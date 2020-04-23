Moody's assigns Ba3 to Tronox' new senior secured notes

New York, April 23, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") assigned Ba3 rating to the new $400 million senior secured five year notes issued by Tronox Incorporated and guaranteed by Tronox Holdings plc ("Tronox"). The new notes will rank pari passu with the existing senior secured term loans, with a first priority lien on fixed asset collateral and a second priority lien on working capital collateral. The use of proceeds is expected to be for general corporate purposes, including the repayment of existing indebtedness, capital expenditures, strategic investments and transactions, working capital and other business opportunities, and to support liquidity during the period of market disruption and uncertainty caused by Covid 19. Beyond the Covid 19 crisis, Moody's expects proceeds from this debt issuance to be used to reduce other debt, or for other general corporate purposes. The outlook on the ratings is stable. The Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating of Tronox remains SGL-2.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Tronox Incorporated

.... Gtd. Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned Ba3 (LGD3)

RATINGS RATIONALE

On March 27th, 2020 Moody's affirmed the ratings of Tronox' subsidiaries and changed the outlook to stable from positive. The change in outlook reflected what is now more likely to be a flatter or negative growth trendline for the TiO2 markets this year as the important end markets of coatings and plastics are also likely to be flatter or negative given the backdrop of uncertainty and actions related to Covid 19. The previous positive outlook had anticipated sustained favorable conditions in TiO2 that would have allowed for EBITDA and free cash flow growth and further debt reduction for Tronox. This scenario is now viewed as less likely, and the more likely scenario would probably not allow for meaningful debt reduction this year, which underpinned the previous positive outlook and was needed to support consideration for a higher rating.

Tronox's credit profile and current ratings (B1 CFR) reflect the benefits from the company's market position as one of the world's largest titanium dioxide producers, industry leading vertical integration and co-product production, actual and prospective benefits from acquisition synergies, and good liquidity. The credit profile also reflects heavy exposure to the cyclical titanium dioxide industry, expectations for significant weakening in credit metrics outside the normal boundaries for the rating category during a cyclical trough, concerns about free cash flow in the trough, and integration risk associated with the acquisition of Cristal.

Underlying demand is key to the outlook for prices and volume in TiO2 in 2020. Notwithstanding the company's favorable 1Q results versus consensus estimates, it's not clear what the global impact on TiO2 demand might be from Covid 19 for the balance of the year, particularly as the impact comes during the seasonally stronger second quarter and possibly the third quarter as well. Also, at the time of this writing there are price increases announced and pending by competitors in Europe and NA. The outcome of these proposed price hikes, which won't be fully known until June or July when current commitments expire, is uncertain but would likely fail if demand trends turn out negative and more than offset the favorable impact of supply outages over the next few months.

On the positive side, inventories in the industry have corrected and new global supply is limited, while Tronox' earnings will benefit from Cristal acquisition synergies. Supply outages in certain regions due to supply chain and worker challenges, or due to government closure mandates, could help fundamentals in the short run but might not be significant enough to offset any demand declines. Also, Tronox is the most back integrated into TiO2 raw materials and the impact of rising feedstocks will be muted relative to peers.

The SGL-2 rating reflects good liquidity including $302 million cash balances and $346 million available under the revolver as of December 31, 2019. On March 26, 2020 the company announced that it provided notice to draw down $200M under the revolver as a precautionary measure to increase liquidity and preserve financial flexibility. Cash balances would be increased further by the amount of net proceeds from this note issuance.

In March 2019, the company voluntarily reduced its $550 million asset-based revolving credit facility to $350 million due September 2022. Around the same time, through its South African subsidiaries -- Tronox KZN Sands Proprietary Limited and Tronox Mineral Sands Proprietary Limited -- Tronox established R1 billion (approximately $72 million at December 31, 2019 exchange rate) revolver due March 2022 and R2.6 billion term loan (approximately $186 million at December 31, 2019 exchange rate) facility due March 2024. We expect Tronox to generate free cash flow in 2020. There are no financial maintenance covenants for the ABL and term loan, but the ABL has a springing financial covenant which will trigger if availability falls below $40 million. The South African revolver contains net leverage and coverage tests, which would not trigger events of default and allow for cure periods.

