total and net debt to EBITDA below 3.0x and 2.5x through the cycle; and (iv) conservative financial policy in line with its stated net leverage target of below 3.0x through the cycle.

Conversely, the ratings could come under downward pressure, should INEOS Enterprises' operating results fall short of Moody's expectations and FCF generation turn negative, resulting in some deterioration in liquidity and leverage reflected in Moody's-adjusted total and net debt to EBITDA rising above 4x and 3.5x for an extended period of time.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Assignments:

..Issuer: INEOS ENTERPRISES HOLDINGS II LIMITED

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Assigned Ba3

..Issuer: INEOS ENTERPRISES HOLDINGS US FINCO LLC

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Assigned Ba3

Affirmations:

..Issuer: INEOS ENTERPRISES HOLDINGS II LIMITED

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed Ba3

..Issuer: INEOS Enterprises Holdings Limited

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed Ba3-PD

.... LT Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Ba3

..Issuer: INEOS ENTERPRISES HOLDINGS US FINCO LLC

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed Ba3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: INEOS ENTERPRISES HOLDINGS II LIMITED

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: INEOS Enterprises Holdings Limited

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: INEOS ENTERPRISES HOLDINGS US FINCO LLC

....Outlook, Remains Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Chemicals published in June 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/389870. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Headquartered in the UK, INEOS Enterprises Holdings Limited is a leading producer of intermediary chemicals with strong manufacturing platforms in Europe and North America, operating fourteen sites in each of the two regions. In 2022, INEOS Enterprises reported EBITDA of €459 million.

