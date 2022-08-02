Moody's assigns Ba3 to Sabre's extended term loan

New York, August 02, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a Ba3 rating to Sabre GLBL Inc.'s (wholly owned subsidiary of Sabre Holdings Corporation, "Sabre" or "the Company") amended and extended $400 million Term Loan B due 2028. The Company's Ba3 Corporate Family rating, Ba3-PD Probability of Default rating, and all other ratings are unaffected by the proposed transaction. The stable outlook and SGL-2 speculative grade liquidity rating are unchanged.

The transaction is credit neutral. The interest rate is expected to be above the company's current average borrowing rate and net of transaction fees adds about $12 million in incremental debt, slightly raising gross leverage. However, it also extends a portion of the existing TLB by over four years. All other key terms and conditions are the same or materially similar to the existing TLB. Moody's believes any incremental leverage does not materially change the credit profile or the proportional mix of debt, or the resultant creditor claim priorities in the capital structure.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Sabre GLBL Inc.

....Senior Secured Term Loan B, Assigned Ba3 (LGD4)

RATINGS RATIONALE

Sabre's Ba3 CFR reflects the company's asset-lite business model and good operating scale as the #2 provider of Global Distribution System (GDS) services globally with a preponderance of transaction-based revenue. Sabre's multi-year investment to migrate to a cloud-based IT platform from its legacy mainframe remains on track to be largely completed by the end of 2023. This investment will enhance profit margins and reduce capital spending requirements. Sabre's revenues continue to grow, supported by the ongoing recovery in travel demand following the near shutdown in global air travel in 2Q20 as a result of the pandemic. More recently, the recovery in bookings compared to 2019 levels has continued, making April 2022 the best month since the onset of the pandemic with a 64% distribution gross bookings recovery pro forma for the earlier termination of the Expedia agreement. In March 2022, Moody's indicated that its outlook for the Global Airlines sector remained positive given strong air travel demand and despite the sharp rise in oil prices and the invasion of Ukraine by Russia.

Continued growth in travel demand and air passenger volumes will support ongoing recovery in Sabre's revenues and profitability, and Moody's expects Sabre will reach breakeven cash flow or better in 4Q22. The Company is committed to repaying debt balances with excess cash and returning credit metrics to pre-pandemic levels, including adjusted debt to EBITDA below 4.5x and adjusted EBITDA margins in the mid 20% range.

The SGL-2 rating reflects Moody's expectation that Sabre will maintain good liquidity over the next year with $1.2 billion of unrestricted cash balances (at the end of Q1 2022) which is more than enough to cover its monthly cash burn (including an $80 million investment in American Express Global Business Travel expected in 2Q22), and before free cash flows turn positive. Based on our forecast, and the Company's plan, we believe Sabre could begin repaying debt in the first half of 2023 without negatively impacting its liquidity position. Moody's expect the Company to maintain a minimum cash balance of roughly $150 million globally, with a large mix held at overseas subsidiaries to support its large geographic operating footprint.

The secured loans and senior secured guaranteed notes are rated Ba3 (LGD4), equal to Sabre's Corporate Family Rating (CFR) given the single-class capital structure and reflect the Ba3-PD Probability of Default rating and our expectation for an average family recovery in a default scenario. Sabre GLBL Inc., Sabre Holdings Corporation's wholly owned direct subsidiary, is the borrower on the senior secured credit facilities as well as the issuer of the senior secured notes. The senior notes are guaranteed on a secured basis by Sabre Holdings Corporation, Sabre GLBL's parent company, and each of Sabre GLBL's existing and future subsidiaries that are borrowers or guarantors of the senior secured credit facilities. Senior secured indebtedness is collateralized by substantially all of Sabre's assets.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

The company is exposed to some environmental risks with a heavy concentration of revenue generated by airlines which are under pressure as the transportation industry transitions from fossil fuels to sustainable sources of energy. As a result, energy conscious consumers may shift to other modes of transportation and or limit travel by air when possible. Customer relations and human capital are social risks given the challenges of attracting and retaining high-skilled labor and in protecting data privacy. Demographic and societal trends are somewhat unfavorable with the move away from carbon emissions. Governance risks include a financial strategy that allowed for moderately high financial leverage up to 4x (Moody's adjusted debt to EBITDA) since 2015, but much higher during the pandemic. To preserve liquidity, Sabre has been prudent, suspending shareholder distributions (both dividends and share repurchases since the beginning of 2020) and raised excess cash through assets sales and equity issuances. Sabre is currently prioritizing debt repayment (over all other discretionary cash uses) when free cash flows turn positive. These actions otherwise help contain higher governance risk.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Ratings could be upgraded if Sabre returns to good earnings growth with more diversified operating profits. Debt to EBITDA would need to be sustained below 4x (Moody's adjusted) with adjusted free cash flow to debt in the high single digit percentage range.

Sabre's ratings could be downgraded if customer losses, pricing erosion, or competitive pressures lead to adjusted debt to EBITDA exceeding 4.75x or adjusted free cash flow to debt deteriorates to the low single digit percentage range on a sustained basis. Downward rating pressure could also arise if Moody's expects that liquidity will be strained or if Sabre funds distributions or sizable acquisitions prior to adjusted debt to EBITDA improving to the low-to-mid 4x range with assurances of a long term rebound in travel demand. Not repaying or refinancing term loans due 2024 comfortably ahead of their maturity could also pressure ratings.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the number of passengers boarded will continue to recover, enabling Sabre to reach breakeven free cash flow or better in 4Q22. Given the migration to a cloud-based IT platform will be largely completed by the end of 2023 and a reduction in lower margin businesses, Sabre will benefit from higher profit margins and adjusted EBITDA that will approach pre-pandemic levels in 2024. Although improving, Moody's expects higher margin international and business travel passenger volumes will lag in the overall recovery.

Our stable outlook also assumes and is conditioned on the Company repaying or refinancing the TLB due February 2024 (net of the current and any future refinancings) well before maturity. Sabre suspended all common dividends and share buyback in 2020, preserving over $220 million in annual cash outflows. Moody's expects distributions will remain suspended until free cash flows turns positive and will, thereafter, not exceed positive free cash flows.

Based in Southlake, TX, Sabre Holdings Corporation's business is organized in two segments: the Travel Solutions segment includes revenues from GDS services (a software-based passenger reservation system) as well as from commercial and operations offerings to the airline industry; and the Hospitality Solutions segment includes distribution, operations, and marketing offerings for the hotel industry.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

