Moody's assigns Ba3 to Studio City's proposed senior secured notes

Hong Kong, February 08, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Ba3 rating to the USD senior
secured bonds to be issued by Studio City Company Limited, which
is wholly owned by Studio City Finance Limited (Studio City) (B1 negative)
through Studio City Investments Limited.
The bonds will be guaranteed by Studio City Investments Limited and all
of its existing subsidiaries (other than Studio City Company Limited).
The rating outlook is negative.
The proceeds from the proposed bond issuance, together with new
equity issuance, will be used to fund the Studio City phase two
project and for general corporate purposes.
RATINGS RATIONALE
"The proposed bonds and equity issuance will significantly strengthen
Studio City's liquidity profile and help it contain a deterioration
in its capital structure caused by weak cash flow and capital spending
for its phase two project," says Gloria Tsuen, a Vice
President and Senior Credit Officer.
"Nonetheless, we expect the company's financial leverage
will remain very weak at least through 2022. There are also lingering
uncertainties around the recovery of the gaming market and the extension
of existing gaming licenses. These factors drive the negative outlook."
The Ba3 rating on the proposed USD bonds is one notch higher than Studio
City's B1 corporate family rating (CFR), because the bonds
benefit from the first lien on the company's major assets, including
the property on which the Studio City project is based, and shares
in subsidiaries. This structure means that the bonds rank ahead
of other unsecured claims and indebtedness.
Studio City's B1 CFR reflects the company's moderate standalone
credit quality and a one-notch uplift stemming from a likelihood
of extraordinary support from its parent, Melco Resorts & Entertainment
Limited (MRE), given the company's strategic importance to
the parent.
Studio City's standalone credit quality considers its established
market position and its mass-market-focused operations.
These strengths are counterbalanced by the company's geographic
concentration in Macao SAR, China (Aa3 stable).
The standalone credit profile is also constrained by the company's
depressed earnings and cash flow amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The weak operating cash flow and capital spending for the phase two project
will lead to significant debt growth through 2022. Assuming that
earnings will improve more substantially in 2023, Moody's
projects Studio City's adjusted debt/EBITDA will rise to around 7.5x
in 2023, compared with 4.1x in 2019. This projected
leverage is at the weak end of the B1 rating category.
Along with the proposed notes issuance, Studio City International
Holdings Limited plans to raise approximately $300 million in new
equity. It announced that its existing shareholders, which
hold in aggregate over 99% of the outstanding shares, have
subscribed to the offering.
The proposed notes issuance and equity offering will significantly improve
Studio City's liquidity, which will become sufficient to cover
the company's ongoing cash burn and phase two expansion capital
spending. The company has no material debt maturities until 2025.
The CFR also reflects regulatory uncertainties over the extension of existing
licenses, which will expire in June 2022. If tighter regulations
are imposed on gaming concessionaires, it could have a material
impact on Studio City's operations.
In terms of environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations,
the ratings factor in the company's high ownership concentration
by MRE and ultimately by a controlling shareholder. These risks
are mitigated by the likelihood of support from the parent company and
the recent track record of significant equity financing.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
Moody's could return Studio City's outlook to stable if the company
improves its earnings and maintains a balanced financial policy,
such that its debt/EBITDA falls below 7.5x-8.0x and
EBITDA/interest exceeds 1.8x on a sustained basis.
On the other hand, Moody's could downgrade Studio City's ratings
if (1) the company's operations are unlikely to recover sufficiently;
or (2) its debt-funded capital spending exceeds expectations,
resulting in strained liquidity or high leverage on a sustained basis.
Specifically, downward rating pressure will likely emerge if its
debt/EBITDA exceeds 7.5x-8.0x and EBITDA/interest
remains below 1.8x on a sustained basis.
The principal methodology used in this rating was Gaming published in
June 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1276316.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Studio City Finance Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops
and operates the Studio City property, an integrated gaming and
entertainment resort in Macao. The company's holding company,
Studio City International Holdings Limited, is listed on the New
York Stock Exchange and is around 55% owned by Melco Resorts &
Entertainment Limited.
The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating
and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving
this Credit Rating.
