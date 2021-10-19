Moody's assigns Ba3 to Lamb Weston's proposed unsecured notes

New York, October 19, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a Ba3 rating to Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc.'s ("Lamb Weston") $835 million of 8-year proposed senior unsecured notes and $835 million of 10-year proposed senior unsecured notes both being offered today by Lamb Weston. Moody's expects the proposed senior unsecured notes to be pari passu to Lamb Weston's existing senior unsecured notes due 2024, 2026, and 2028. Lamb Weston's Ba2 Corporate Family Rating (CFR), Ba2-PD Probability of Default Rating, Ba3 rating on the company's existing senior unsecured notes, and Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating of SGL-3 remain unchanged. The outlook is stable.

Net proceeds from today's issuance will be used to refinance the company's existing $833 million senior unsecured notes due 2024 and its $833 million senior unsecured notes due 2026. Moody's plans to withdraw the Ba3 ratings on these notes once they are repaid. The offering is credit positive because it extends the company's maturity position without materially affecting cash interest expense. The Ba2 CFR and stable outlook are not affected because the offering has minimal effect on Lamb Weston's leverage and cash flow from operations. The SGL-3 liquidity rating is not affected because it is driven more by modest prospective covenant cushion than upcoming maturities.

The following ratings/assessments are affected by today's action:

New Assignments:

..Issuer: Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc.

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned Ba3 (LGD4)

RATINGS RATIONALE

Lamb Weston's Ba2 CFR reflects the company's leading North America market position and top-tier global market position in value-added frozen potato products--a category with attractive operating profit margins and good long-term global growth prospects. The rating is further supported by the company's established track record of stable operating performance. The company's credit profile is constrained by its narrow business focus, relatively high customer and supply concentrations, and somewhat limited financial flexibility due to high capital expenditures. Cost pressures are likely to push gross debt-to-EBITDA leverage above 5x over the next 12 months. Moody's nevertheless expects earnings from the new production capacity, pricing increase and cost mitigation efforts will ultimately reduce gross debt-to-EBITDA to a mid 4x range by the end of calendar 2023.

Lamb Weston's SGL-3 speculative grade liquidity rating reflects the company's adequate liquidity because of lower projected headroom under the financial maintenance covenants. The company amended the net debt-to-EBITDA covenant to 5.0x with a step down to 4.75x on February 23, 2025. Covenant leverage includes cash distributions from joint ventures. Cash on hand of $790 million as of August 29, 2021 and the undrawn $1 billion revolver expiring August 2026 provides ample support for business operations through the coronavirus pandemic and low yielding potato crop, assuming a recovery in the fiscal year ending May 2023. Moody's expects that the company will generate negative annual free cash flow in fiscal years 2022 and 2023 and positive annual free cash flow beginning in fiscal 2024, assuming the current dividend remains in place. The next major debt maturities are the $270 million senior secured term A-1 facility due in June 2024 and the $309 million senior secured term A-2 facility due April 2025.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

Lamb Weston is especially exposed to extreme weather because of its reliance on a single crop input from a concentrated producing region in the Pacific Northwest. Extreme weather conditions may negatively impact crop yield and quality, driving up input costs.

Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Other social risks exist in the context of changing consumer preferences that could lead to a shift in traffic away from QSRs and other restaurants -- key customers for value-added potato products. Foodservice away from home, which represents 80% of Lamb Weston's sales, is among the sectors most negatively affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Product safety and recalls are also key risks that can be elevated where assets become strained or under-maintained.

As a company with public-investor and board of directors' oversight, and relatively conservative financial policy, Lamb Weston's governance is good. Lamb Weston's targets a net debt-to-EBITDA leverage of 3.5x-4.0x (based on the company's calculation) that Moody's considers moderate for a food company. The company estimates net debt-to-EBITDA including joint venture earnings was 2.9x as of August 29, 2021. Covenant leverage is somewhat higher because it includes only cash distributions from joint ventures.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that Lamb Weston will be able to reduce gross debt-to-EBITDA leverage below 5x in the next 18 months as price increases offset inflationary headwinds and a better yielding potato crop in calendar year 2022 drive a significant improvement in EBITDA. Moody's also expects the company will maintain sufficient cash and unused revolver capacity to fund cash needs including the heavy capital spending program and dividend.

Ratings could be upgraded if Lamb Weston sustains relatively stable operating performance, generates consistent and comfortably positive free cash flow, and debt/EBITDA is sustained below 4.0x.

Ratings could be downgraded if the company is unable to mitigate inflationary cost pressures, crop yields remain weak, or operating performance otherwise deteriorates. Debt/EBITDA sustained above 5.0x or a deterioration in liquidity could also lead to a downgrade.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Packaged Goods Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1202237. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc., based in Eagle, Idaho, manufactures and sells value-added frozen potato products. The company's products, which include french fries and other cut, chopped, and formed potato products, are primarily sold to restaurant chains and foodservice distributors. Annual net sales for the publicly traded company (NYSE: LW) are approximately $3.8 billion.

