Moody's assigns Ba3 to J2 Global's proposed senior notes; outlook is stable

New York, October 01, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") affirmed J2 Global, Inc.'s (J2) B1 corporate family rating (CFR) and B1-PD probability of default rating (PDR) and assigned a Ba3 rating to the company's proposed $1.2 billion senior notes due 2030 to be issued by J2. The Ba3 rating on the existing $650 million senior unsecured notes due 2025, issued by j2 Cloud Services, LLC, is expected to be withdrawn upon transaction close. The speculative grade liquidity (SGL) rating is unchanged at SGL-1. The outlook is stable.

The rating actions follow the company's announcement [1]that it had agreed to acquire RetailMeNot (RMN) for $420 million in cash. The proceeds from the new notes will be used to repay the $650 million senior unsecured notes due 2025, fund the RMN acquisition and the balance will be kept on balance sheet. A key driver of today's rating action is J2's financial policy which balances an appetite for acquisitions with a publicly stated commitment to maintain run-rate leverage at or below 3x (save for temporary spikes following M&A).

Affirmations:

..Issuer: J2 Global, Inc.

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B1-PD

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B1

Assignments:

..Issuer: J2 Global, Inc.

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned Ba3 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: J2 Global, Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

J2's B1 CFR reflects strong credit metrics including the company's stated guidance to maintain gross debt/EBITDA at a maximum of 3x on a run-rate basis, allowing for increases in times of sizeable M&A. The B1 CFR also reflects J2's history of steady revenue growth and very good liquidity. J2's business model is one that requires low capital intensity which, coupled with the company's low interest costs, means that J2 is able to generate strong free cash flows. In 2020 Moody's expects the company to generate at least $320 million of free cash flow. The company reinvests the bulk of its cash into growing its businesses, with a focus on digital media, through small to medium sized acquisitions. J2's M&A strategy focuses on businesses where synergies are material and can be achieved within 12 months (24 months for more sizeable targets).

J2's CFR also reflects Moody's expectations that gross debt/EBITDA (Moody's adjusted) will be around 3.5x for 2020 pro forma for the incremental debt from the new $1.2 billion notes as well as the expected EBITDA contribution from the RMN acquisition. While this is above Moody's guidance of a leverage at or below 3x for the current rating, the company's high cash balance, expected at nearly $840 million by year end and Moody's expectation that leverage will decline back to near 3x in the next 12-18 months mitigate the temporary increase. While J2's strategy to grow through acquisitions has proven accretive to both earnings and cash flows in the past, it incorporates high execution risk. Also, most acquisitions, as is the case for RMN, have focused on the company's Digital Media segment which has good growth prospects but offers lower margins and lower revenue visibility than J2's cloud segment. The rating also incorporates concerns over the longevity of the company's main Cloud Services' business, which is centered around internet fax. With new digital platforms providing alternative means for sending documents and with key patents expiring, the company's competitive position in the internet fax market remains at risk of weakening despite current customer stickiness, low price points and functional value.

The response to the coronavirus outbreak with stay at home orders, rapid unemployment increases and a deteriorating economic outlook led to advertising demand -- which is correlated to the economic cycle and consumer confidence -- declining materially in Q2 2020. We regard the current pandemic as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for health and safety. Despite J2's exposure to advertising (39% of revenue) the company managed to grow its Digital Media segment's revenue by 7% in Q2 2020 as its exposure to some of the most affected verticals (such as travel, food, and auto) is very limited.

Despite its highly acquisitive growth strategy, J2 maintains a well-defined financial policy regarding its leverage which it has publicly committed to maintain around 3x (gross debt to EBITDA as calculated by the company). In periods of a material acquisition, such as for RMN, the company will allow its leverage to increase above its guidance for a limited period of time. J2 is not currently a buyer of its shares but may become one in the future by applying some of the large cash balance it is expected to accumulate.

The SGL-1 speculative grade liquidity rating indicates a very good liquidity profile, supported by high cash balances and strong free cash flow generation. As of 30 June 2020, J2 had $617 million of cash on hand and $100 million of availability under its $100 million revolver which is expected to remain fully available over the coming 18 months. J2 continues to generate strong free cash flow for the LTM period ended 30 June 2020, the company generated FCF of $352 million. The company's cash balances, cash flows and its revolving credit facility provide ample flexibility to accommodate M&A. The revolver contains three financial covenants which Moody's expects the company to be well in compliance with. The company has no near term maturities, with the next earliest maturity being the revolver.

The instrument ratings reflect the probability of default of the company, as reflected in the B1-PD Probability of Default Rating, an average expected family recovery rate of 50% at default, and the particular instruments' ranking in the capital structure. The Ba3 rating on J2's new 2030 $1.2 billion of senior unsecured notes issued by J2 Global, Inc. reflects the fact the notes benefit from guarantees from all material operating subsidiaries, and rank ahead of the unrated convertible notes.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that the company will maintain revenue growth, partly through acquisitions, and grow EBITDA and free cash flow while leverage (Moody's adjusted) declines back to around 3x in the next 12-18 months.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could upgrade the ratings if leverage (Moody's adjusted) declined below 2.0x on a sustained basis and free cash flow to debt (Moody's adjusted) was sustained above 20%.

Moody's could downgrade the ratings if leverage (Moody's adjusted) was sustained at or above 3.0x or free cash flow to debt (Moody's adjusted) fell below 10% on sustained basis. Downward ratings pressure would also ensue should the company's liquidity position deteriorate.

Based in Los Angeles, CA, J2 Global, Inc. is a provider of business cloud services and digital media. The company's main cloud services subsidiary derives the majority of its revenue from telephone number based subscription services, such as unified voice and electronic fax services, with the remainder derived from non-telephone number based services, specifically backup and storage, email and endpoint security and customer relationship management services. J2's digital media subsidiary mainly operates web properties providing reviews of technology and gaming products as well as lifestyle and healthcare articles, related news and commentary.

The digital media subsidiary derives revenue primarily from display and video advertising, performance-based advertising and some subscription-based products. For the last 12 months ended 30 June 2020, J2 generated approximately $1.41 billion in revenue and $560 million in EBITDA.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Telecommunications Service Providers published in January 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1055812. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REFERENCES/CITATIONS

[1] Form 8-K (SEC) 29-Sep-2020

