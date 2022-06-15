Moody's assigns Ba3 to Midcontinent's upsized revolving credit facility

New York, June 15, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a Ba3 to Midcontinent Communication's ("Midcontinent" or "the company") amended senior secured revolving credit facility which was upsized by $100 million (to $400 million) and modified to extend the maturity to June 3, 2027 (from December 31, 2024). The transaction is credit positive as the upsize provides significantly more available capacity and the extension pushes the maturity out by more than 2 years. The company's existing credit ratings, including the B1 Corporate Family Rating (CFR), are unaffected by the transaction. The outlook is stable.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Midcontinent Communications

....Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility, Assigned Ba3 (LGD3)

RATINGS RATIONALE

The credit profile reflects Midcontinent Communication's (Midco or the Company) constrained free cash flow from significant and rising annual shareholder tax distributions and capital expenditures. Financial policy has tolerated periodic increases in leverage to finance debt-financed shareholder distributions to extend the mutual buy/sell option with its 50% owner, Comcast Corporation (Comcast - A3, stable), which is exercisable again in 2026. If the agreement is not extended and Midco elected to buy out Comcast without objection, Midco's leverage would rise assuming a material portion of the buyout consideration was financed with debt. The rating also reflects the small scale and limited geographic diversity of the Company with a regional footprint in just a couple of states in the mid-West, as well as the exposure to unfavorable secular trends in pay-TV. Supporting the credit profile is a very stable and predictable business model with steady demand drivers in residential and commercial broadband. With high margins and steady broadband subscriber growth, we expect annual organic revenue growth to be in the low to mid-single-digit percent range and EBITDA margins to be in the mid 40% range.

Midcontinent is a private company with ownership concentrated by Comcast (50%) and management. This concentrated control is a governance risk given the lack of a large board with a majority of independent directors and the potential for a levering event to extend the option or buy out Comcast's ownership interest. However, management has a long history of disciplined growth, limited M&A activity, and transparent communications.

Moody's expects Midcontinent to maintain good liquidity over the next 12 months. The Company has positive internal sources of cash, a large and mostly undrawn revolving credit facility, significant covenant headroom, and some alternate liquidity with an only partially secured capital structure.

Moody's rates the senior secured credit facility Ba3 (LGD3), one notch above the B1 CFR with the benefit of loss absorption attributable to the unsecured notes which are rated B3 (LGD5), two notches below the CFR, given its subordination to the senior secured capital. The instrument ratings reflect the probability of default of the Company, as reflected in the B1-PD Probability of Default Rating, an average expected family recovery rate of 50% at default given the mix of secured and unsecured debt in the capital structure, and the particular instruments' ranking in the capital structure.

The stable rating outlook reflects Moody's expectation for revenue and EBITDA growth in the low to mid-single digit percent range over the next 12-18 months. We expect EBITDA margins to be sustained in the mid 40% range. Moody's projects leverage will fall to near 3.5x over the next 12-18 months, with free cash flow to debt no better than mid-single-digit percent range. Key assumptions include organic broadband subscriber growth in the mid-single-digit percent range, and video subscriber losses of at least high single-digit percent. Moody's expects Midco to maintain good liquidity, with financial policies to remain favorable to shareholders.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Constrained free cash flow limits upward ratings momentum. However, Moody's could consider positive ratings pressure if Debt/EBITDA (Moody's adjusted leverage ratio) is sustained below 3.5x (considering the potential for a leveraging event related to the mutual buy/sell option with Comcast), and free cash flow to debt (Moody's adjusted) is sustained above high single-digit percent along with the expectation for steady revenue and earnings growth and improving liquidity.

Moody's could consider a downgrade if Debt/EBITDA (Moody's adjusted leverage ratio) is sustained above 5x, or free cash flow to debt (Moody's adjusted) is sustained below 4%. A negative rating action could also be considered if liquidity or performance worsened, financial policy turned more aggressive, or there was a material decline in market scale or position.

Headquartered in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Midcontinent Communications provides video, high speed data, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in the states of Kansas, Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wisconsin. Through a partnership arrangement, Comcast Corporation owns a 50% common equity interest in Midcontinent. Revenue for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 was approximately $678 million.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Pay TV published in October 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/75741. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

