Moody's assigns Ba3 to Sabre's new Senior Secured Notes; outlook is stable

New York, November 21, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a Ba3 rating to Sabre GLBL Inc.'s (wholly owned subsidiary of Sabre Holdings Corporation, "Sabre" or "the Company") new 5-year Senior Secured Notes. The Company's Ba3 Corporate Family rating, Ba3-PD Probability of Default rating, and all other credit ratings are unaffected by the proposed transaction. The stable outlook and SGL-2 speculative grade liquidity rating are unchanged.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Sabre GLBL Inc.

....Gtd Senior Secured Global Notes, Assigned Ba3 (LGD3)

LGD Adjustments:

..Issuer: Sabre GLBL Inc.

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Adjusted to (LGD3) from (LGD4)

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Adjusted to (LGD3) from (LGD4)

Moody's views the refinancing as credit neutral. The proceeds of the offering, plus cash on hand, will be primarily used to fully repay the outstanding obligations under the Term Loan B due 2024. Leverage will be materially unchanged, and the refinancing improves the company's maturity profile but increases interest costs. Moody's expects all key terms and conditions to be the same or materially similar to the existing Senior Secured Notes, and therefore no material change to the capital structure or priority of claims.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Sabre's Ba3 CFR reflects the company's asset-lite business model and strong market position as the number two provider of Global Distribution System (GDS) services globally. Moody's believes the ongoing recovery in travel demand and air passenger volumes will lift Sabre's revenues and profitability to pre-pandemic levels by 2024. The Company's financial policy also remains an important credit support, with a commitment to return credit metrics to pre-pandemic levels, including adjusted debt to EBITDA below 4.5x. Reflecting the commitment, Sabre has suspended common dividends and share repurchases until cash flows turn positive. Liquidity is also good.

The credit profile is, however, constrained by the cyclical nature of business which is sensitive to changes in the economy. This was particularly evident during the pandemic. While the Company is steadily recovering, the business remains challenged. Bookings in 2022 are expected to be 50%-60% relative to 2019 while free cash flows are still negative, and leverage remains very high. Competition in travel services is also high and rising with a wide range of companies angling for more market share, requiring steady investments in sales, marketing, and technology. These costs will remain a drag on profitability which is improving but will remain challenged. Moody's expects EBITDA margins to reach mid-teens percent by 2024.

The SGL-2 rating reflects Moody's expectation that Sabre will maintain good liquidity despite the lack of a revolving credit facility. The Company had about $0.8 billion in unrestricted cash balances (at the end of Q3 2022) which Moody's believes is more than enough to cover its monthly cash burn before free cash flows turn positive, by year end 2022. Moody's expects dividends and share repurchases to remain suspended, preserving liquidity until financial performance more fully recovers and leverage returns within Moody's tolerances. With the planned refinancing, Sabre will have a favorable maturity profile with no maturities due until April 2025. The Company is subject to various covenants including a 5.0x senior secured incurrence test (not tested during a/this refinancing) but is not subject to maintenance covenants.

The secured loans and senior secured guaranteed notes are rated Ba3 (LGD3), equal to Sabre's Corporate Family Rating (CFR) and reflects the Ba3-PD Probability of Default rating and Moody's expectation for an average family recovery in a default scenario given the covenant-lite structure. Sabre GLBL Inc. (GLBL), Sabre Holdings Corporation's wholly owned direct subsidiary, is the borrower on the senior secured credit facilities as well as the issuer of the senior secured notes. The senior notes are guaranteed on a secured basis by Sabre Holdings Corporation, GLBL's parent company, and each of GLBL's existing and future subsidiaries that are borrowers or guarantors of the senior secured credit facilities. Senior secured indebtedness is collateralized by substantially all of Sabre's assets. The exchangeable notes are unrated, unsecured obligations, guaranteed by Sabre Corporation (which does not guarantee the secured obligations), ranked junior to secured debt.

Sabre's ESG Credit Impact Score is CIS-3, moderately negative. The majority of revenues are generated from the airlines sector which has high exposure to carbon transition risk. In addition, Sabre has moderately negative social and governance risks reflecting the need for technical and engineering talent and historically high financial leverage.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that revenues will be near $3 billion in 2023 (80% of 2019, pre-pandemic), and $3.5 billion by the end of 2024 (90% of 2019, pre-pandemic), producing near $600 to $800 billion in EBITDA, over the respective periods. EBITDA margins will approach 20% in 2023 and rise above in 2024. Moody's expects free cash flows (FCF) to approach $200 million in 2023, and $500 million in 2024, after capital expenditures (of approximately 3%-4% of revenue). FCF will cover mid-single percent of debt in 2023 and rise to low-teens percent in 2024 on debt that will fall to near $4 billion, driving leverage to near 4.75x. Moody's outlook includes certain key assumptions including good liquidity and a financial policy that will not tolerate shareholder friendly distributions (e.g. dividends, share repurchases, etc.) until free cash flows turns positive and will, thereafter, not exceed positive free cash flows.

Note: all figures above are Moody's adjusted over the next 12-18 months unless otherwise noted.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

A ratings upgrade is unlikely at this time given the Company is still in the mid to late stages of recovering from the pandemic. However, ratings could be upgraded if Sabre returns to good earnings growth with more diversified operating profits. Debt to EBITDA would also need to be sustained below 4x (Moody's adjusted) and free cash flow to debt (Moody's adjusted) sustained in the high single digit percentage range. An upgrade would be contingent on Moody's having a high degree of confidence that travel demand will largely recover (relative to 2019) on a sustained basis.

Sabre's ratings could be downgraded if customer losses, pricing erosion, competitive pressures or other issues cause leverage (Moody's adjusted debt to EBITDA) to exceed 4.75x or free cash flow to debt (Moody's adjusted) falls to the low single digit percentage range on a sustained basis. Downward rating pressure could also arise if Moody's expects liquidity to diminish or if Sabre uses excess cash to fund shareholder-friendly transactions prior to leverage (Moody's adjusted debt to EBITDA) falling to the low-to-mid 4x range and or Moody's does not have a high degree of confidence that travel demand will largely recover (relative to 2019) on a sustained basis.

Based in Southlake, TX, Sabre Holdings Corporation's business is organized in two segments: the Travel Solutions segment includes revenues from GDS services (a software-based passenger reservation system) as well as from commercial and operations offerings to the airline industry; and the Hospitality Solutions segment includes distribution, operations, and marketing offerings for the hotel industry. The company generated $2.4 billion in revenue for the twelve months ending 30 September 2022.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

