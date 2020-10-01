Moody's assigns Ba3 to J2 Global's proposed senior notes; outlook is stable

New York, October 01, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") affirmed
J2 Global, Inc.'s (J2) B1 corporate family rating (CFR) and
B1-PD probability of default rating (PDR) and assigned a Ba3 rating
to the company's proposed $1.2 billion senior notes
due 2030 to be issued by J2. The Ba3 rating on the existing $650
million senior unsecured notes due 2025, issued by j2 Cloud Services,
LLC, is expected to be withdrawn upon transaction close.
The speculative grade liquidity (SGL) rating is unchanged at SGL-1.
The outlook is stable.
The rating actions follow the company's announcement [1]that
it had agreed to acquire RetailMeNot (RMN) for $420 million in
cash. The proceeds from the new notes will be used to repay the
$650 million senior unsecured notes due 2025, fund the RMN
acquisition and the balance will be kept on balance sheet. A key
driver of today's rating action is J2's financial policy which
balances an appetite for acquisitions with a publicly stated commitment
to maintain run-rate leverage at or below 3x (save for temporary
spikes following M&A).
Affirmations:
..Issuer: J2 Global, Inc.
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Affirmed B1-PD
.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed
B1
Assignments:
..Issuer: J2 Global, Inc.
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Assigned Ba3 (LGD3)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: J2 Global, Inc.
....Outlook, Remains Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
J2's B1 CFR reflects strong credit metrics including the company's
stated guidance to maintain gross debt/EBITDA at a maximum of 3x on a
run-rate basis, allowing for increases in times of sizeable
M&A. The B1 CFR also reflects J2's history of steady
revenue growth and very good liquidity. J2's business model is
one that requires low capital intensity which, coupled with the
company's low interest costs, means that J2 is able to generate
strong free cash flows. In 2020 Moody's expects the company
to generate at least $320 million of free cash flow. The
company reinvests the bulk of its cash into growing its businesses,
with a focus on digital media, through small to medium sized acquisitions.
J2's M&A strategy focuses on businesses where synergies are material
and can be achieved within 12 months (24 months for more sizeable targets).
J2's CFR also reflects Moody's expectations that gross debt/EBITDA
(Moody's adjusted) will be around 3.5x for 2020 pro forma
for the incremental debt from the new $1.2 billion notes
as well as the expected EBITDA contribution from the RMN acquisition.
While this is above Moody's guidance of a leverage at or below 3x
for the current rating, the company's high cash balance,
expected at nearly $840 million by year end and Moody's expectation
that leverage will decline back to near 3x in the next 12-18 months
mitigate the temporary increase. While J2's strategy to grow
through acquisitions has proven accretive to both earnings and cash flows
in the past, it incorporates high execution risk. Also,
most acquisitions, as is the case for RMN, have focused on
the company's Digital Media segment which has good growth prospects
but offers lower margins and lower revenue visibility than J2's
cloud segment. The rating also incorporates concerns over the longevity
of the company's main Cloud Services' business, which is centered
around internet fax. With new digital platforms providing alternative
means for sending documents and with key patents expiring, the company's
competitive position in the internet fax market remains at risk of weakening
despite current customer stickiness, low price points and functional
value.
The response to the coronavirus outbreak with stay at home orders,
rapid unemployment increases and a deteriorating economic outlook led
to advertising demand -- which is correlated to the economic
cycle and consumer confidence -- declining materially in
Q2 2020. We regard the current pandemic as a social risk under
our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for health
and safety. Despite J2's exposure to advertising (39%
of revenue) the company managed to grow its Digital Media segment's
revenue by 7% in Q2 2020 as its exposure to some of the most affected
verticals (such as travel, food, and auto) is very limited.
Despite its highly acquisitive growth strategy, J2 maintains a well-defined
financial policy regarding its leverage which it has publicly committed
to maintain around 3x (gross debt to EBITDA as calculated by the company).
In periods of a material acquisition, such as for RMN, the
company will allow its leverage to increase above its guidance for a limited
period of time. J2 is not currently a buyer of its shares but may
become one in the future by applying some of the large cash balance it
is expected to accumulate.
The SGL-1 speculative grade liquidity rating indicates a very good
liquidity profile, supported by high cash balances and strong free
cash flow generation. As of 30 June 2020, J2 had $617
million of cash on hand and $100 million of availability under
its $100 million revolver which is expected to remain fully available
over the coming 18 months. J2 continues to generate strong free
cash flow for the LTM period ended 30 June 2020, the company generated
FCF of $352 million. The company's cash balances,
cash flows and its revolving credit facility provide ample flexibility
to accommodate M&A. The revolver contains three financial covenants
which Moody's expects the company to be well in compliance with.
The company has no near term maturities, with the next earliest
maturity being the revolver.
The instrument ratings reflect the probability of default of the company,
as reflected in the B1-PD Probability of Default Rating,
an average expected family recovery rate of 50% at default,
and the particular instruments' ranking in the capital structure.
The Ba3 rating on J2's new 2030 $1.2 billion of senior unsecured
notes issued by J2 Global, Inc. reflects the fact the notes
benefit from guarantees from all material operating subsidiaries,
and rank ahead of the unrated convertible notes.
The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that the company will maintain
revenue growth, partly through acquisitions, and grow EBITDA
and free cash flow while leverage (Moody's adjusted) declines back to
around 3x in the next 12-18 months.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Moody's could upgrade the ratings if leverage (Moody's adjusted) declined
below 2.0x on a sustained basis and free cash flow to debt (Moody's
adjusted) was sustained above 20%.
Moody's could downgrade the ratings if leverage (Moody's adjusted) was
sustained at or above 3.0x or free cash flow to debt (Moody's adjusted)
fell below 10% on sustained basis. Downward ratings pressure
would also ensue should the company's liquidity position deteriorate.
Based in Los Angeles, CA, J2 Global, Inc. is
a provider of business cloud services and digital media. The company's
main cloud services subsidiary derives the majority of its revenue from
telephone number based subscription services, such as unified voice
and electronic fax services, with the remainder derived from non-telephone
number based services, specifically backup and storage, email
and endpoint security and customer relationship management services.
J2's digital media subsidiary mainly operates web properties providing
reviews of technology and gaming products as well as lifestyle and healthcare
articles, related news and commentary.
The digital media subsidiary derives revenue primarily from display and
video advertising, performance-based advertising and some
subscription-based products. For the last 12 months ended
30 June 2020, J2 generated approximately $1.41 billion
in revenue and $560 million in EBITDA.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Telecommunications
Service Providers published in January 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1055812.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Christian Azzi
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
Lenny J. Ajzenman
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