The stable outlook assumes TiO2 prices and volumes don't deteriorate substantially from the impact of Covid 19, allowing flattish or modest declines in YOY EBITDA, helped by acquisition synergies and sustaining some level of positive free cash flow for the year. The stable outlook also assumes that the Cristal transaction continues to generate target synergies and good liquidity is maintained through the medium term.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

An upgrade would require that the favorable trends in acquisition synergies continue, and that the company maintains a commitment to deleveraging and reducing balance sheet debt to $2.5 billion or less ahead of the next trough and on a sustainable basis. An upgrade would also require confidence that the company will maintain at least $300 million of available liquidity.

We would consider a downgrade if expectations or actual results show substantive fundamental weakening resulting in negative free cash flow anytime over the next two years. We would also consider a downgrade if the cycle in TiO2 turns down before the company is able to meaningfully reduce debt, or if the company fails to realize a meaningful portion of anticipated operating synergies, or if adjusted financial leverage remains above 5.0x, or if available liquidity falls below $250 million.

ESG Considerations

ESG risks and exposures do not have an impact on the company's ratings at this time. Environmental exposure and costs for commodity companies can be meaningful, and even more so for TiO2 players. Approximately 87% of Tronox's Tio2 production use the chloride process; the balance of 13% uses the sulphate process. The chloride process is continuous, has lower energy requirements, produces less waste and is less environmentally harmful than the sulfate-based production process. Tronox assumed additional environmental exposure and costs as part of the Cristal acquisition. Tronox has booked a $56 million provision for environmental costs related to the remediation of residual waste mud and sulfuric waste deposited in a former Tio2 manufacturing site operated by Cristal from 1954 to 2011. The provision is significant but related expenditures are likely to spread over many years.

Social risks are moderate but potentially increasing as the ongoing hearings between the EU Commission and the industry may result in tighter regulation for TiO2, the scope of which is not yet clear as there is still debate over the carcinogenicity of TiO2. As a public company, governance issues are viewed as modest and supported by what has thus far been communication of reasonable financial policies for the ratings category.

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. We expect that credit quality around the world will continue to deteriorate, especially for those companies in the most vulnerable sectors that are most affected by prospectively reduced revenues, margins and disrupted supply chains. At this time, the sectors most exposed to the shock are those that are most sensitive to consumer demand and sentiment, including global passenger airlines, lodging and cruise, autos, as well as those in the oil & gas sector most negatively affected by the oil price shock. Lower-rated issuers are most vulnerable to these unprecedented operating conditions and to shifts in market sentiment that curtail credit availability. Moody's will take rating actions as warranted to reflect the breadth and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration in credit quality that it has triggered.

For more information on research on and ratings affected by the coronavirus outbreak, please see moodys.com/coronavirus.

Tronox Limited (Tronox), re-domiciled in United Kingdom in March, 2019. Including the acquisition of Cristal, Tronox is the world's second largest producer of titanium dioxide (TiO2) and is the most backward integrated among the leading western pigment producers into the production of titanium ore feedstocks. It also co-produces zircon, pig iron and other products. The company operates nine pigment plants and eight mineral sands facilities globally. Tronox acquired the Exxaro mineral sands business (predominantly titanium ore feedstocks) in a mostly equity-financed transaction in June 2012. Pursuant to the terms of the share repurchase agreement with Exxaro in 2018, Tronox purchased roughly 14 million Tronox shares held by Exxaro in 2019 for approximately $200 million and lowering Exxaro's stake in Tronox from roughly 23% to 10.4%, as of December 31, 2019. Under the agreement, Exxaro has the right to sell its ownership in Tronox at any time. Tronox's revenues were $2.6 billion for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Chemical Industry published in March 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1152388. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

