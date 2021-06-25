Moody's assigns Ba3 to Sabre's new $1.04 billion of term loan B facilities

New York, June 25, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a Ba3 rating to the proposed $1.04 billion of senior secured term loan B facilities to be issued by Sabre GLBL Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sabre Holdings Corporation (Sabre). All other ratings, including Sabre's Ba3 corporate family rating (CFR), and the negative outlook are unchanged.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Net proceeds from the new $1.04 billion of term loan B facilities due 2027 will be used to refinance the company's existing term loan B due 2027 (roughly $635 million) and fully repay and terminate commitments (advances plus letters of credit) under the existing drawn revolving credit facility due 2024. The transaction is opportunistic and provides Sabre with greater flexibility. By refinancing the existing revolver, Sabre extends the maturity of $375 million of outstanding advances under the current $400 million revolver and eliminates the leverage covenant under the revolver agreement. The transaction is largely leverage neutral, however, an incremental $30 million of debt is being funded which will provide excess cash, most of which will be used to pay transaction expenses and provide collateral for up to $20 million of letters of credit under the revolver.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Sabre GLBL Inc.

....$400 million Senior Secured Term Loan B1, Assigned Ba3 (LGD3)

....$640 million Senior Secured Term Loan B2, Assigned Ba3 (LGD3)

Sabre's Ba3 CFR is supported by the company's asset-lite business model and good operating scale as the #2 provider of Global Distribution System (GDS) services globally with a preponderance of transaction-based revenue. Moody's believes Sabre will be able to navigate through the remaining challenges of the pandemic despite pressure on revenues and profit margins caused by ongoing government travel restrictions. Consistent with Sabre's recently disclosed outlook for 2Q21, higher travel volumes will increase revenues from bookings, passengers boarded, and central reservation system transactions, but the overall revenue mix remains skewed towards US domestic leisure bookings which generate lower than average unit revenue and profit compared to non-domestic or business travel. Moody's expects revenues will gradually increase over the next couple of years as impact of the pandemic abates globally. Although Sabre's topline will remain below 2019 levels through 2022, significant cost reductions and tempering growth investments and IT spend will help preserve liquidity. Sabre entered 2021 with a monthly cash burn rate in the low $60 million range, and Moody's believes the burn rate has improved to the mid $50 million range with further reductions expected over the next year.

As evidenced by the new term loan B issuance as well as prior debt and equity raises, Sabre remains committed to disciplined financial policies, and Moody's expects Sabre will reduce debt balances when travel demand eventually rebounds. In May 2021, Moody's revised its outlook on the Global Airlines sector to positive from negative reflecting Moody's expectation of widespread increases in air travel starting in the second half of 2021 and accelerating through 2022. Moody's also expects this positive demand trend will continue into 2023 as increasing coronavirus vaccinations around the globe will allow governments to lower barriers to entry for visitors.

Despite the increase in leverage arising from cloud migration and growth investments leading up to 2020, Sabre had demonstrated a track record for maintaining adjusted debt to EBITDA at 4.0x or better since 2015 with adjusted free cash flow to debt in the mid-single digit percentage range. The company has been prudent and suspended quarterly dividends and share repurchases since the beginning of 2020 to preserve liquidity. Sabre also raised just under $600 million of cash proceeds from the issuances of mandatory convertible preferred stock and common stock in August 2020 to enhance liquidity. Sabre is publicly traded with its three largest shareholders, Vanguard, Blackrock, and Invesco each owning 6% - 9% of common shares followed by other investment management companies holding 5% of less. Good governance is supported by a board of directors with 10 of the company's 11 board seats being held by independent directors.

Moody's expects Sabre will maintain at least adequate liquidity over the next year despite the remaining impact of COVID-19 on travel global demand. Moody's estimates Sabre will have roughly $1.3 billion of balance sheet cash at closing of the refinancing. The company has historically maintained a large share of cash at its overseas subsidiaries to support its large geographic footprint of operations, with roughly $150 million needed globally. Sabre suspended common dividends which eliminates a $154 million annual cash outflow with another $70 million preserved by suspending share buybacks.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The negative outlook reflects remaining uncertainty regarding the timing for the eventual recovery in global consumer and business demand for travel related services. Until government mandated travel restrictions on travel across global regions are lifted, air travel will remain constrained with primary activity limited to within country borders, such as within the U.S. and within China.

Ratings could be upgraded if Sabre returns to good earnings growth with operating profits becoming more diversified. Debt to EBITDA (Moody's adjusted) would need to be sustained below 4x with high single digit percentage adjusted free cash flow to debt. Moody's could downgrade Sabre's ratings if customer losses, pricing erosion, or the impact of COVID-19 cause Moody's to believe that adjusted debt to EBITDA will exceed 4.75x despite a recovery in travel demand or adjusted free cash flow to debt will deteriorate to the low single digit percentage range on a sustained basis. Ratings could also come under pressure if Moody's expects that liquidity will be strained because of a longer than expected downturn in the travel industry, Sabre funds distributions or acquisitions prior to Moody's being assured of a long term rebound in travel demand, or if outcomes in prepandemic legal proceedings have a meaningful financial impact or increase Sabre's business risk.

Based in Southlake, TX, Sabre Holdings Corporation's business is organized in two segments: the Travel Solutions segment includes revenues from GDS services (a software-based passenger reservation system) as well as from commercial and operations offerings to the airline industry; and the Hospitality Solutions segment includes distribution, operations and marketing offerings for the hotel industry.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

