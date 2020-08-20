Moody's assigns Ba3 to Sabre's new secured notes and extended secured credit facility

New York, August 20, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") assigned a Ba3 rating to the proposed offering of $300 million of senior secured notes by Sabre GLBL Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sabre Holdings Corporation (Sabre). Moody's also assigned a Ba3 rating to Sabre GLBL Inc.'s amended senior secured revolver facility ($400 million) and amended senior secured term loan A ($156 million extended portion of term loan A). All other ratings and the negative outlook are unchanged.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Net proceeds from the new $300 million notes issuance will be used to refinance a portion of the existing $456 million term loan A. The $400 million revolver and $156 million portion of term loan A will be extended to mature in February 2024 from July 2022. Although the proposed transactions are debt and leverage neutral, the issuances extend the maturities of the $400 million revolver and the existing $456 million term loan A. The new debt issuances follow yesterday's proposal by Sabre to raise $550 million of new equity ($300 million mandatory convertible preferred shares plus $250 million of common equity). As a result, Sabre has more than a 3-year runway with no significant debt maturities to manage through current operating challenges as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Ratings Actions:

..Issuer: Sabre GLBL Inc.

....$300 million Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned Ba3 (LGD4)

....$400 million extended Senior Secured Revolver due 2024, Assigned Ba3 (LGD4)

....$156 million extended Senior Secured Term Loan A due 2024, Assigned Ba3 (LGD4)

The extension of debt maturities combined with yesterday's proposed $550 million equity raise is credit positive as they provide Sabre with meaningful additional liquidity and partially alleviate pressure on the company's credit profile from the sharp decline in global air travel, including travel restrictions and flight cancellations. Nevertheless, ratings remain significantly pressured by the sharp decline in global air travel, including mandated travel restrictions and flight cancellations, as well as Moody's expectation that travel bookings will remain depressed over the next year but gradually improve. There are further downside risks in the event travel demand remains weak beyond 2020 in a scenario in which COVID-19 is not contained or travelers continue to maintain some degree of social distancing practices.

Sabre's Ba3 Corporate Family Rating (CFR) reflects Moody's view that the company will be able to navigate through current challenges despite pressure on revenues and profit margins caused by COVID-19 and uncertainties in the global economic outlook. As evidenced by today's debt issuances and yesterday's equity raise, Sabre remains committed to disciplined financial policies and debt repayment when travel demand eventually rebounds as the impact of COVID-19 and the global recession abates.

Revenues for 2Q20 declined by 92%, and Moody's expects Sabre's revenues to remain depressed for the remainder of 2020 reflecting mandated travel bans and flight cancellations, followed by quarterly revenues gradually recovering, but remaining below, 2019 levels through 2022. Consistent with Moody's Macro outlook, we assume flight schedules and travel demand will only partially recover entering 2021 given the time needed for airlines to restore capacity. Sabre's ratings are supported in the near term by Sabre's significant cost reductions in response to revenue declines and by the company's ability manage growth investments and IT spend to preserve liquidity. Sabre indicates that roughly two-thirds of its cost structure is variable, such as incentive expenses which are tied directly to revenues, and the company estimates that, in a scenario with no net bookings, its monthly cash burn rate is roughly $80 million.

Beyond the near term, Sabre benefits from its good operating scale, high proportion of transaction-based revenues, and market leadership as the second largest provider of Global Distribution System (GDS) services globally which better positions the company when air traffic and travel demand rebound from currently depressed levels. Sabre recently announced multi-year contract renewals with airline partners and has added new niche airlines to its revenue base, but to the extent the negative impact of COVID-19 is more severe or extends beyond the third calendar quarter, there could be further degradation to Sabre's credit profile.

Moody's expects Sabre will maintain at least adequate liquidity over the next 12 months notwithstanding the negative impact of COVID-19 and the global recession. Pro forma for the proposed debt issuances, recently announced $550 million equity raise, as well as adjusting for near term cash outflows including potential refunds and severance payments, Sabre will have roughly $1.7 billion of balance sheet cash compared to $1.3 billion at the end of June 2020. Sabre has historically maintained a large share of cash at its overseas subsidiaries to support its large geographic footprint of operations, and management estimates roughly $150 million is needed globally. The company suspended common dividends which eliminates a $154 million cash outflow over the next 12 months with another $70 million preserved by suspending share buybacks.

Borrowings under the credit agreement continue to be subject to compliance with a maximum total net leverage maintenance ratio of 4.5x; however, Sabre's credit agreement comes with a Material Travel Event Disruption clause which suspends the requirement for covenant compliance if domestic passengers (as defined) decline by 10% or more in a given month compared to prior year periods. Moody's expects this suspension to continue for the remainder of 2020. As amended, Sabre needs to comply with a new minimum liquidity covenant of $450 million when the total net leverage test is suspended. Moody's expects Sabre to remain in compliance with its financial covenants over the next year.

The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, low oil prices, and high asset price volatility have created an unprecedented credit shock across a range of sectors and regions. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under Moody's ESG framework, due to the substantial implications for public health and safety. Given the company's reliance on passenger air travel which has been significantly affected by flight restrictions, cancellations, and consumer sentiment and given exposure to the global economy and consumer spending, Sabre remains vulnerable to shifts in market demand and sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The negative outlook is driven by significant uncertainty regarding the depth and duration of the current decline in global consumer and business demand for travel related services. This lack of visibility is exacerbated by the number of restrictions on travel across global regions. Moody's recognizes Sabre's efforts to manage liquidity including the recent $550 million issuance of preferred and common equity as well as suspending quarterly dividends and share buybacks. In addition, Moody's expects the company to remain proactive in controlling costs and managing IT spend to help offset revenue declines.

Ratings could be upgraded if Sabre maintains good earnings growth and operating profits become more diversified. Debt to EBITDA (Moody's adjusted) would need to be sustained below 4x with high single digit percentage adjusted free cash flow to debt. Moody's could downgrade Sabre's ratings if customer losses, pricing erosion, elevated debt balances, or the impact of COVID-19 cause adjusted debt to EBITDA to exceed 4.75x on a sustained basis after 2021 or adjusted free cash flow to debt deteriorates to the low single digit percentage range. Ratings could also come under pressure if Moody's expects that liquidity will weaken because of a prolonged downturn in the travel industry or Sabre funds distributions or acquisitions prior to Moody's being assured of a long term rebound in travel demand.

Based in Southlake, TX, Sabre Holdings Corporation is a leading global travel platform organized in three segments: the Travel Network (TN) segment includes revenues from GDS services; the Airline Solutions (AS) segment includes a software-based passenger reservation system as well as commercial and operations offerings to the airline industry; and the Hospitality Solutions (HS) segment includes software revenues from Sabre's central reservation and property management system offerings.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Carl Salas

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Stephen Sohn

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

