Moody's assigns Ba3 to NRG's preferred stock

New York, March 01, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today assigned a Ba3 rating to NRG Energy, Inc's (NRG) $650 million of Series A Fixed-Rate Reset Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock. Proceeds from the first-time preferred shares issuance will be used to acquire Vivint Smart Homes, Inc (Vivint, B2 RUR). Moody's expects the acquisition to close as scheduled in March, even though Vivint disclosed on February 21, 2023, that a jury in the U.S. District Court issued a $189.7 million verdict against the company related to its selling practices. The outlook for NRG is unchanged at stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

NRG's Ba1 CFR and overall credit quality reflect that of a large integrated power company with a profitable residential business and moderate leverage that will be temporarily elevated following the Vivint acquisition, which was announced on December 6, 2022. The Ba3 rating assigned to the preferred stock is two notches below NRG's corporate family rating (CFR) of Ba1 with a stable outlook. The lower rating on the preferred shares reflects the security's subordinated position relative to $8 billion of existing senior secured and senior unsecured debt.

NRG's business risk profile is underpinned by its large and diverse power and energy operations, although this business is geographically concentrated in Texas, which contributes about 70% of its EBITDA. NRG is focused on growing its retail business, which entails selling to home customers, which currently generates about half of the company's EBITDA. NRG is also active in the wholesale power business, including generation, trading, and retail sales to business and wholesale customers. NRG's residential business is stable and highly profitable, while its sales to business and wholesale customers are characterized by high volumes and thin margins, typical of commodity-oriented businesses.

NRG generates robust cash flow, with more than $2 billion of EBITDA and $1 billion of free cash flow expected in 2023. Even though the company's cash flow coverage as measured by CFO pre-WC to debt is expected to decline to 15% from 25% following the acquisition of Vivint, we expect this metric to recover to 20% by the end of 2024, a level that is supportive of its current Ba1 CFR.

Liquidity

NRG has a Speculative Grade rating of SGL-2, indicating a good liquidity position. The company produces strong positive free cash flow (NRG expects free cash flow before growth to be more than $1.5 billion for 2023). Available liquidity at year-end 2022 was about $2.7 billion.

At the end of 2022, NRG had a total of $6.4 billion of liquidity facilities, including its $3.7 billion revolving credit facility, $800 million receivables securitization facilities, and $874 million of Pre-capitalized Trust Securities (P-Caps). As of December 31, 2022, NRG had used $1.65 billion of the $3.7 billion revolving credit facility for letter of credit postings but did not have any cash draws. The $800 million receivable securitization facility and the $900 million P-Cap facility were almost fully utilized for letter of credit postings.

NRG expanded its corporate revolving facility by $600 million on February 14, 2023, raising the borrowing capacity to $4.3 billion. However, the amount will be reduced by $500 million if the Vivint acquisition is not consummated.

The revolving credit facility, which expires in February 2028, contains a material adverse change clause for new borrowings, a credit and liquidity negative. NRG has financial covenants in its revolving credit facilities and term loan that require the company to maintain a corporate debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 4x or below. Because these ratios are calculated to only cover the secured debt, NRG is comfortably in compliance and should not have any problem continuing to meet these requirements.

NRG does not have any major debt maturities until 2024 when $600 million of senior secured notes are due.

Rating Outlook

NRG's stable outlook reflects its robust free cash flow underpinned by its strong retail brands and the hedged cash flows of its wholesale business. Even though Moody's expects NRG's CFO pre-WC to debt ratio to fall following the Vivint acquisition, the company has a debt reduction plan in place and will continue to generate strong free cash flow for the foreseeable future. The stable outlook also reflects the manageable addition of Vivint's business, which involves home security and monitoring and has recently been on an upward trajectory.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Factors that Could Lead to an Upgrade

NRG's near-term prospect for an upgrade is more limited than previously because acquiring Vivint will involve significant integration risk and acquisition debt. However, assuming that NRG's business risk does not increase materially and the Vivint acquisition is successful, NRG will need to achieve a CFO pre-WC to debt of 25% on a sustained basis to attain an investment grade corporate family rating.

Factors that Could Lead to a Downgrade

Moody's could take negative rating action on NRG should business conditions in the retail or wholesale power markets deteriorate, the Vivint acquisition becomes a material drag on cash flow, or the planned debt reduction does not occur as anticipated. To maintain its current ratings, Moody's expects NRG to achieve a CFO pre-WC to debt metric of 16% by the end of 2023 and at least 18% starting in 2024.

Company Profile

NRG is among the top three unregulated power companies in the US and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. The company owns 16 GW of generation capacity and sells power to approximately 5.5 million home customers as well as commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers. Vivint will add 1.9 million home customers to NRG's existing customer base.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Unregulated Utilities and Unregulated Power Companies published in May 2017 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/75129. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

